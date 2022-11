Suns offered Cameron Johnson a four-year extension between $66-72 million?

Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns discussed a contract extension spanning four years between $66 and $72 million with forward Cameron Johnson at different points before the start of the season, league sources told HoopsHype. Looking ahead, it’s worth noting the Suns previously extended Mikal Bridges on a four-year, $90 million deal, and there are executives around the league who don’t believe the Suns want to go anywhere near that range to keep Cam Johnson, who turns 27 in March.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype