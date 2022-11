Warriors will rest Klay Thompson against Spurs

Kylen Mills: Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️” 😤😤😤 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/L4D3gMEbLk -via Twitter @KylenMills / November 14, 2022

Warriors down two at half in Sacramento*Andrew Wiggins: 18 points, good energy*Curry/Klay 2/9 from 3, early clock chucks from Klay*13 GSW turnovers. Travels, double dribble, pick 6 passes.*Longer Jonathan Kuminga run. Two stints, nine minutes, three fouls. – 10:08 PM

Draymond had the choice between Curry and Klay in transition. Klay just hit one. He went back to him. – 10:29 PM

Two Klay Thompson 3s in 19 third quarter seconds. He’s been gunning for that type of mini burst. Mike Brown timeout. Klay skipped back to bench with Draymond Green in his ear. – 10:30 PM

Warriors have 18 turnovers through three quarters. Poole 4, Curry 4, Draymond 3, Looney 3, Klay 2. Crushing any momentum they try to build. Kings up 98-91 heading to fourth. – 10:53 PM

Klay Thompson is resting against the Spurs tonight. Still hasn’t played both sides of a back-to-back. Opens up a starting spot for Jordan Poole and perhaps some Moses Moody minutes. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. – 4:34 PM

Klay Thompson (injury management) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game. Looks like the rest of the starters are a go against the Spurs. Steph Curry said he “absolutely” planned to play tonight. – 4:35 PM

Klay Thompson is officially out tonight for the Warriors vs. the Spurs with right Achilles injury management, as expected on the second night of a back-to-back – 4:38 PM

