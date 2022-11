Lakers one of the teams interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

While that may have seemingly ruled out a trade to the Lakers in the moment, it has not ruled it out indefinitely. In fact, the Lakers could move back in on Bogdanovic despite him having recently signed an extension — more on that later — according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast: “He’s a player that I think a lot of winning teams, a team looking to get to the second round that’s never gotten there or a team that wants to push their way to really be a title threat (would want)… Phoenix was at the top of everyone’s list in terms of suitors that have capital to pay in addition to talent and the salaries that made sense… The Lakers were obviously involved. I got a list of other teams that I think have called and contacted, but nothing too crazy at this point in terms of actual conversations that are still ongoing. I do know Detroit is getting calls on him just like any team (when) we’re getting close to the Dec. 15 area where a lot of players who signed (in free agency last summer) are going to be eligible (to be traded). That’s kind of the unofficial start of the trade window. But also he’s playing really well for this team right now.”Source: Jacob Rude @ Silverscreenandroll.com