Mavericks not showing interest for Ben Simmons

Contrary to recent reports, league sources say Dallas is not a trade suitor registering interest in Brooklyn’s struggling Ben Simmons. This might be one of those cases, I’m told, where the Mavericks have been mentioned repeatedly to try to create some sort of market for Simmons, who has been relegated to a bench role by Vaughn when he does play.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn is hopeful Claxton’s eye contusion can heal by Tuesday. Ben Simmons’ status more up in the air to see how his knee feels. #Nets – 12:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Points:
59 — Joel Embiid tonight
47 — Ben Simmons this season pic.twitter.com/l7r3MbzjBs – 10:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the Crypt again (trying to embrace the new name as best I can). Nets-Lakers tips shortly. Nets looking to make it five wins in six games. No LeBron, no Ben Simmons. Anthony Davis and Yuta Watanabe are back. Updates to come. – 9:30 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
And now the Nets have scratched Ben Simmons with left knee soreness. – 9:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is out tonight. Nets starters in LA: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 9:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) has been listed as OUT for tonight’s game versus the Lakers, the Nets says. – 8:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets say that Ben Simmons is now questionable for tonight’s game vs the Lakers because of left knee soreness – 8:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets downgrade Ben Simmons to questionable for tonight’s game. – 8:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A singular “Ben Simmons sucks” chant broke out during the last dead ball. Fans providing most of the energy in this one. – 8:23 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Nets say Ben Simmons is out tonight vs LAL with left knee soreness. This was relatively expected: It’s the second game of a B2B and Simmons is not only returning from a year away and off-season back surgery, but also recently returned after dealing with left knee soreness. #NBA -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 13, 2022
“Especially with the second group, I think he’s done a good job, and he finished the game with the first group,” Vaughn said Friday at practice of Simmons, who shot 3-for-6 for six points, with nine rebounds and four assists Wednesday in a win over the Knicks. “He gives you the flexibility to be able to play fast, which you want to do, have space on the floor, still be big out there, rebound the basketball. “We’re still learning each other, and the groups are still learning each other.” -via New York Post / November 11, 2022
Erik Slater: Jacque Vaughn said Nets will stick with the same starters in Los Angeles. Ben Simmons will continue to come off the bench. -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 11, 2022
