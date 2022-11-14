Raptors 8, Pistons 10: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (7-7) play against the Detroit Pistons (11-11) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Toronto Raptors 8, Detroit Pistons 10 (Q1 07:58)
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons have an early 8-6 lead three minutes in thanks to a pair of triples by Bagley and Stewart. Detroit is winning the battle on the boards 4-0 right now (2 offensive rebounds). – 7:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Lots of Raptors red in the LCA tonight, per usual. Raptors fans just got an audible “Let’s Go Raptors!” chant going. – 7:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart and Bagley hit 3’s to give Detroit an early 6-4 lineup #twobigs – 7:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jayson Tatum had high praise for Jaden Ivey the other night: “super dynamic guard. Great body, super athletic. I’m excited to see if he keeps improving and I like that he takes on that challenge. He doesn’t back down.” – 7:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley just knocked down a 3 to start things off for the Pistons. – 7:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Already liked the green jerseys, but they look even better in person. Might be the best original Pistons jerseys in over a decade – 7:12 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
How many “point guards” jump centre? Raptors also have a different forward who can guard point guards and centres. pic.twitter.com/QDMEyjOSb3 – 7:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Raptors are already smothering Detroit and the Pistons haven’t even gotten a shot up yet. – 7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
City edition jerseys are making their first appearance tonight 🤭 – 7:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Was busy pregame so this is how I found out Dalano Banton is starting. pic.twitter.com/ByHzNAWTxd – 7:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Like usual, a lot of Raptors fans have ventured across the border. Loud cheers for Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby, the two familiar starters, in particular. – 7:06 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Pre game meal! Time to check out these Scottie Barnes rice bowls at @SUBWAYCanada!
Tune in to the #Raptors & #Pistons on @fan590 at 7pm ET.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Dalano Banton slides into the starting five for Trent, with Barnes, O.G., Porter and Thad Young. – 6:54 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Watching rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren on @RocketsWatch at 6:00 pm (#Pistons vs. #Raptors) before tonight’s #Rockets game.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III will start tonight, alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. Saddiq Bey will come off of the bench – 6:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley is in tonight’s starting lineup alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s a different group of Raptors which is not surprising.
They’ll start, Banton, Barnes, Anunoby, Porter and Young. – 6:31 PM
It’s a different group of Raptors which is not surprising.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/6XdeVSJAhN – 6:15 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dwane Casey is 9-3 against the Raptors since being fired and Toronto is without 3/5ths of its starting lineup tonight. Raptors -4 point favs tonight on @BodogCA. Guess no Cade means the Pistons really suck 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/pTeKy6pNgA – 5:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Khem Birch is in. Nurse says he will likely start one of Koloko and Birch in place of Trent Jr. still figuring out rest of starters. pic.twitter.com/YemFCg5arm – 5:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Killian and Jaden’s role with Cunningham’s injury: “Opportunity to grow. Not to look over their shoulder. It’s unfortunate because I thought Cade was having a big-time start. For those two guys, it’s an opportunity to take the reins and grow and get better.” – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Cunningham’s absence is a “growth” opportunity for Hayes and Ivey. “It’s unfortunate, because I thought Cade was having a big-time start. The Boston game is when it really hit. But for those two guys, it’s an opportunity to take the reins.” – 5:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s improved shooting: “Eventually he’s going to be a power forward/center, the other way around.” – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons have won six straight over the Raptors. Dwane Casey denied there’s extra motivation against his former team. “You can ask the players, I don’t change a word I say in shootaround, don’t mention ‘we have to get these guys.’ Nothing like that, it’s business as usual.” – 5:18 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Dwane Casey says he doesn’t change anything with his planning or pregame speeches to Pistons when playing Raptors. Was asked about any extra motivation. – 5:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Grab a FREE Pistons city edition magnet at the doors of tonight’s game.
StatMuse @statmuse
Raptors with Siakam:
— 6th in offensive rating
— 4th in defensive rating
— 4th in net rating
Raptors without Siakam:
— 16th in offensive rating
— 24th in defensive rating
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Over his last nine games (30 attempts), Isaiah Stewart is shooting 40 percent from 3 (3.3 attempts per game). – 1:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thought that came out of today’s @FrontOfficeShow recording with @Trevor_Lane & I:
Would a three-team trade built around the following work?
B. Bogdanovic to PHX
J. Crowder to MIL
G. Allen (plus picks/players) to DET
