Kyrie Irving set to miss 7th straight game

Nick Friedell: Nets say Kyrie Irving (team suspension) will remain out Tuesday night vs. Kings. Seth Curry (ankle) and Nic Claxton (eye contusion) are probable. Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (lower back contusion) are questionable.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From Nets:
Status Report for tomorrow’s game at SAC:
PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)
OUT: Irving (team suspension), Warren (left foot), Williams (G League) – 10:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/14/net… – 10:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings & Nets on Tuesday on TNT: Brooklyn will be without Kyrie Irving (suspension) & TJ Warren (foot). Ben Simmons (left knee) & Yuta Watanabe (back) questionable. Seth Curry (ankle) & Nic Claxton (eye) probable.
TNT crew: Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy & Jared Greenberg – 8:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving remains listed as out with his suspension for the Nets at Sacramento on Tuesday. Ben Simmons questionable with his left knee soreness. – 8:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving will remain out Tuesday at Sacramento for the seventh game of his team-issued suspension. Nic Claxton (left eye contusion) and Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) are probable to play and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable. – 8:11 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
So, this happened when I was on plane without wireless….Kyrie out for seventh straight tomorrow in Sacramento (suspension), Seth Curry probable, Nic probable, Ben questionable and Yuta (questionable) – 8:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie Irving (team suspension) will remain out Tuesday night vs. Kings.
Seth Curry (ankle) and Nic Claxton (eye contusion) are probable.
Ben Simmons (knee soreness) and Yuta Watanabe (lower back contusion) are questionable. – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow’s game at SAC:
PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle – injury management)
QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Status Report for tomorrow’s Nets game at SAC:
PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle – injury management)
QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets status for tomorrow’s game against SAC
PROBABLE: Claxton (left eye contusion) and Curry (left ankle – injury management)
QUESTIONABLE: Simmons (left knee soreness) and Watanabe (lower back contusion)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Kyrie Irving out for tomorrow’s game at Sacramento. – 8:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Despite “productive” meetings with Adam Silver and Joe Tsai last week, Kyrie Irving remained suspended for his 6th consecutive game Sunday.
And reports today say the NBPA could take action if Irving and the Nets don’t reach a resolution soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 5:43 PM
Despite “productive” meetings with Adam Silver and Joe Tsai last week, Kyrie Irving remained suspended for his 6th consecutive game Sunday.
And reports today say the NBPA could take action if Irving and the Nets don’t reach a resolution soon. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-nbpa… – 5:43 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50 points with 10 3P made in a game (age in years-days):
22-291 – Darius Garland (11/13/22)
22-311 – Kyrie Irving (1/2815)
22-342 – Saddiq Bey (3/17/22)
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:39 AM
The @Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50 points with 10 3P made in a game (age in years-days):
22-291 – Darius Garland (11/13/22)
22-311 – Kyrie Irving (1/2815)
22-342 – Saddiq Bey (3/17/22)
Much more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:39 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nets are 4-2 w/out Kyrie Irving since he was suspended. It’s not an aberration since he got to Brooklyn.
Nets are 60-51 with Irving (.541 win%)
Nets are 73-56 without Irving (.566 win%)
Nets had NBA’s worst defense with him this year, and have had NBA’s best defense without him – 10:57 AM
Nets are 4-2 w/out Kyrie Irving since he was suspended. It’s not an aberration since he got to Brooklyn.
Nets are 60-51 with Irving (.541 win%)
Nets are 73-56 without Irving (.566 win%)
Nets had NBA’s worst defense with him this year, and have had NBA’s best defense without him – 10:57 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s arrival in Brooklyn came weeks after the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis. It also coincided with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard going to the Clippers. All three teams went all in to win now. The Nets see the parallels. Story: theathletic.com/3882003/2022/1… – 10:54 AM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s arrival in Brooklyn came weeks after the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis. It also coincided with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard going to the Clippers. All three teams went all in to win now. The Nets see the parallels. Story: theathletic.com/3882003/2022/1… – 10:54 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Lakers 116-103 in a game they never led. Kevin Durant finished with 31 in a game where he did not have Kyrie, Simmons, Curry and lost Nic Claxton essentially after halftime. Anthony Davis dominated. Team heads to Sacramento next. – 11:55 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Lakers 116-103 in a game they never led. Kevin Durant finished with 31 in a game where he did not have Kyrie, Simmons, Curry and lost Nic Claxton essentially after halftime. Anthony Davis dominated. Team heads to Sacramento next. – 11:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check Out This Week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
✅Sports & Election Day
📙 Ball State Students Pen Book on Social Justice & Sports
🏀Kyrie Irving Latest
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/cGXZj7V2nL pic.twitter.com/aqBqKsqWz0 – 10:27 PM
Check Out This Week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
✅Sports & Election Day
📙 Ball State Students Pen Book on Social Justice & Sports
🏀Kyrie Irving Latest
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/cGXZj7V2nL pic.twitter.com/aqBqKsqWz0 – 10:27 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Most points by a Cleveland Cavalier
– LeBron James: 57
– Kyrie Irving: 57
– LeBron James: 56
– LeBron James: 55
– Kyrie Irving: 55
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– DARIUS GARLAND: 51 vs. Timberwolves – 9:32 PM
Most points by a Cleveland Cavalier
– LeBron James: 57
– Kyrie Irving: 57
– LeBron James: 56
– LeBron James: 55
– Kyrie Irving: 55
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 52
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– LeBron James: 51
– DARIUS GARLAND: 51 vs. Timberwolves – 9:32 PM
