Clippers 21, Mavericks 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Still TBD if Bones Hyland plays tomorrow vs Knicks. If not, Nuggets hope he’s back for their two-game set in Dallas beginning Friday. He still needs to test out of COVID protocols. Also, assistant Ryan Saunders is in health and safety protocols. He wasn’t on the bench in Chicago. – 2:41 PM

Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM

In case anyone’s forgotten, of the 18 times (regular season and playoff) that Luka Doncic has scored 40+ points, 8 happened against the Clippers.His career-best 51 points came against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of last season. He also has games of 46, 45 and 44 vs. Clips. – 3:11 PM

One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

No Wolves injury report out yet for Wednesday’s matchup against Orlando, but perhaps a sign that Naz Reid is close to returning from an illness that has kept him out the last 3 games: Luka Garza was just transferred back to the Wolves G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. – 4:11 PM

Clippers at Dallas tonight. LAC is 2-1 this season on 0 days of rest, though their +/- in those games is only -4.3. Dallas is 4-1 with a nearly 10-point margin of victory when it has a rest advantage. – 4:37 PM

What Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is planning for his arena is nothing short of incredible. From the story, “The idea is to put the game itself front & center, rather than constructing a glitzy gathering place that BTW, also hosts basketball games” latimes.com/sports/clipper…

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at MavericksLA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo

There are two women on my flight to LA with cheesehead hats on and I’m so confused. Green Bay plays Tennessee this week. Probably still celebrating that win over Dallas lol. – 5:30 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Mavs having no interest in Simmons, Mexico City for expansion, JJJ back but Bane out, LAC wants Turner, Tate out longer and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers now!

Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Clippers.JaVale McGee (neck strain) has been downgraded to out.Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. – 6:31 PM

Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (low back soreness) are listed as out against the WizardsNo Poku on the Thunder injury report – 6:37 PM

Jason Kidd says JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Clippers.Reggie Bullock (questionable – neck strain) was also a late addition to Mavs’ injury report, and he will be “a game-time decision.” – 6:46 PM

Tre Mann (lower back soreness) and Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) are once again listed as out for tomorrow night at Washington. – 6:47 PM

Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.JaVale McGee (neck strain) and Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will be out. – 7:24 PM

Jason Kidd on Christian Wood continuing to gain Mavs’ trust: “Last game it was some foul trouble, but I think you’re going to start seeing him play a little bit more. He understands what we’re trying to do.” – 7:55 PM

Two pretty good defensive teams going at it tonight at AAC as the Mavericks meet the Clippers, who are on a back-to-back after spanking Houston on Monday. It would be nice to see the Mavericks get a quick start and take charge early. – 8:05 PM

The 3-pointers are going down fast and furious for the Mavericks. They have hit 4-of-7 so far and are up 21-11 with 4:10 to go in the first. – 8:52 PM

Did Luka Doncic just break Paul George’s ankles as a defender?Did Josh Green just do what can only be described as a belly-flop under the rim?Honestly feeling very disoriented. – 9:01 PM

Mavericks are squashing the Clippers after a quarter, 30-15. Luka with 12 points and six rebounds. Clippers 5-of-19 from the field, 1-of-8 from three. And the Mavericks are rebounding great so far. – 9:03 PM

The Clippers managed to outscore Luka Doncic in the first quarter but that’s about it. Season-low opening quarter output for Clippers.Dallas up 30-15 and Tyronn Lue’s rotations are already thrown through a loop. – 9:06 PM

Maxi Kleber just took a major fall on his hip/lower back and is going to leave the game. He’s headed to the locker room, it appears. He made the play that caused a Clippers’ turnover, but it’s going to be sore for a while. – 9:13 PM

Maxi Kleber is walking back to the locker room after a really hard fall while defending a Clippers fast break and forcing Reggie Jackson to travel.Mavs had to take a timeout after refs wouldn’t let Kleber sub out when he finally got up. – 9:13 PM

Reggie Jackson checked in for a second shift despite looking rickety in the first quarter.After watching Jackson over this past year, I’m not going to be the one suggesting that he can’t go lol – 9:16 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.