Spurs vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $38,674,820 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox discusses Sunday’s 122-115 win over the Warriors, getting Sacramento back to .500 despite feeling he didn’t play that well & the way Mike Brown is coaching him leading to success.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/12RYSCTDJD pic.twitter.com/ITgTe0O8dG – 3:18 AM
@anthonyVslater
The Warriors are now 0-7 on the road. They’ve had a late lead in four of the seven. What went wrong in Sacramento? What deeper flaws remain? theathletic.com/3878994/2022/1… – 3:16 AM
@SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis on his incredible 26 point, 22 rebound performance to lift his Kings over the Warriors 122-115 on Sunday and get Sacramento back to .500 after its 0-4 start to the season.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/OCuVoyz3fY pic.twitter.com/OQOSBoGKjE – 3:05 AM
@BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis has been on the tear lately 😳
22 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST vs Heat
25 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST vs Magic
19 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST vs GSW
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST vs Cavaliers
21 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST vs Lakers
26 PTS, 22 REB, 8 AST vs GSW
Is it time to lift Kings’ playoffs curse? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yfojGpyT7E – 2:54 AM
@DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is averaging 37.2 points in the Warriors’ 5 wins, and 29.6 points in the 7 losses he has played in – 2:11 AM