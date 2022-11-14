Suns 69, Heat 66: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (8-4) play against the Miami Heat (7-7) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Phoenix Suns 69, Miami Heat 66 (Q3 07:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Notes from Heat’s 1st half against the Suns
Kyle Lowry was pivotal in the last 2 minutes
The Heat shot 50% behind the arc (9-18)
Max Strus struggled in the 1st half (0-4 FG)
The Heat had only 1 foul in the 1st half
#HEATCulture – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Heat 58 #Suns 57 Half.
PHX: Washington Jr. season-high 16 points (total of nine points in previous 5 games with Suns), Booker 11. Team: 9-of-19 from 3.
MIA: Adebayo 11 and 6 boards, Butler and Robinson 10 each. Team: 9-of-18 from 3. – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
A very consistent effort to get DA the ball this half off the switches. He only had five shot attempts but his activity level in those spaces is opening things up elsewhere. Can’t let the Heat get what they want for free on that end. – 8:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: MIA 58, PHX 57
Washington: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Booker: 11 Pts, 5-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-5 FG
Adebayo: 11 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-8 FG
Much better 3P defense from the Suns in that 2Q – 8:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Dogfight in Miami. The Heat lead 58-57 at halftime.
Bam Adebayo 11pts, 6rebs
Jimmy Butler 10pts, 6rebs, 3asts
Duncan Robinson 10pts off the bench
#HEATCulture – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 58, Suns 57 at half. Adebayo 11, Butler 10, Robinson 10 for Heat. – 8:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry’s first 3-pointer was his 2,000th, making him one of 12 players to reach that regular-season total. – 8:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat bench playing well
Gabe Vincent generating paint touches and scoring/playmaking from there
Duncan Robinson finding his rhythm a bit
And they actually got good Dedmon minutes
22 from them three – 8:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus 0 of 4
He saw that Suns trade package and said no thanks too – 8:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Suns assistant coaches were screaming at Ayton to put his hands up on that defensive possession. He didn’t, and Bam shot over the top of him. – 8:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
16 points in 8 minutes.
Sheesh, @Duane Washington Jr 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eK0pBouKdU – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Heat 8-of-16 from 3.
#Suns 9-of-15 from 3.
Who will cool off 1st? – 8:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Your new favorite Duane Washington Jr. GIF pic.twitter.com/qi5apZ7wAd – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s starting backcourt of Lowry and Strus is scoreless on 0 for 8. – 8:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Washington Jr. avalanche
He is now up to 16 points in his first eight minutes in the rotation this season.
Taking advantage of the opportunity to say the least. – 8:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Washington Jr. can score and shoot. Josh Okogie can defend. Good minutes here from the second unit. – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who is #Suns first double-digit scorer tonight?
Not Devin Booker.
Not Deandre Ayton or Mikal Bridges.
Duane Washington Jr. game-high 13 points (3-of-3 from 3). – 8:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Washington Jr. is heating up! He’s up to 10 points just a few minutes into the 2Q – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat can’t contain Duane Washington Jr. And Suns can’t contain . . . Duncan Robinson. Each is leading their team in scoring. – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is moving off ball recently more than I’ve seen in a minute
Game changer for this group – 8:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Funny about that turnover on the inbound:
Strus was hesitant
Jimmy said: “I got it. I got it.”
Then a turnover
Jimmy then told Max to throw it higher lol – 8:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns missed a few bunnies and gave up a lot of open 3s. Only down 4. If they tighten up the defense they will be in business. – 8:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: MIA 35, PHX 31
Booker: 7-2-2, 3-6 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-3 FG
Lee: 6 Pts, 2-2 3P
Martin: 9 Pts, 3-3 3P – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 35, Suns 31 after one. Martin with nine for Heat on 3 of 3 on 3s. Lowry with five assists in his 10 minutes. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s seven 3s are the most they have made in any quarter this season. – 8:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns defense is conceding way too many open 3s to start this one, some of them just from mental lapses. Heat are 7-for-8 to start, can’t give a team that kind of confidence with high-quality looks – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vincent 3. #Heat 7-of-8 from deep .
#Suns down only five, but this is after allowing Orlando, a 29.5% shooting team from 3 go to 15-of-33.
#Heat is a 34.3% shooting team from 3. – 8:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat shooting the heck out of the ball
7 of 8 from three
Caleb Martin being 3 of 3 propels that starting unit
Now we will see a shift in this final stretch
A lot of attacking from Jimmy to set the tempo – 7:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
some audacious stuff by Gabe Vincent: just snaked a PnR, dribbled out to the 3-point line and made the shot. – 7:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
First quarter Duane Washington Jr. minutes! With a new hairdo and everything! – 7:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s sixth point moved him past Michael Beasley for 22nd on the Heat’s all-time scoring list. – 7:57 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Washington Jr. is the sub in for Payne. That’s a rotation change from Orlando. – 7:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The ball being in Kyle Lowry’s hands to initiate the offense more is a good thing. – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne
Booker
Bridges
Lee
Ayton
#Suns down 4 as Ayton has 6 points, 4 rebounds. #Heat 5-of-6 from 3.
.
Thoughts? – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Totally different substitution pattern tonight
Jimmy Butler usually plays the entire first quarter
Tonight he exited with Max Strus
Spo getting different looks – 7:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Odell Beckham Jr. just *happens* to be Miami for tonight’s game 🧐 pic.twitter.com/7ybG2xo1AO – 7:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Ayton and Bridges taking turns as the screeners tonight with how free the Heat’s switches are.. Looks like the Suns want Strus on Booker. – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s entire defensive structure in both zone and man is to push those inefficient middle of the floor push shots
Just sent a double at Booker at half-court
Ended in that shot
Miami loves that. As Gabe told me, “the stat guys upstairs” know – 7:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Butler 3.
Ayton turnover.
Adebayo over Bridges.
Craig 3.
#Suns down 10-5. – 7:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler came out ACTIVE
Heat offense as a whole came to play
Good flow – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Martin 3. Wide open off Lowry penetration.
Looks like Bridges helped off. #Suns down 3-0. – 7:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus Kyle Lowry.
Inactive: Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson (to save his two-way days of availability). – 7:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GRy8vVLp3D – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo shooting pregame, and apparently in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/1UTysz1OsC – 6:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mark Bryant X Chris Paul = Smiles and clarification. #Suns pic.twitter.com/otoHCdLSND – 6:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul out tonight with sore right heel, but getting up shots pregame before #Suna face #Heat. pic.twitter.com/N7R5JzTO8K – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven says he will undergo his ankle surgery tomorrow. He said a recovery timetable has yet to be established. – 6:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. – 6:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Day-to-day.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul (sore right heel). #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ft7erLNS7z – 6:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
It wasn’t much correcting, it was reminding.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on reacting to upset loss at Orlando. pic.twitter.com/7uRmPXFP7w – 6:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s hard to say right now. We’ve had so many lineups, so many injuries.” Monty Williams when asked about #Suns identity. pic.twitter.com/d41AQH9lXC – 6:16 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Bringing the Suns to the Sunshine State!
📺 Tune-in with coverage starting at 5PM on @BALLYSPORTSAZ pic.twitter.com/epcIcz7Mwd – 6:12 PM
Bringing the Suns to the Sunshine State!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul’s heel to keep him out Monday night against Miami #Heat azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:00 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Update the @SportsBizClass list of two-ways for Orlando Robinson added to Miami sportsbusinessclassroom.com/current-nba-tw… – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Chris Paul (heel) is out tonight for the Suns against the Heat. – 5:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro missing a fourth consecutive game with an ankle sprain, “You just never know with ankle sprains. They’re never on necessarily your timeline. So he just doesn’t have the mobility yet. But he is getting better, making progress.” – 5:55 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat twitter acts like they’ve never seen an ankle injury before. – 5:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro being out:
“You just never know with ankle sprains. They’re just never on your timeline. He just doesn’t have the mobility yet.” – 5:48 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro being out:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (anke) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been upgraded to probable. – 5:40 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PHXvsMIA UPDATE: Tyler Herro (anke) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Suns. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) has been upgraded to probable. – 5:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro will miss his fourth straight game tonight with a sprained ankle. Dewayne Dedmon has been upgraded to probable. – 5:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns–#Heat injury report update:
MIA: Tyler Herro (ankle) OUT, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) PROBABLE.
PHX: Chris Paul (heel) QUESTIONABLE, Landry Shamet (concussion protocols) OUT. – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier _ Heat, Caleb Martin hoping to be on upside of early-season learning curve sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo no longer strays, but still dogged on defense amid schematic shift sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: Will Heat-Suns spill over into trade discussions? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler a finalist for NBA East Player of the Week that deservingly went to Joel Embiid. – 3:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler was among the finalists for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award that just went to Joel Embiid. – 3:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
After signing two-way deal with Heat on Sunday, Orlando Robinson knows he’s one injury or one case of foul trouble away from potentially playing meaningful minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Robinson on how he learned of his new two-way deal and where he feels he has improved most – 3:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat sign Orlando Robinson to Two-Way Contract sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 2:38 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat sign Orlando Robinson to Two-Way Contract sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 2:37 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“Without them there wouldn’t be a Tim Hardaway.”
It was a night to remember as we honored Hall-of-Famer @HardawaySr. Always a pleasure reflecting on his past in Miami pic.twitter.com/WjEzjlOG0A – 2:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, Caleb Martin hoping to be on upside of early-season learning curve. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Heat zone defense again a talking point; Jamaree Bouya lighting it up for Heat G League affiliate. – 2:05 PM
