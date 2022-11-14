Suns vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena
The Phoenix Suns are spending $21,096,175 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $25,365,285 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: ESPN 620 / S: KSUN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Omer Yurtseven injured his ankle during the NBA preseason and has yet to play a single minute on the court this season.
It now seems he may miss an extended time on the court 😬
basketnews.com/news-180856-om… – 2:56 AM
@BasketNews_com
Domantas Sabonis has been on the tear lately 😳
22 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST vs Heat
25 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST vs Magic
19 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST vs GSW
21 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST vs Cavaliers
21 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST vs Lakers
26 PTS, 22 REB, 8 AST vs GSW
Is it time to lift Kings’ playoffs curse? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yfojGpyT7E – 2:54 AM