Thunder 71, Celtics 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-7) play against the Boston Celtics (3-3) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 71, Boston Celtics 62 (Q3 10:28)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giddey went right to the hoop without even an attempt to stop him. That was rough. – 8:53 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Nicknames for Thunder/Blue players from head coach Kameron Woods
Scotty Hopson- Hop
Eugene Omoruyi- Geno
Jahmi’us Ramsey- Rambo
Ousmane Dieng- Ous – 8:51 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As I wrote earlier today, the Thunder suck at tanking
theathletic.com/3879307/2022/1… – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has 18 points, but this hasn’t been a great game for him. OKC is going at him defensive. It’s either directly, like with SGA a few times or off-ball by back cutting him over and over. – 8:46 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph is 2nd in PPG (32.8); Would be 4th-most ever by someone 2nd
Tatum is 3rd (32.31); Would be most by someone 3rd
Embiid is 4th (32.30); Would be most by someone 4th
Giannis is 5th (31.8); Would be ever by someone 5th
Mitchell is 6th (31.6); Would be most by someone 6th – 8:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
continuing to battle in TD Garden pic.twitter.com/1SLcIBbsyS – 8:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Didn’t love #Celtics‘ shot selection late trying to steal some possessions. Brown forced a corner 3. Grant turnaround. Overall, offense not the issue. Rim area totally exposed defensively and #Thunder have passed out to the perimeter well. Poku is putting his own misses back… – 8:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
18 points
6 assists
2 rebounds
1 steal
1 block
6-12 shooting
Just a typical Monday night for SGA. – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum this season:
— 2nd in first half points
— 2nd in second half points
— 2nd in total points
Top __ scorer in the NBA pic.twitter.com/xEG98mFiTX – 8:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Aleksej Pokusevski had a great first half in Boston.
9 points / 7 rebounds / 2 assists / 1 steal / 1 block / 4-7 FG in 19 minutes.
Poku continues to make his presence felt. #ThunderUp – 8:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Celtics defense has made so many mistakes guarding OKC’s cuts out on the weak side, targeting Jaylen Brown several times when he had the low man position on the baseline. Poku is jumping over Grant for boards and OKC’s length driving the lane has been a problem. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That was the best half of Jalen Williams’ young career, highlighted by a pretty bounce pass to a cutting Josh Giddey for a layup.
J-Dub has 12 points (one shy of his career high) and three rebounds. He’s shooting 5-of-7. – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I get that there were weird calls, and Tatum’s T was garbage, but it’s only 10-9 in fouls calls and Boston has shot 15 free throws to 11 for OKC.
Just play through. – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 69-62 at the half
Brown – 18/4/5
Tatum – 15/8
Horford – 10 points
Celtics – 45.7% FGs
Celtics – 5-20 3Ps
Celtics – 8 turnovers
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
Jalen – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Thunder – 47.3% FGs
Thunder – 7-18 3Ps
Thunder – 8 offensive rebounds – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Guys, I think the Thunder are in the middle of declaring itself – 8:39 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
The Celtics have gotten beaten backdoor several times. They’ve forgotten about Poku on the glass. They’ve set too many moving screens to count. They gave up 69 first-half points to the Thunder, who entered tonight with the 20th-ranked offense. Just not a sharp half at all. – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 69, Celtics 62
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
JDub – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Poku – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 15 points
Horford – 10 points – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus and Grant with words for officials after that first half. OKC 69, BOS 62. SGA 18, Jalen Williams 12, Dort 11; Brown 18, Tatum 15, Horford 10. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Thunder 69, Celtics 62
Really impressed by how sharp OKC has looked on the second night of a back-to-back. – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
SGA with the steal and slam 🔨 pic.twitter.com/ckk8vDvmsW – 8:36 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Thunder are the youngest team in the NBA (22.3)
Celtics are the seventh oldest (27.6) – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Thunder turn the ball over to Brown and Giddey lazily tosses the in-bounds off the backboard. Big break for the #Celtics but Brown missed a 3 long and Jalen Williams hit another. – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
How good as Ousmane Dieng been in the G-League? When he touches the ball the Ignite bench yells “shooter!” The best compliment in basketball. – 8:35 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s the kind of team rebounding where #Celtics have been at their best. 4 guys around the paint ready for tip-outs. One guy up court leaking in transition. – 8:33 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Barns around Boston can sleep easily tonight.
Their broad sides are perfectly safe with the way the Celtics are shooting tonight. – 8:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla pumping his hands up in the huddle as Horford makes a point motioning with his finger. Tatum looked frustrating coming off the floor after that last miss. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford came up limping a bit on that last play. Seems to be ok, but definitely tweaked something in his left leg. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Thunder are just walking into these jumpers with no resistance at all. – 8:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Like I wrote… turnover are going to play a role… 6 C’s turnovers for 8 points. OKC has 10 fastbreak points, and 11 2nd chance points – 8:25 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Thunder are the team playing the back-to-back but have the energy edge. Celtics defense looks as rough as it’s been all year. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Three fouls on Smart after #Celtics go down 10.
These #thunder aren’t the #Pistons. They’ve been tough defensively all year and are pulling out the flamethrower on this east coast trip. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford just told his teammates to stop complaining and to play. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It would be cool if NBATV talked about the Celtics-Thunder game they are broadcasting. – 8:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Thunder are on pace for almost 150 points tonight, which somehow would only be a slight improvement over last night. – 8:20 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
defense leading to offense 😤
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/UZbNfqxGHB – 8:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kenrich Williams pouring it on off the bench now. Have to give this #Thunder offense credit. They’re so aggressive when they have space to shoot. – 8:17 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics haven’t faced a deficit for this long in a game since their win over the #Bulls two Fridays ago. – 8:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If you were ever wondering why Luke Kornet does The Eclipse contest from the paint, it’s cause when he tries to close out, he makes Kenny Hustle look like Jayson Tatum. – 8:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Kendrich Williams may have the best shag in NBA history, either him or Reggie Theus. #Celtics #Thunder – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since this is the first Celtics-Thunder game of the season, I’d like to add to the chorus of annoyance that the Thunder have a Jalen Williams and a Jaylin Williams. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng just made a slam through traffic in the half court. His dunks, or lack thereof, in the preseason was monitored heavily. No stranger to dunking in the G right now. – 8:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum was actually giving the Thunder offense a standing ovation that’s why he was mad – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum just fouled Pokusevski, smacked his hands in frustration because he was out of position, and just got called for a tech. Tatum was not upset at the call, more committing the foul. #Celtics #Thunder – 8:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
That’s an outrageous overreach by the official there with that Tatum tech. The guy started 1-of-8 and is frustrated at missing a layup – 8:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I really don’t know about that tech on Tatum. It didn’t look like he did anything at all there. – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Technical foul on Jayson Tatum. He confused as to why, as am I. – 8:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum gets off the ball, cuts and frees Hauser for a 3 above the break from White. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 35-32 after one
Brown – 12 points
Horford – 7 points
Tatum – 6 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 2-12 3Ps
Celtics – 2 turnovers
SGA – 12 points, 4 assists
Williams – 9 points
Dort – 6 points
Thunder – 50% FGs
Thunder – 4-9 3Ps
Thunder – 2 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Thunder 35, Celtics 32
– SGA: 12 pts, 4 ast
– Jalen Williams: 9 pts, 2 reb
– Thunder shoot 50% – 8:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylin Williams (J-Will) is getting some time here at the end of the first quarter. – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown: 12 PTS 3 REB 2 AST 2 TOV on 5/7 FG. Aggressive and important contributions in the 1st keeping the #Celtics close while #Thunder shoot 52%. – 8:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Payton Pritchard is getting ovations every time he checks in for the first time at home this year. – 8:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Derrick White hits a three and the Celtics are up to 2-11 from deep so far tonight… – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kornet sends Dort to the floor with a block inside, but White misses inside the other way and Dort drills a wide open 3. – 8:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Scoot Henderson just made an unreal pass through DJ Wilson and Eugene Omoruyi that Sane couldn’t handle then hit a baseline jumper for his first points. – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a good play by Tatum. Big time offensive rebound and a strong finish. – 8:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
SGA is an improv show. Every bucket is something different. Trying out new material on one of the league’s best defenses like it’s the Sunday 9 AM run at the park. – 8:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Not a bad night at the office. Ousmane Dieng has already banged a contest 3. OKC BLUE Up 3-2. pic.twitter.com/klTFNVAZRr – 8:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
At the 3:02 mark of the 1Q:
SGA & JDub – 21 points
Celtics – 23 points – 8:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last name is so long, it has to be continued on the back of Lu Dort’s jersey. – 8:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Thunder push their early lead to 9.
The Celtics do not have a double-digit comeback win yet this year.
BOSTON CELTICS 2022-23
TRAILING BY 10+: 0-3
NEVER TRAILING BY 10+: 10-0 – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics might test just how timeout-averse Joe Mazzulla is tonight. – 7:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Starting to see how the #Thunder dropped 145 on the #Knicks yesterday.
#Celtics – 7:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have been leaving Jalen Williams wide open so far. Nice release even if it’s a little slow. Doing damage with Shai for 21 of OKC’s 30. – 7:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Biggest thing I miss about covering Al Horford was his ASMR-esque voice 😴 – 7:56 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams cheering section is here pic.twitter.com/ETbCEswssO – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
One of the best passing sequences all year. Smart attacks, finds Brown, who finds Smart again underneath, who hits Horford above the break for 3.
Horford’s tear from behind the line continues: clnsmedia.com/al-horford-thr… – 7:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams scores OKC’s first 6 points of the game on 3 straight makes.
JDub off to a hot start. – 7:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Believe that’s 3 techs on Grant this year plus another in the preseason. Ties Tatum and many others for 6th in the league. – 7:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What if we combine Josh Giddey’s upper body strength with Poku’s lower body strength – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Joe Mazzulla. Celtics have opened this game very poorly on both ends of the floor. – 7:50 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
I for one am mystified as to why Grant Williams might get a quick technical whistle. – 7:50 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Thank you to our members of the United States Armed Forces.
Catch the first half now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/0ziH1wXZm3 – 7:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
I’ve liked how these #Thunder have looked this year. Let these young teams grow & take steps if they’re appearing ready to. I’m not a big tanking guy even in a Victor year. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That last possession was the first time Boston really moved the ball. Every other trip was just taking the first shot that was even kind of open. – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant T’d up after a put back attempt. Sluggish start for the #Celtics offense at 3/9 FG. – 7:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting with a smooth JDub jumper 👌 pic.twitter.com/LzNQSfWlzK – 7:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics 0-5 from three but have been getting some nice looks early – 7:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Early offense working well for the #Thunder, particularly from Jalen Williams who has a fast 6 shooting aggressively when he’s had space. #Celtics and OKC tied 8-8. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Oh man that’s some contraption Tatum has on his left wrist at this point. – 7:42 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Only second time for home whites inside the Garden for Celtics this year. It’s been Boston’s most successful jersey: 4-0 so far this year. – 7:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Al Horford is guarding Lu Dort. Very interesting.
On the other end, Dort has Tatum, J-Dub has Brown and SGA has Smart. – 7:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tonight’s Starting 5⃣
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/D4pFsWwNBd – 7:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC Blue starters:
Jahmi’us Ramsey
Ousmane Dieng
Eugene Omoruyi
Adam Mokoka
DJ Wilson – 7:34 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
As part of our 16th annual Seats for Soldiers Night presented by @ReliaQuest, we hosted a pregame zoom call with Yokota High School, a Department of Defense school on a US Air Force Base in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/iXiHZM23nP – 7:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Jalen Williams
Poku – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Thunder starters:
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 7:15 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Jayson Tatum had high praise for Jaden Ivey the other night: “super dynamic guard. Great body, super athletic. I’m excited to see if he keeps improving and I like that he takes on that challenge. He doesn’t back down.” – 7:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Boston
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
OKC’s ninth starting five combo of the season. – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters in Boston:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Boston
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
Fun Thunder lineup tonight. – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Josh Giddey had a triple-double at Madison Square Garden yesterday.
He’s done it in his first two games there. Only one other player in NBA history has done that…
…Wilt Chamberlin. – 7:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 14, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
OKC – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jaylen Williams, Lu Dort
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari OKC: Bazely pic.twitter.com/y310PNfrWW – 7:04 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren no longer wearing a boot during workouts:
“His recovery is not behind or ahead from what’s normal. It’s going really well, and you’re gonna see him do more and more as time goes on. He’s doing a great job with it.” – 6:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Stay composed, you can’t let a team dictate what you do on either end of the floor.❞
@NickAGallo spoke to @zai_joe1 before heading into tonight’s matchup against the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/tMwRlFqkww – 6:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Tre Mann’s back soreness: “It’s kinda a tricky area… Any movement can kinda trigger it. He’s getting intensive treatment and we’ll get him back as soon as we can.” – 6:47 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jayson Tatum is right in the middle of the MVP conversation, and his coach wouldn’t have it any other way. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:47 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Chet Holmgren removing his boot:
“His recovery is not behind or ahead of what’s normal. It’s going very well. You’re going to see him do more and more as time goes on. He’s doing a great job of it… He should be really proud the way he’s (rehabbing) so far.” – 6:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jaylen Brown is loosening up for tonight’s game vs @Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/Qunz6Xy6qE – 6:31 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Daigneault on Mazzulla: “I’ve been impressed from a distance at how (Celtics) have remained steady … he doesn’t seem to be overcoaching.” – 6:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has been the best third-quarter team in the NBA. Any explanation?
“Halftime speeches,” Mark Daigneault says without missing a beat. – 6:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mark Daigneault was asked why the Thunder are the best third quarter team in the NBA:
“Halftime speeches.” – 6:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Daigneault on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: “(Knicks) had their fives on him and we moved him to the perimeter … (he) connects the offense … and defensively he was huge last night.” – 6:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Busy day today! Here in the Paycom Center for Scoot Henderson And G-League Ignite taking on the OKC Blue, and of course The Thunder take on the C’s at 6:30. Let’s have a day! pic.twitter.com/HTS1gRM9Kj – 6:08 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Thunder coach Daigneault, originally from Leominster, pregame here in Boston:
It’s home for me. It’s great to share this experience with people I love. – 6:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I think of Phil Barlow every time I’m in Boston.
From the archives, a story on the former Boston preps star Sam Presti will never forget: https://t.co/u2j51glF0m pic.twitter.com/PqzkCuDx5Q – 6:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Joe Mazzulla on Rob Williams: “He’s doing good. He’s in great spirits, mentally. No timetable has changed as far as where he’s at. He’s doing a great job with his rehab. He’s on the court, doing small stuff. Great to see him out there and progressing well.” – 6:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Some notes on NYK’s defensive slide (coincides w/Mitchell Robinson’s injury); why, in my opinion, Sunday’s loss increases the scrutiny on Tom Thibodeau & why NYK had more insight than most teams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of 2018 Draft: sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 5:53 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla says part of what’s gone into Jayson Tatum’s ascension this season is that he, along with the rest of the team, navigated that Finals run last season and learned from it as well as the loss to Golden State. – 5:50 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
No timetable to change for Robert Williams per coach Mazzulla – 5:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on Brogdon:
Just a day to day thing, just making sure he’s comfortable. Hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible. – 5:49 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla on Tatum MVP narrative:
Right now he’s committed on both ends of the floor…expanding his game has made him a better player. – 5:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla confirms Brogdon is the only guy besides Gallo and Rob out tonight against the Thunder – 5:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #Embiid #OKC #Knicks #ShaiGilgeousAlexander #Luka and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniZnrv pic.twitter.com/bNJio5Utzs – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Cunningham’s absence is a “growth” opportunity for Hayes and Ivey. “It’s unfortunate, because I thought Cade was having a big-time start. The Boston game is when it really hit. But for those two guys, it’s an opportunity to take the reins.” – 5:24 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics-Thunder: One team doesn’t turn the ball over, the other loves to cause turnovers. Something will give tonight:
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 4:01 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
New Open Floor w/ @RohanNadkarni
-Anthony Davis trades dreamed up by Ro
-What to make of the Wolves and Thunder?
-Are the Blazers legit?
-Embiid’s big night
And lots more
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ope… – 3:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game against the Celtics – 3:14 PM
Sam Hauser @Big_Smooth10
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chet Holmgren’s Lisfranc injury timeline:
Aug. 20: suffered injury in Seattle Pro-Am
Aug. 30: underwent surgery
Oct. 16: no longer needs scooter
Nov. 13: out of walking boot pic.twitter.com/abGWirPKdR – 1:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) and Tre Mann (lower back soreness) are both listed as out for tonight.
Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) is out for Boston. – 1:40 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Is Jayson Tatum the MVP? “I think I am” he told @YahooSports. The stabilizing force in an unstable Celtics season, so far sports.yahoo.com/jayson-tatum-e… – 1:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points yesterday, passing Paul George on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list.
1. Russell Westbrook: 18,859
2. Kevin Durant: 15,942
3. Serge Ibaka: 6,054
4. Steven Adams: 5,191
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 3,905 – 1:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Today is #WorldDiabetesDay and we’ve teamed up with @SunLifeUS to promote Diabetes prevention throughout November. We’ve already raised nearly $25,000 but we need your help every Tuesday to keep that number climbing.
Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/noQOIk0NDm pic.twitter.com/dXDZidRvyV – 1:30 PM
