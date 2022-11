Desmond Bane out at least two weeks

Losing to Golden State has stayed with many of them. Eleven players from last year’s team returned. “It’s that feeling that I won’t forget,” Bane said. “Just empty. I want more. I think we all want more.” Adams is one of the few Grizzlies players who have extensive playoff experience, having been to the Western Conference finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “They still feel what happened last year,” he said of his Grizzlies teammates. “That still weighs on them in a good way.” -via New York Times / November 14, 2022