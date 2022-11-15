Charles Barkley thinks Ja Morant does not make teammates better

NBA Central: Charles Barkley says Ja Morant doesn’t make players around him better “I don’t think he added that to his game yet” pic.twitter.com/35UGkdK7S1
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd: Pelicans 89, Grizzlies 87
McCollum 22 pts, 6 assts
Ingram 19 pts
Nance 13 pts, 4 rebs
Morant 31 pts (11-17 FG)
Once again, this game is extremely fun. You can make a top-10 highlight package just from this game. (Really just from Ja Morant’s buckets) – 9:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Some energy in the building after that Larry Nance poster and Ja Morant turnover. – 9:08 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Ja Morant hand-switch dunk is a 50 in the Dunk Contest and he did it doing full speed against defense lmao – 9:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
What have I learned after watching first half of Pels- Grizz? @Ja Morant is on another planet- insanely great – 8:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Grizzlies 60, Pelicans 59
Ingram 13 pts (4-6 FG)
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 8 pts, 5 assts
Really fun half of basketball, but Pels have to do something to contain Ja Morant (24 pts). He’s slicing them up in halfcourt and in transition. Maybe more Dyson Daniels? – 8:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A lot of points being scored in NOLA.
Halftime: Grizzlies 60 Pelicans 59
Ja Morant has 24 points. Brandon Clarke has 13 points and eight rebounds.
Jaren Jackson Jr. has three blocks. – 8:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Memphis Grizzlies have 51 points. Ja Morant has 22 of them. – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ja Morant just too small’d Jose Alvarado. Hey, good basket. But Morant couldn’t get around him. Had to go over.
But you better believe Alvarado got his 30 or so words in before walking away. – 8:18 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant just got to the basket and pulled out the “too small” gesture on Jose Alvarado. – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jose Alvarado defends Ja Morant.
Morant puts him in a blender and gives him the “too small” treatment.
Jose Alvarado defends Ja Morant.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
It took about 0.2 seconds for Jose and Ja Morant to get into it. Just as we expected. – 8:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Ja Morant cans a shot from half court at first-quarter buzzer. Unbelievable. Pelicans had rallied to tie things up at 32 apiece, but the Grizzlies are keeping their lead as we moved to the 2nd.
Brandon Ingram & Trey Murphy combined for 17 points. Naji Marshall grabbed 5 boards. – 8:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant from half court! Bottoms!
He finishes the first quarter with 16 points. – 8:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyus Jones subs in for John Konchar. Ja Morant stays in. Expect to see this pairing a lot more with Desmond Bane out. – 7:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones picks up two quick fouls and he’s headed to the bench. Naji Marshall will come in and take on the Ja Morant assignment. – 7:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. Also, Steven Adams just sat down with his second personal foul.
Not a bad start, but Ja Morant is already cooking and there’s no obvious way of slowing him down if he keeps getting the ball in open space. – 7:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is not only active, but he’s starting.
Starting 5:
Ja Morant
John Konchar
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:06 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Since Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were drafted 1 and 2 in 2019, they’ve played against each other 4 times. The Pelicans and Grizzlies will have played each other 11 times after tonight’s game. – 6:00 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Hate to see him down w/the injury.
Desmond Bane’s leap gives Ja Morant, Grizzlies co-star they need | NBA.com nba.com/news/desmond-b… – 5:13 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New MVP odds via @betonline_ag:
Jayson Tatum: 3/1
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13/4
Luka Doncic: 13/4
Steph Curry: 10/1
Ja Morant: 12/1
Joel Embiid: 12/1 – 12:38 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant have combined for 53.4 points per game this season, the most of any backcourt this season.
Bane is also the only player averaging 20 points, 45% 3-pt FG pct and 90% FT pct this season. – 11:54 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
638 days later, NBA fans might get one of the more anticipated matchups from the young stars of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Zion Williamson is 4-0 against Ja Morant, but Morant and the Grizz have won their last three games against the Pelicans.
Should be fun.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:47 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good morning🏀
“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”
How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team. The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:49 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good morning🏀
“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum rediscovering his shooting touch would be timely considering Zion Williamson is listed as questionable on the latest injury report, along with the Grizzlies expected to welcome back Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. 🤞🏻 https://t.co/1VNSP6MOMx pic.twitter.com/ITErqKDnPw – 10:30 PM
More on this storyline
The TNT analyst believes the Association dropped the ball in doing so and basically mishandled the entire situation. This is what Barkley had to say on CNN early Tuesday morning: “People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.” “This thing with free speech has really gotten out of hand,” he added. “You can’t go around insulting people and think it’s OK just because it’s freedom of speech.” “Charles Barkley says the NBA “dropped the ball” on Kyrie Irving and the action it took surrounding his antisemitic tweet.” -via Clutch Points / November 15, 2022
CNN: “People have the right to feel and say what they want to, we have freedom of speech, but there are repercussions when you say certain things.” Charles Barkley says the NBA “dropped the ball” on Kyrie Irving and the action it took surrounding his antisemitic tweet. -via Twitter / November 15, 2022
Kanye says he can’t be controlled ?? “They can control Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z & Beyoncé but they can’t control me. […] My mama was sacrificed. […] In Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. They wanna monetize & traumatize.” -via Twitter / November 12, 2022
Chase Hughes: Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are both OUT for the Grizzlies tonight vs. the Wizards. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 13, 2022
The team’s two leading scorers, Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) and Desmond Bane (right toe soreness) are both listed as doubtful against the Wizards. Morant and Bane have each missed one game this season, and both were losses against the Utah Jazz. -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / November 12, 2022
