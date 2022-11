Charles Barkley on Kyrie Irving's situation: 'The NBA dropped the ball'

The TNT analyst believes the Association dropped the ball in doing so and basically mishandled the entire situation. This is what Barkley had to say on CNN early Tuesday morning: “People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.” “This thing with free speech has really gotten out of hand,” he added. “You can’t go around insulting people and think it’s OK just because it’s freedom of speech.” “Charles Barkley says the NBA “dropped the ball” on Kyrie Irving and the action it took surrounding his antisemitic tweet.” Source: Quinn Allen @ Clutch Points