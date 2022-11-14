Klay Thompson: 'My belief is stronger than your doubt'

Kylen Mills: Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️” 😤😤😤 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/L4D3gMEbLk
Source: Twitter @KylenMills
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️”
Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have 18 turnovers through three quarters. Poole 4, Curry 4, Draymond 3, Looney 3, Klay 2. Crushing any momentum they try to build. Kings up 98-91 heading to fourth. – 10:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two Klay Thompson 3s in 19 third quarter seconds. He’s been gunning for that type of mini burst. Mike Brown timeout. Klay skipped back to bench with Draymond Green in his ear. – 10:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond had the choice between Curry and Klay in transition. Klay just hit one. He went back to him. – 10:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors down two at half in Sacramento
*Andrew Wiggins: 18 points, good energy
*Curry/Klay 2/9 from 3, early clock chucks from Klay
*13 GSW turnovers. Travels, double dribble, pick 6 passes.
*Longer Jonathan Kuminga run. Two stints, nine minutes, three fouls. – 10:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay chucked with 12 seconds left instead of holding for the final shot – 10:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors playing all their available veterans tomorrow in Sacramento on the front side of a back-to-back. They’re at home against the Spurs on Monday. Klay Thompson has sat the second side of each back-to-back. – 5:38 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr says he thought Klay Thompson’s defense on Donovan Mitchell down the stretch was fantastic. Kerr says Thompson is just still getting his legs under him, getting his shot back after he had a slow start to training camp. #dubnation – 1:05 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson tonight: 9 points (3/13)
Many of his misses were short.
“He’s getting his legs underneath him,” Kerr said. – 1:01 AM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Klay struggled big time defending Mitchell tonight, but he just put the clamps on him right there when it mattered most – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Yeah, that might have been a moving screen on Klay. Usually he slips out of that, but kinda accidentally laid the wood on the move as Okoro didn’t try to avoid him at all – 12:23 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bickerstaff can’t believe there wasn’t an illegal screen called on Klay, but also please switch that next time Cleveland. – 12:23 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay has gotten beaten on Mitchell’s favored reject the screen move approximately 947 times tonight. – 12:15 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went 4.5 third quarter minutes without a point. Klay Thompson is 2/11 shooting and frustrated on the bench after an earlier than normal sub. Cavaliers’ length causing all sorts of issues. Poole just airballed a finger roll trying to loft it over Jarrett Allen. – 11:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Cavs guards Garland and Mitchell have been pretty solid on Steph and Klay tonight. They’re only switching 1/2 actions and they’ve stayed with them pretty well getting over screens. – 11:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors down 52-48 at half to Cavaliers
*Nine-man rotation — Poole, DiVincenzo, Kuminga, Lamb (good energy) off the bench
*Moody, Wiseman, JaMychal out of rotation
*Poole: 12 points on 6/9 FG. Best half in awhile.
*Klay 1/7 FG, still struggling
*GSW: 9 turnovers, 5/19 on 3s – 11:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson misses wide-open 3
Caris Levert makes wide-open 3 – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Klay has gotten his ankles broken by Mitchell a couple times in this half – 11:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors 25, Cavs 25 after the first quarter
Steph: 11 points, 4-for-6 from the field
Draymond: 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Klay: 3 points, 1-for-5 from the field – 10:37 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga set to check in. Perhaps for Draymond and play 5? More likely for Klay and play 4 with Draymond staying at 5 – 10:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole comes in at the 7:18 mark for Kevon Looney, not Klay Thompson
Warriors going small early – 10:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green assists on back-to-back 3-pointers for Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to get things started. – 10:12 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay Thompson told me about his “magic powers” Globetrotters ball.
“I love her, man.”
https://t.co/86GVvgps5f pic.twitter.com/BneB9xiAKY – 12:08 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: The NBA Last Two Minute Report shows one missed call during #Cavs and Warriors. It was Klay Thompson’s illegal screen. NBA says Thompson turned his shoulder into Isaac Okoro and it should have been an offensive foul on Thompson. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff was right. Again. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 12, 2022
95.7 The Game: Would Kerr consider moving Klay to the bench for Poole? “No, that’s not something I’ve given any thought to. Jordan & Klay are very different players. Jordan’s on the ball, Klay’s off the ball…Klay is a starter. That 5-man unit is the best in the league.” (via @DamonAndRatto ) -via Twitter / November 11, 2022
Sean Cunningham: The NBA’s last two minute report confirms that Stephen Curry traveled with 16.6 secs to play last night, as well as Kevin Huerter being fouled by Klay Thompson on the final play. Neither was whistled by the officials. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 8, 2022
