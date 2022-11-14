Warriors will rest Klay Thompson against Spurs

Golden State: Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against San Antonio.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody has the tools to be the role player the Warriors need off the bench
He should have an opportunity to showcase that tonight with Klay Thompson out against the Spurs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
More on this storyline
Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
Clutch Points: Only six players have achieved a 50-10-5 feat of this magnitude in NBA history 👀 👨🍳 Steph Curry ⌚ Damian Lillard ☁ Kyrie Irving 4️⃣ Klay Thompson 🧔 James Harden 🕺 Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/XHIRW6rZH6 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 14, 2022
Kylen Mills: Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️” 😤😤😤 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/L4D3gMEbLk -via Twitter @KylenMills / November 14, 2022
