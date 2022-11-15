Bucks targeting defensive-minded frontcourt player for Grayson Allen

Milwaukee is reportedly shopping Grayson Allen, who would be a perfect fit for the Bulls. He can shoot from long range, is a slightly better defender than White, and more importantly, brings a much-needed edge wherever he plays. The issue is the Bucks are looking for a defensive-minded frontcourt player in return. White is neither of those.
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
Source: Joe Cowley @ Chicago Sun-Times
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Grayson Allen (sprained ankle) & Wesley Matthews (sore hamstring) – they’ll know more after the overnight/day tomorrow.
The fact Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to play the entire game after his ankle scare was encouraging. – 10:52 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Grayson Allen (sprained ankle) & Wesley Matthews (sore hamstring) – they’ll know more after the overnight/day tomorrow.
The fact Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to play the entire game after his ankle scare was encouraging. – 10:52 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks say Grayson Allen is out for the rest of tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain – 8:53 PM
Bucks say Grayson Allen is out for the rest of tonight’s game with a right ankle sprain – 8:53 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.
Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable – 6:27 PM
Some Bucks injury updates from coach Mike Budenholzer before tonights game against the Hawks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up today with the expectation to play tonight against the Hawks.
Same for Grayson Allen and MarJon Beauchamp, who are both probable – 6:27 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Would a Grayson Allen trade be a smart move for the Milwaukee Bucks? Some quick thoughts ahead of a larger conversation on tomorrow’s episode to get the week started!
Subscribe to Locked on Bucks on YouTube ⬇️
youtube.com/shorts/uVdmCPe… – 12:14 AM
Would a Grayson Allen trade be a smart move for the Milwaukee Bucks? Some quick thoughts ahead of a larger conversation on tomorrow’s episode to get the week started!
Subscribe to Locked on Bucks on YouTube ⬇️
youtube.com/shorts/uVdmCPe… – 12:14 AM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Per @Milwaukee Bucks, Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 14, 2022
Eric Nehm: Per @Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen (Non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / November 11, 2022
The Bucks’ interest in Crowder is well known, and Milwaukee has called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 11, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.