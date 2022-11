PJ Washington seeking $20 million annually in free agency?

Reporting on extension talks that fizzled out for Suns forward Cam Johnson, Hornets forward PJ Washington, and Celtics forward Grant Williams. Plus, more on Cam Reddish and Coby White with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inte…

Michael Scotto: The Charlotte Hornets were discussing a contract extension of around four years, $50-52 million, with forward PJ Washington, league sources told HoopsHype. That offer was nearly identical to the extension Wendell Carter Jr. previously signed with the Orlando Magic. However, Washington was seeking closer to $20 million annually, league sources told HoopsHype Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

