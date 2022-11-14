Lakers one of the teams interested in Bojan Bogdanovic

While that may have seemingly ruled out a trade to the Lakers in the moment, it has not ruled it out indefinitely. In fact, the Lakers could move back in on Bogdanovic despite him having recently signed an extension — more on that later — according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports on his “Please Don’t Aggregate This” podcast: “He’s a player that I think a lot of winning teams, a team looking to get to the second round that’s never gotten there or a team that wants to push their way to really be a title threat (would want)… Phoenix was at the top of everyone’s list in terms of suitors that have capital to pay in addition to talent and the salaries that made sense… The Lakers were obviously involved. I got a list of other teams that I think have called and contacted, but nothing too crazy at this point in terms of actual conversations that are still ongoing. I do know Detroit is getting calls on him just like any team (when) we’re getting close to the Dec. 15 area where a lot of players who signed (in free agency last summer) are going to be eligible (to be traded). That’s kind of the unofficial start of the trade window. But also he’s playing really well for this team right now.”
Source: Jacob Rude @ Silverscreenandroll.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Blake Griffin
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Isaiah Stewart II
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jaden Ivey
Cory Joseph – 6:36 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic (29pts) and Bojan Bogdanovic (25pts) both forced to defeat #EuroWatch #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 1:50 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re live on @getcallin with
@Mike Curtis, talking all things Detroit, Bojan Bogdanovic, and taking your questions: callin.com/link/qCQxaBpJvS – 4:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
He’s not playing for the contender most expected for his new team, but Bojan Bogdanovic is still sizzling in Detroit. Will he prove to be the Pistons’ version of CJ McCollum, or snipe his way back onto the trade market? Some intel mixed in @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/bojan-bogdanov… – 10:01 AM
He’s not playing for the contender most expected for his new team, but Bojan Bogdanovic is still sizzling in Detroit. Will he prove to be the Pistons’ version of CJ McCollum, or snipe his way back onto the trade market? Some intel mixed in @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/bojan-bogdanov… – 10:01 AM
James do you think (Marvin) Bagley starts when he comes back? If so, would you send Bogey (Bojan Bogdanovic) or Saddiq (Bey) to the bench? — @nick__xo I’m not sure if he starts immediately upon returning, but I do think the Pistons will eventually settle into a two-big starting lineup once everyone is up to speed on the health front. I believe that Detroit would have started the season with Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III had the latter not suffered an injury. The two-big lineup was the talk of the offseason and was showcased during the preseason before Bagley went down with a knee injury. Given that the Pistons have struggled to rebound on the defensive end, it feels like going a bit bigger with the starting unit is still in the cards. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Per a source, the second year of Bojan Bogdanovic’s two-year, $39.1 million extension is partially-guaranteed at $2 million but can raise if certain conditions are met. $2 mil is the base amount. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 31, 2022
Rod Beard: #Pistons announce the contract extension for Bojan Bogdanovic. -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / October 31, 2022
