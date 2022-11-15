Clippers 21, Mavericks 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (8-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (5-5) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 21, Dallas Mavericks 40 (Q2 05:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson checked in for a second shift despite looking rickety in the first quarter.
After watching Jackson over this past year, I’m not going to be the one suggesting that he can’t go lol – 9:16 PM
Reggie Jackson checked in for a second shift despite looking rickety in the first quarter.
After watching Jackson over this past year, I’m not going to be the one suggesting that he can’t go lol – 9:16 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get that outta here (respectfully) pic.twitter.com/fRI21FfQvd – 9:16 PM
Get that outta here (respectfully) pic.twitter.com/fRI21FfQvd – 9:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber is walking back to the locker room after a really hard fall while defending a Clippers fast break and forcing Reggie Jackson to travel.
Mavs had to take a timeout after refs wouldn’t let Kleber sub out when he finally got up. – 9:13 PM
Maxi Kleber is walking back to the locker room after a really hard fall while defending a Clippers fast break and forcing Reggie Jackson to travel.
Mavs had to take a timeout after refs wouldn’t let Kleber sub out when he finally got up. – 9:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber just took a major fall on his hip/lower back and is going to leave the game. He’s headed to the locker room, it appears. He made the play that caused a Clippers’ turnover, but it’s going to be sore for a while. – 9:13 PM
Maxi Kleber just took a major fall on his hip/lower back and is going to leave the game. He’s headed to the locker room, it appears. He made the play that caused a Clippers’ turnover, but it’s going to be sore for a while. – 9:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic 🤝 Teenage me
Making this sassy face when we didn’t get our way pic.twitter.com/4T5RcTBDvd – 9:09 PM
Luka Doncic 🤝 Teenage me
Making this sassy face when we didn’t get our way pic.twitter.com/4T5RcTBDvd – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers managed to outscore Luka Doncic in the first quarter but that’s about it. Season-low opening quarter output for Clippers.
Dallas up 30-15 and Tyronn Lue’s rotations are already thrown through a loop. – 9:06 PM
The Clippers managed to outscore Luka Doncic in the first quarter but that’s about it. Season-low opening quarter output for Clippers.
Dallas up 30-15 and Tyronn Lue’s rotations are already thrown through a loop. – 9:06 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks are squashing the Clippers after a quarter, 30-15. Luka with 12 points and six rebounds. Clippers 5-of-19 from the field, 1-of-8 from three. And the Mavericks are rebounding great so far. – 9:03 PM
Mavericks are squashing the Clippers after a quarter, 30-15. Luka with 12 points and six rebounds. Clippers 5-of-19 from the field, 1-of-8 from three. And the Mavericks are rebounding great so far. – 9:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Clippers 30-15 after Q1 bc that’s what happens when they play good teams. – 9:03 PM
Mavs lead the Clippers 30-15 after Q1 bc that’s what happens when they play good teams. – 9:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Did Luka Doncic just break Paul George’s ankles as a defender?
Did Josh Green just do what can only be described as a belly-flop under the rim?
Honestly feeling very disoriented. – 9:01 PM
Did Luka Doncic just break Paul George’s ankles as a defender?
Did Josh Green just do what can only be described as a belly-flop under the rim?
Honestly feeling very disoriented. – 9:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers say that Luke Kennard will not return tonight due to right calf strain. – 8:59 PM
Clippers say that Luke Kennard will not return tonight due to right calf strain. – 8:59 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers said Luke Kennard will not return because of a right calf strain. – 8:59 PM
Clippers said Luke Kennard will not return because of a right calf strain. – 8:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
What a find! What a finish!
@Paul George 🤝 @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/PmYbbBQWsU – 8:55 PM
What a find! What a finish!
@Paul George 🤝 @Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/PmYbbBQWsU – 8:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The 3-pointers are going down fast and furious for the Mavericks. They have hit 4-of-7 so far and are up 21-11 with 4:10 to go in the first. – 8:52 PM
The 3-pointers are going down fast and furious for the Mavericks. They have hit 4-of-7 so far and are up 21-11 with 4:10 to go in the first. – 8:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Spence picking up where he left off 👌 pic.twitter.com/moFAd9Emue – 8:52 PM
Spence picking up where he left off 👌 pic.twitter.com/moFAd9Emue – 8:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Luke Kennard just walked back to Clippers locker room looking in some discomfort. – 8:47 PM
Luke Kennard just walked back to Clippers locker room looking in some discomfort. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Early sub for Clippers as Luke Kennard shaken up. Norman Powell in – 8:46 PM
Early sub for Clippers as Luke Kennard shaken up. Norman Powell in – 8:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAC starters: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
LAC starters: George, Morris, Zubac, Kennard, Jackson
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/39DUQG8jNF – 8:05 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/39DUQG8jNF – 8:05 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Two pretty good defensive teams going at it tonight at AAC as the Mavericks meet the Clippers, who are on a back-to-back after spanking Houston on Monday. It would be nice to see the Mavericks get a quick start and take charge early. – 8:05 PM
Two pretty good defensive teams going at it tonight at AAC as the Mavericks meet the Clippers, who are on a back-to-back after spanking Houston on Monday. It would be nice to see the Mavericks get a quick start and take charge early. – 8:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for Clips-Mavs
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 8:03 PM
Starters for Clips-Mavs
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
DAL
Reggie Bullock
Dorian Finney-Smith
Dwight Powell
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 8:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Christian Wood continuing to gain Mavs’ trust: “Last game it was some foul trouble, but I think you’re going to start seeing him play a little bit more. He understands what we’re trying to do.” – 7:55 PM
Jason Kidd on Christian Wood continuing to gain Mavs’ trust: “Last game it was some foul trouble, but I think you’re going to start seeing him play a little bit more. He understands what we’re trying to do.” – 7:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
JaVale McGee (neck strain) and Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will be out. – 7:24 PM
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be available for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
JaVale McGee (neck strain) and Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will be out. – 7:24 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: McGee (neck strain) IA out. Bullock (neck strain) is a game time decision. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:47 PM
Per JKidd: McGee (neck strain) IA out. Bullock (neck strain) is a game time decision. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 6:47 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann (lower back soreness) and Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) are once again listed as out for tomorrow night at Washington. – 6:47 PM
Tre Mann (lower back soreness) and Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) are once again listed as out for tomorrow night at Washington. – 6:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Clippers.
Reggie Bullock (questionable – neck strain) was also a late addition to Mavs’ injury report, and he will be “a game-time decision.” – 6:46 PM
Jason Kidd says JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Clippers.
Reggie Bullock (questionable – neck strain) was also a late addition to Mavs’ injury report, and he will be “a game-time decision.” – 6:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (low back soreness) are listed as out against the Wizards
No Poku on the Thunder injury report – 6:37 PM
Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Tre Mann (low back soreness) are listed as out against the Wizards
No Poku on the Thunder injury report – 6:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
JaVale McGee (neck strain) has been downgraded to out.
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. – 6:31 PM
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game against the Clippers.
JaVale McGee (neck strain) has been downgraded to out.
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will remain out. – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Mavs having no interest in Simmons, Mexico City for expansion, JJJ back but Bane out, LAC wants Turner, Tate out longer and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers now!
youtu.be/EgWon8GVOb8 – 6:14 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Mavs having no interest in Simmons, Mexico City for expansion, JJJ back but Bane out, LAC wants Turner, Tate out longer and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers now!
youtu.be/EgWon8GVOb8 – 6:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
There are two women on my flight to LA with cheesehead hats on and I’m so confused. Green Bay plays Tennessee this week. Probably still celebrating that win over Dallas lol. – 5:30 PM
There are two women on my flight to LA with cheesehead hats on and I’m so confused. Green Bay plays Tennessee this week. Probably still celebrating that win over Dallas lol. – 5:30 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
What Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is planning for his arena is nothing short of incredible. From the story, “The idea is to put the game itself front & center, rather than constructing a glitzy gathering place that BTW, also hosts basketball games” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:41 PM
What Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is planning for his arena is nothing short of incredible. From the story, “The idea is to put the game itself front & center, rather than constructing a glitzy gathering place that BTW, also hosts basketball games” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers at Dallas tonight. LAC is 2-1 this season on 0 days of rest, though their +/- in those games is only -4.3. Dallas is 4-1 with a nearly 10-point margin of victory when it has a rest advantage. – 4:37 PM
Clippers at Dallas tonight. LAC is 2-1 this season on 0 days of rest, though their +/- in those games is only -4.3. Dallas is 4-1 with a nearly 10-point margin of victory when it has a rest advantage. – 4:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Orlando:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:21 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Orlando:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Wolves injury report out yet for Wednesday’s matchup against Orlando, but perhaps a sign that Naz Reid is close to returning from an illness that has kept him out the last 3 games: Luka Garza was just transferred back to the Wolves G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. – 4:11 PM
No Wolves injury report out yet for Wednesday’s matchup against Orlando, but perhaps a sign that Naz Reid is close to returning from an illness that has kept him out the last 3 games: Luka Garza was just transferred back to the Wolves G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. – 4:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza to G League affiliate @iawolves. – 4:08 PM
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer center Luka Garza to G League affiliate @iawolves. – 4:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Showdown in Dallas.
🕓 5:30PM PT
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/K1WKQxHkvs – 3:35 PM
Showdown in Dallas.
🕓 5:30PM PT
🆚 @Dallas Mavericks
📺 @BallySportWest, @Clipper_Vision
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/K1WKQxHkvs – 3:35 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
See ya at the @AACenter, MFFLs 🙌
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/p8T1eaPb19 – 3:30 PM
See ya at the @AACenter, MFFLs 🙌
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/p8T1eaPb19 – 3:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In case anyone’s forgotten, of the 18 times (regular season and playoff) that Luka Doncic has scored 40+ points, 8 happened against the Clippers.
His career-best 51 points came against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of last season. He also has games of 46, 45 and 44 vs. Clips. – 3:11 PM
In case anyone’s forgotten, of the 18 times (regular season and playoff) that Luka Doncic has scored 40+ points, 8 happened against the Clippers.
His career-best 51 points came against the Clippers on Feb. 10 of last season. He also has games of 46, 45 and 44 vs. Clips. – 3:11 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.
That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM
Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.
That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Still TBD if Bones Hyland plays tomorrow vs Knicks. If not, Nuggets hope he’s back for their two-game set in Dallas beginning Friday. He still needs to test out of COVID protocols. Also, assistant Ryan Saunders is in health and safety protocols. He wasn’t on the bench in Chicago. – 2:41 PM
Still TBD if Bones Hyland plays tomorrow vs Knicks. If not, Nuggets hope he’s back for their two-game set in Dallas beginning Friday. He still needs to test out of COVID protocols. Also, assistant Ryan Saunders is in health and safety protocols. He wasn’t on the bench in Chicago. – 2:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka Doncic against the Clippers, including playoffs:
— 33/9/9
— 49/38/68%
— 10-15 record
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/OIaet7rbgm – 2:32 PM
Luka Doncic against the Clippers, including playoffs:
— 33/9/9
— 49/38/68%
— 10-15 record
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/OIaet7rbgm – 2:32 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.