Raptors 8, Pistons 10: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 14, 2022

Game streams

The Toronto Raptors (7-7) play against the Detroit Pistons (11-11) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022

Toronto Raptors 8, Detroit Pistons 10 (Q1 07:58)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cory Joseph (left hip) is in street clothes tonight. – 7:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons have an early 8-6 lead three minutes in thanks to a pair of triples by Bagley and Stewart. Detroit is winning the battle on the boards 4-0 right now (2 offensive rebounds). – 7:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lots of Raptors red in the LCA tonight, per usual. Raptors fans just got an audible “Let’s Go Raptors!” chant going. – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart and Bagley hit 3’s to give Detroit an early 6-4 lineup #twobigs7:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jayson Tatum had high praise for Jaden Ivey the other night: “super dynamic guard. Great body, super athletic. I’m excited to see if he keeps improving and I like that he takes on that challenge. He doesn’t back down.” – 7:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley just knocked down a 3 to start things off for the Pistons. – 7:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Already liked the green jerseys, but they look even better in person. Might be the best original Pistons jerseys in over a decade – 7:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
How many “point guards” jump centre? Raptors also have a different forward who can guard point guards and centres. pic.twitter.com/QDMEyjOSb37:11 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Raptors are already smothering Detroit and the Pistons haven’t even gotten a shot up yet. – 7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
City edition jerseys are making their first appearance tonight 🤭 – 7:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Was busy pregame so this is how I found out Dalano Banton is starting. pic.twitter.com/ByHzNAWTxd7:10 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Like usual, a lot of Raptors fans have ventured across the border. Loud cheers for Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby, the two familiar starters, in particular. – 7:06 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Pre game meal! Time to check out these Scottie Barnes rice bowls at @SUBWAYCanada!
Tune in to the #Raptors & #Pistons on @fan590 at 7pm ET.
#SmithAndJones pic.twitter.com/IsLkWSST3m7:03 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Dalano Banton slides into the starting five for Trent, with Barnes, O.G., Porter and Thad Young. – 6:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/iQEuJQA7z76:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watching rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren on @RocketsWatch at 6:00 pm (#Pistons vs. #Raptors) before tonight’s #Rockets game.
https://t.co/W6XDg1iEmP pic.twitter.com/CYqxXxlfXj6:45 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III will start tonight, alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. Saddiq Bey will come off of the bench – 6:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley is in tonight’s starting lineup alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.
Saddiq Bey will come off the bench. – 6:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s a different group of Raptors which is not surprising.
They’ll start, Banton, Barnes, Anunoby, Porter and Young. – 6:31 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dalano Banton will start tonight – 6:31 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Last one on the road 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/bLDTV5D0DT6:30 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Pullin’ up to the game like… pic.twitter.com/YGYdSBtmtu6:29 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/6XdeVSJAhN6:15 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dwane Casey is 9-3 against the Raptors since being fired and Toronto is without 3/5ths of its starting lineup tonight. Raptors -4 point favs tonight on @BodogCA. Guess no Cade means the Pistons really suck 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pTeKy6pNgA5:54 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch is in. Nurse says he will likely start one of Koloko and Birch in place of Trent Jr. still figuring out rest of starters. pic.twitter.com/YemFCg5arm5:35 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Nick Nurse say VanVleet and Trent day to day. Birch will play. – 5:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Killian and Jaden’s role with Cunningham’s injury: “Opportunity to grow. Not to look over their shoulder. It’s unfortunate because I thought Cade was having a big-time start. For those two guys, it’s an opportunity to take the reins and grow and get better.” – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Cunningham’s absence is a “growth” opportunity for Hayes and Ivey. “It’s unfortunate, because I thought Cade was having a big-time start. The Boston game is when it really hit. But for those two guys, it’s an opportunity to take the reins.” – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s improved shooting: “Eventually he’s going to be a power forward/center, the other way around.” – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have won six straight over the Raptors. Dwane Casey denied there’s extra motivation against his former team. “You can ask the players, I don’t change a word I say in shootaround, don’t mention ‘we have to get these guys.’ Nothing like that, it’s business as usual.” – 5:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Dwane Casey says he doesn’t change anything with his planning or pregame speeches to Pistons when playing Raptors. Was asked about any extra motivation. – 5:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Grab a FREE Pistons city edition magnet at the doors of tonight’s game.
👀 First 2,500 fans only 👀 pic.twitter.com/cFZUwADYpp4:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Raptors with Siakam:
— 6th in offensive rating
— 4th in defensive rating
— 4th in net rating
Raptors without Siakam:
— 16th in offensive rating
— 24th in defensive rating
— 25th in net rating pic.twitter.com/zd087pc9063:31 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Want a trip for 2️⃣ to see us take on the Bulls in Paris? We’re giving away ⬇️
✈️ Round-Trip Airfare
🏠 Hotel Accommodations
🎟 Game Tickets
🚘 Transportation Card
👕 Merch
Download the Pistons Mobile App to enter🔗 https://t.co/kWfpbTIx9d
R&R apply: https://t.co/fclMGsJ6kP pic.twitter.com/92Bt7syylZ3:13 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Over his last nine games (30 attempts), Isaiah Stewart is shooting 40 percent from 3 (3.3 attempts per game). – 1:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thought that came out of today’s @FrontOfficeShow recording with @Trevor_Lane & I:
Would a three-team trade built around the following work?
B. Bogdanovic to PHX
J. Crowder to MIL
G. Allen (plus picks/players) to DET
Catch the whole show soon for our thoughts. Link when live! – 1:15 PM

Games

