Kevin Durant on LeBron James: 'Top 3 player to ever play the game'

Mark Medina: Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a “top three player to ever play the game.” Durant on not facing LeBron since Dec. 2018: “It’s cool we’re still relevant at an old age that people still want to watch us play.”
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum enters tonight’s game with OKC needing 9 points to regain the NBA scoring lead from Kevin Durant.
The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 Sunday at MSG to move into 5th. pic.twitter.com/zIBPLWiKoR – 2:10 AM
Jayson Tatum enters tonight’s game with OKC needing 9 points to regain the NBA scoring lead from Kevin Durant.
The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 Sunday at MSG to move into 5th. pic.twitter.com/zIBPLWiKoR – 2:10 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“Knowing that we had to get this win, knowing that a lot of guys – especially with Bron out – a lot of guys lean on me to try to get the job done.”
The Lakers won: ocregister.com/2022/11/13/ant… – 2:01 AM
“Knowing that we had to get this win, knowing that a lot of guys – especially with Bron out – a lot of guys lean on me to try to get the job done.”
The Lakers won: ocregister.com/2022/11/13/ant… – 2:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Durant on Westbrook: “He’s just going to hack me the whole time. He was doing that s– since we were 18 … The role Russ is playing right now, he’s affecting the game in many different ways. 12 assists, 4 turnovers, 14 points – he came in here and put his imprint on the game.” – 12:55 AM
Durant on Westbrook: “He’s just going to hack me the whole time. He was doing that s– since we were 18 … The role Russ is playing right now, he’s affecting the game in many different ways. 12 assists, 4 turnovers, 14 points – he came in here and put his imprint on the game.” – 12:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant on Lakers players on the sideline yelling “Get up” anytime he had the ball: “It’s funny when the whole team is coaching up my possessions. I think it’s cute. They show they got a lot of respect for my game.” – 12:49 AM
Kevin Durant on Lakers players on the sideline yelling “Get up” anytime he had the ball: “It’s funny when the whole team is coaching up my possessions. I think it’s cute. They show they got a lot of respect for my game.” – 12:49 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a “top three player to ever play the game.” Durant on not facing LeBron since Dec. 2018: “It’s cool we’re still relevant at an old age that people still want to watch us play.” – 12:45 AM
Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a “top three player to ever play the game.” Durant on not facing LeBron since Dec. 2018: “It’s cool we’re still relevant at an old age that people still want to watch us play.” – 12:45 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Ham said a key part of the plan was to have AD carry the starters, esp. w/LeBron out. He wanted a lot of interior touches. “I told him, ‘Don’t settle.’ He’s been a monster, and he carried us tonight.”
They spoke at length after the loss on Friday, and AD said he had Ham’s back. – 12:32 AM
Ham said a key part of the plan was to have AD carry the starters, esp. w/LeBron out. He wanted a lot of interior touches. “I told him, ‘Don’t settle.’ He’s been a monster, and he carried us tonight.”
They spoke at length after the loss on Friday, and AD said he had Ham’s back. – 12:32 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nets’ Kevin Durant on being defended by Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: “He’s just going to hack me the whole time. He’s been doing that s—- since we were 18 or 19.” pic.twitter.com/gQftOpeb90 – 12:29 AM
Nets’ Kevin Durant on being defended by Lakers’ Russell Westbrook: “He’s just going to hack me the whole time. He’s been doing that s—- since we were 18 or 19.” pic.twitter.com/gQftOpeb90 – 12:29 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant on Pat Bev’s trash talk and Russell Westbrook defending him pic.twitter.com/2BNxHjJIvX – 12:17 AM
Kevin Durant on Pat Bev’s trash talk and Russell Westbrook defending him pic.twitter.com/2BNxHjJIvX – 12:17 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant on not playing against LeBron James since Dec. 2018 pic.twitter.com/neIDrb0PfV – 12:13 AM
Kevin Durant on not playing against LeBron James since Dec. 2018 pic.twitter.com/neIDrb0PfV – 12:13 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said the delay of game, the second one, came from the team being up off the bench when Kevin Durant brought up the ball up. The Theo Pinson rule struck the team. – 12:03 AM
Jacque Vaughn said the delay of game, the second one, came from the team being up off the bench when Kevin Durant brought up the ball up. The Theo Pinson rule struck the team. – 12:03 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Perfect way to go into this mini break for the Lakers: Win at home, solid all-around performance from AD, and some much-needed time for LeBron, T. Bryant and Schroder to get closer to returning.
AD: 37 pts (15-25 FGs), 18 rebs (10 offensive) – 11:59 PM
Perfect way to go into this mini break for the Lakers: Win at home, solid all-around performance from AD, and some much-needed time for LeBron, T. Bryant and Schroder to get closer to returning.
AD: 37 pts (15-25 FGs), 18 rebs (10 offensive) – 11:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets lose to a Lakers team that was 2-10 coming into the night — playing without LeBron. Now they’ve got a matchup with a Kings team playing much better on Tuesday and the Blazers on Thursday. Nets need to get healthy in a hurry. – 11:56 PM
Nets lose to a Lakers team that was 2-10 coming into the night — playing without LeBron. Now they’ve got a matchup with a Kings team playing much better on Tuesday and the Blazers on Thursday. Nets need to get healthy in a hurry. – 11:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Lakers 116-103 in a game they never led. Kevin Durant finished with 31 in a game where he did not have Kyrie, Simmons, Curry and lost Nic Claxton essentially after halftime. Anthony Davis dominated. Team heads to Sacramento next. – 11:55 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Lakers 116-103 in a game they never led. Kevin Durant finished with 31 in a game where he did not have Kyrie, Simmons, Curry and lost Nic Claxton essentially after halftime. Anthony Davis dominated. Team heads to Sacramento next. – 11:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers don’t play again until Friday (vs. Pistons). Nice chance for everyone to rest up and LeBron to get healthy. – 11:51 PM
Lakers don’t play again until Friday (vs. Pistons). Nice chance for everyone to rest up and LeBron to get healthy. – 11:51 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves has really impressed these past two games without LeBron.
19 against Sac. 15 tonight. Great passing along with his standard strong defense. He’s becoming a valuable secondary ball-handler, and a Russ trade would give him more of an opportunity in that role. – 11:47 PM
Austin Reaves has really impressed these past two games without LeBron.
19 against Sac. 15 tonight. Great passing along with his standard strong defense. He’s becoming a valuable secondary ball-handler, and a Russ trade would give him more of an opportunity in that role. – 11:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant being in the game right now is a very, very strange decision. – 11:45 PM
Kevin Durant being in the game right now is a very, very strange decision. – 11:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Should be no excuses for Nets tonight. Back to back should not enter the conversation against a 2-10 team without LeBron.
Brooklyn did not bring the effort needed tonight. – 11:43 PM
Should be no excuses for Nets tonight. Back to back should not enter the conversation against a 2-10 team without LeBron.
Brooklyn did not bring the effort needed tonight. – 11:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets look completely out of gas — and have throughout the night on the second night of a back to back. Lakers outscoring Nets 54-40 in the paint. KD just hasn’t gotten it rolling here in the 4th — and Brooklyn doesn’t have another answer. – 11:41 PM
The Nets look completely out of gas — and have throughout the night on the second night of a back to back. Lakers outscoring Nets 54-40 in the paint. KD just hasn’t gotten it rolling here in the 4th — and Brooklyn doesn’t have another answer. – 11:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets cannot buy a basket in this fourth quarter.
KD or anyone else. – 11:40 PM
The Nets cannot buy a basket in this fourth quarter.
KD or anyone else. – 11:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 25+ points in each of their team’s first 14+ games of a season in NBA history:
Wilt Chamberlain – 1961-62 and 1962-63
Elgin Baylor – 1961-62
Rick Barry – 1966-67
Michael Jordan – 1988-89
Kevin Durant – this season – 11:34 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 25+ points in each of their team’s first 14+ games of a season in NBA history:
Wilt Chamberlain – 1961-62 and 1962-63
Elgin Baylor – 1961-62
Rick Barry – 1966-67
Michael Jordan – 1988-89
Kevin Durant – this season – 11:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Markieff Morris has five assists tonight, second to KD’s six. – 11:24 PM
Markieff Morris has five assists tonight, second to KD’s six. – 11:24 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russ is outwardly geeked for any scenario matched against Durant. AK – 11:20 PM
Russ is outwardly geeked for any scenario matched against Durant. AK – 11:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nice surge led by KD to end the 3rd quarter for Brooklyn.
They trail by three heading into the 4th. Need to find an answer for Anthony Davis. – 11:19 PM
Nice surge led by KD to end the 3rd quarter for Brooklyn.
They trail by three heading into the 4th. Need to find an answer for Anthony Davis. – 11:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The rarely seen delay of game on the Nets — when the Nets had possession of the ball. KD and Vaughn were incredulous at that call. Nets showed signs of life in the 3rd — KD is up to 21 points. Russ started the game well — now he’s 3-for-14 from the field. – 11:19 PM
The rarely seen delay of game on the Nets — when the Nets had possession of the ball. KD and Vaughn were incredulous at that call. Nets showed signs of life in the 3rd — KD is up to 21 points. Russ started the game well — now he’s 3-for-14 from the field. – 11:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Lakers 80-77. KD is heating up. He’s up to 21 points. Big 3 by Royce O’Neale at the end of the quarter. Can they close this one out? – 11:19 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets trail the Lakers 80-77. KD is heating up. He’s up to 21 points. Big 3 by Royce O’Neale at the end of the quarter. Can they close this one out? – 11:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
woooo KD and AD going shot-for-shot right now like it’s all-star weekend. – 11:17 PM
woooo KD and AD going shot-for-shot right now like it’s all-star weekend. – 11:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant hits another 3 and then motions to the Lakers bench. Seemed to point upward at them. – 11:15 PM
Kevin Durant hits another 3 and then motions to the Lakers bench. Seemed to point upward at them. – 11:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Russ tried to cross Kevin Durant over. This time Durant wound up with the rejection. KD then goes down the court, hits a 3, gets the foul and complete the four-point play. Nets trail by eight. – 11:14 PM
Russ tried to cross Kevin Durant over. This time Durant wound up with the rejection. KD then goes down the court, hits a 3, gets the foul and complete the four-point play. Nets trail by eight. – 11:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
KD returns the favor on Westbrook with a strong block of his own – 11:14 PM
KD returns the favor on Westbrook with a strong block of his own – 11:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Lakers strategy is literally “we will live with anyone besides KD shooting on the perimeter.”
It has worked.
And the Nets are back to the defense of old on the other end. – 11:11 PM
Lakers strategy is literally “we will live with anyone besides KD shooting on the perimeter.”
It has worked.
And the Nets are back to the defense of old on the other end. – 11:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 55-46. Markieff Morris swishes the full court shot well after the buzzer. The crowd liked it at least. Nets offense was ugly. Just 2-for-16 from 3. Ed Sumner with nine, KD with eight. Energy is lacking. Can that change for the second half? – 10:39 PM
Halftime: Lakers lead the Nets 55-46. Markieff Morris swishes the full court shot well after the buzzer. The crowd liked it at least. Nets offense was ugly. Just 2-for-16 from 3. Ed Sumner with nine, KD with eight. Energy is lacking. Can that change for the second half? – 10:39 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Westbrook blocking Durant is making me emotional pic.twitter.com/GFBTb2Bafv – 10:15 PM
Westbrook blocking Durant is making me emotional pic.twitter.com/GFBTb2Bafv – 10:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 26, Nets 22
Lonnie Walker leads the Lakers with 11 points. AD has 8 points and 8 rebounds. The highlight of the frame was KD sizing up Russ, spinning away from him and Russ blocking his shot from behind. LA is winning the rebounding and FT battles early. – 10:11 PM
First quarter: Lakers 26, Nets 22
Lonnie Walker leads the Lakers with 11 points. AD has 8 points and 8 rebounds. The highlight of the frame was KD sizing up Russ, spinning away from him and Russ blocking his shot from behind. LA is winning the rebounding and FT battles early. – 10:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Lakers 26-22. Cam Thomas with seven points, KD with four on 1-for-4 shooting. Nets just 1-for-6 from 3, 8-for-22 from the field. Lakers shooting just 35 percent from the field. Lonnie Walker has 11 points on three shots. – 10:10 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets trail the Lakers 26-22. Cam Thomas with seven points, KD with four on 1-for-4 shooting. Nets just 1-for-6 from 3, 8-for-22 from the field. Lakers shooting just 35 percent from the field. Lonnie Walker has 11 points on three shots. – 10:10 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Crowd goes crazy as Westbrook blocks KD. Lakers lead Nets, 26-22 at the end of first quarter. – 10:09 PM
Crowd goes crazy as Westbrook blocks KD. Lakers lead Nets, 26-22 at the end of first quarter. – 10:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook with a dramatic block on Kevin Durant that I’m sure won’t be replayed endlessly. – 10:08 PM
Russell Westbrook with a dramatic block on Kevin Durant that I’m sure won’t be replayed endlessly. – 10:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second unit right now is KD, DDJ, Kieff, Yuta and Cam. – 10:06 PM
Nets second unit right now is KD, DDJ, Kieff, Yuta and Cam. – 10:06 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most points by a Cleveland Cavalier
– LeBron James: 57
– Kyrie Irving: 57
– LeBron James: 56
– LeBron James: 55
– Kyrie Irving: 55
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– DARIUS GARLAND: 51 vs. Timberwolves – 9:32 PM
Most points by a Cleveland Cavalier
– LeBron James: 57
– Kyrie Irving: 57
– LeBron James: 56
– LeBron James: 55
– Kyrie Irving: 55
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– DARIUS GARLAND: 51 vs. Timberwolves – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the Crypt again (trying to embrace the new name as best I can). Nets-Lakers tips shortly. Nets looking to make it five wins in six games. No LeBron, no Ben Simmons. Anthony Davis and Yuta Watanabe are back. Updates to come. – 9:30 PM
Greetings from the Crypt again (trying to embrace the new name as best I can). Nets-Lakers tips shortly. Nets looking to make it five wins in six games. No LeBron, no Ben Simmons. Anthony Davis and Yuta Watanabe are back. Updates to come. – 9:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Give the NBA schedule makers credit. After getting burned by putting Nets-Lakers on Christmas last year, they buried this no LeBron, no Kyrie, no Simmons game on a Sunday night during NFL season. – 9:06 PM
Give the NBA schedule makers credit. After getting burned by putting Nets-Lakers on Christmas last year, they buried this no LeBron, no Kyrie, no Simmons game on a Sunday night during NFL season. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is out tonight. Nets starters in LA: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 9:02 PM
Ben Simmons is out tonight. Nets starters in LA: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 9:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Same starters for Brooklyn: Sumner, O’Neale, Harris, Durant, Claxton – 9:01 PM
Same starters for Brooklyn: Sumner, O’Neale, Harris, Durant, Claxton – 9:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland career night:
51 PTS
6 AST
10-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie had more points in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/pxuoxKxqwm – 8:43 PM
Darius Garland career night:
51 PTS
6 AST
10-15 3P
Only LeBron and Kyrie had more points in Cavs history. pic.twitter.com/pxuoxKxqwm – 8:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
51-point games for the Cavs:
LeBron James, 9
Kyrie Irving, 2
Darius Garland, 1 (tonight) – 8:41 PM
51-point games for the Cavs:
LeBron James, 9
Kyrie Irving, 2
Darius Garland, 1 (tonight) – 8:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant work with Nets assistant coach Brian Keefe pic.twitter.com/ssXnZ7IcIj – 8:31 PM
Kevin Durant work with Nets assistant coach Brian Keefe pic.twitter.com/ssXnZ7IcIj – 8:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
James Worthy and Kevin Durant catching up pregame pic.twitter.com/02V6F0B0Xh – 8:29 PM
James Worthy and Kevin Durant catching up pregame pic.twitter.com/02V6F0B0Xh – 8:29 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kevin Durant with some resistance band exercises before Nets-Lakers pic.twitter.com/l9CMlnwycf – 8:16 PM
Kevin Durant with some resistance band exercises before Nets-Lakers pic.twitter.com/l9CMlnwycf – 8:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said there’s some precautionary thinking involved with LeBron being out tonight, but if all goes well this week, it’s possible he could return next game (Friday vs. Detroit). Lakers could also get Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant back if their evaluations go well. – 7:59 PM
Darvin Ham said there’s some precautionary thinking involved with LeBron being out tonight, but if all goes well this week, it’s possible he could return next game (Friday vs. Detroit). Lakers could also get Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant back if their evaluations go well. – 7:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham expressed optimism that LeBron James will be back for Friday’s game vs Detroit pic.twitter.com/ar6i9a0W0Z – 7:57 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham expressed optimism that LeBron James will be back for Friday’s game vs Detroit pic.twitter.com/ar6i9a0W0Z – 7:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is now OUT for tonight’s home game against Brooklyn.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:52 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) is now OUT for tonight’s home game against Brooklyn.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn – 7:52 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn – 7:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Lakers say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn. – 7:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially rule out LeBron James for tonight’s game vs the Nets – 7:51 PM
Lakers officially rule out LeBron James for tonight’s game vs the Nets – 7:51 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis is probable to play tonight vs. Brooklyn. – 7:50 PM
LeBron James will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain, per the Lakers. Anthony Davis is probable to play tonight vs. Brooklyn. – 7:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”
Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/fVQsv5TVFi – 4:19 PM
“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”
Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/fVQsv5TVFi – 4:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The last time the Dolphins were 7-3 was 2001.
– 24 starting QBs ago
– 8 head coaches ago
– 7 stadium names ago
– Heat had zero titles
– LeBron was in HS
– iPod came out
– iPhone was 6 years away
– Tua was 3
– Mike McDaniel was a Yale freshman
– Tom Brady was a first-year starter – 3:38 PM
The last time the Dolphins were 7-3 was 2001.
– 24 starting QBs ago
– 8 head coaches ago
– 7 stadium names ago
– Heat had zero titles
– LeBron was in HS
– iPod came out
– iPhone was 6 years away
– Tua was 3
– Mike McDaniel was a Yale freshman
– Tom Brady was a first-year starter – 3:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Josh Giddey today:
24 PTS
10 REB
12 AST
10-14 FG
His 5th career triple-double, only KD (7) and Russ (138) have more in OKC history. pic.twitter.com/EvI1Hz3Y9R – 2:27 PM
Josh Giddey today:
24 PTS
10 REB
12 AST
10-14 FG
His 5th career triple-double, only KD (7) and Russ (138) have more in OKC history. pic.twitter.com/EvI1Hz3Y9R – 2:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are the only Thunder players to score 40+ at the Garden.
SGA has 35 with one quarter to play. – 1:57 PM
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook are the only Thunder players to score 40+ at the Garden.
SGA has 35 with one quarter to play. – 1:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant is averaging BY FAR the most of anyone ever ranked 7th in scoring.
Here is the 7th-ranked scorer in every season in NBA & ABA history from @Basketball-Reference.
As evidenced by @Kevin Durant’s awesome season — and so many others — the NBA’s scoring talent is at an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/6KGSkRovgv – 12:33 PM
Kevin Durant is averaging BY FAR the most of anyone ever ranked 7th in scoring.
Here is the 7th-ranked scorer in every season in NBA & ABA history from @Basketball-Reference.
As evidenced by @Kevin Durant’s awesome season — and so many others — the NBA’s scoring talent is at an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/6KGSkRovgv – 12:33 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant is averaging 30.5 PPG.
He ranks 7th in the NBA in scoring.
That would have won the scoring title in 44 different seasons. – 11:55 AM
Kevin Durant is averaging 30.5 PPG.
He ranks 7th in the NBA in scoring.
That would have won the scoring title in 44 different seasons. – 11:55 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 13 RPR MVP standings (10+ games)
1. Luka Doncic: 17.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 17.0
3. Kevin Durant: 16.6
4. Donovan Mitchell: 14.0
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.5
6. Stephen Curry: 13.5
7. Devin Booker: 12.7
8. Nikola Jokic: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.6
10. Dejounte Murray: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/ATL2StCUGU – 11:05 AM
Nov. 13 RPR MVP standings (10+ games)
1. Luka Doncic: 17.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 17.0
3. Kevin Durant: 16.6
4. Donovan Mitchell: 14.0
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.5
6. Stephen Curry: 13.5
7. Devin Booker: 12.7
8. Nikola Jokic: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.6
10. Dejounte Murray: 12.3 pic.twitter.com/ATL2StCUGU – 11:05 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron making the Finals with this team remains one of the all-time flexes. pic.twitter.com/okGan3Cft9 – 10:35 AM
LeBron making the Finals with this team remains one of the all-time flexes. pic.twitter.com/okGan3Cft9 – 10:35 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Highest TS% w/ 30+ PPG, 50+ GP
1. Curry 15-16: 30.1, 66.9%
2. Curry 20-21: 32.0, 65.5%
3. Dantley 83-84: 30.6, 65.2%
4. Durant 13-14: 32.0, 63.5%
5. Dantley 81-82: 30.3, 63.1%
22-23
Curry: 33.3, 69.5%
Tatum: 32.3, 65.3%
Mitchell: 31.6, 64.9%
Durant: 30.5, 64.6%
SGA: 30.5, 62.8% – 10:05 AM
Highest TS% w/ 30+ PPG, 50+ GP
1. Curry 15-16: 30.1, 66.9%
2. Curry 20-21: 32.0, 65.5%
3. Dantley 83-84: 30.6, 65.2%
4. Durant 13-14: 32.0, 63.5%
5. Dantley 81-82: 30.3, 63.1%
22-23
Curry: 33.3, 69.5%
Tatum: 32.3, 65.3%
Mitchell: 31.6, 64.9%
Durant: 30.5, 64.6%
SGA: 30.5, 62.8% – 10:05 AM
More on this storyline
ESPN Stats: Kevin Durant is the 1st player to begin a season with 13 straight 25-point games since Michael Jordan began the 1988-89 season with 16 straight. -via Twitter / November 14, 2022
Ben Golliver: Nets’ Kevin Durant on Lakers’ LeBron James: “It’s just cool that we’re still relevant at an older age.” pic.twitter.com/SXRsjEFpxx -via Twitter @BenGolliver / November 14, 2022
According to Heavy Sports insider Sean Deveney, the Sixers will almost certainly inquire about Durant at a time when the Nets are once again under a mountain of internal and external scrutiny. “There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.” -via Heavy.com / November 14, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron won’t play tonight, as expected, due to the left adductor strain. Anthony Davis remains probable. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.