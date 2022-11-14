PJ Washington seeking $20 million annually in free agency?

Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets were discussing a contract extension of around four years, $50-52 million, with forward PJ Washington, league sources told HoopsHype. That offer was nearly identical to the extension Wendell Carter Jr. previously signed with the Orlando Magic. However, Washington was seeking closer to $20 million annually, league sources told HoopsHype.
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
From @Michael Scotto on #Hornets-PJ Washington contract extension talks that never got done.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on extension talks that fizzled out for Suns forward Cam Johnson, Hornets forward PJ Washington, and Celtics forward Grant Williams.
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets starters:
LaMelo
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee – 7:35 PM

Rod Boone: PJ Washington and the #Hornets couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension prior to today’s deadline, league sources told @theobserver. Means Washington is headed for restricted free agency next summer. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 17, 2022

