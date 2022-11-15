Clippers interested in Myles Turner?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Myles Turner could head to Los Angeles… Clippers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/rum… – 1:04 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport
Sources: Lakers Not Only L.A. Team Mulling Myles Turner Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 12:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were both nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. It was won by Joel Embiid. – 3:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Coming into the season, Myles Turner acknowledged that he needed to become a better rebounder, especially as the 5-man.
With 19 & 10 tonight, he has a double-double for the 4th time in six games, including three in a row. – 9:20 PM
More on this storyline
With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season. It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / November 10, 2022
With those parameters, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers doing the long-considered deal with Indiana in which Russell Westbrook (and his expiring $47 million deal) would head to the Pacers along with the Lakers’ precious picks in exchange for big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Especially considering Westbrook is playing much better of late. There is hope on the horizon after this season, as they’re on track to have maximum salary-cap space when Westbrook’s deal comes off the books. In the interim, though, there will surely be tempting deals that cross the desk of Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. “If I’m the Lakers, I would be very cautious to (make a move) early because you’ve got a $40-plus million contract (in Russell Westbrook) plus two firsts, and everyone’s going to want to play there,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “So you want to wait for the best player available who’s going to help you not just now but in the future.” -via The Athletic / November 10, 2022
Last month, Pacers center Myles Turner went on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast and made the case for why the Lakers should trade for him. I asked the duo whether that became a thing in their locker room at all. They shut down the idea right away. Tyrese Haliburton: Nah, nah. Not at all. That is something we talked about as a group. Myles addressed it with us. We just move on. It is what it is, and the media’s going to make things bigger than they are. But at the end of the day, who cares? He’s been in trade rumors his whole career. We get that. … I already have been traded. But you understand, you just move on. It’s all a part of this game. Everybody in the locker room, we get along really well. We love playing with each other, cheer for each other, and things like that. So it is what it is. Guys just move on. And whatever happens, decision-makers are decision-makers. We just hoop. -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
