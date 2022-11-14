Thunder vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $23,900,954 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $17,863,933 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum enters tonight’s game with OKC needing 9 points to regain the NBA scoring lead from Kevin Durant.
The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 Sunday at MSG to move into 5th. pic.twitter.com/zIBPLWiKoR – 2:10 AM
@Rylan_Stiles
The Celtics list Malcom Brogdon, DJ Davidson, Robert Williams, Danilo Gallinari, and Mfiondu Kabengele as OUT. No one else on their injury report but these update hourly. OKC played Sunday so they haven’t submitted their injury report yet. – 1:49 AM