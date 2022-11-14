Spurs vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $38,674,820 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

