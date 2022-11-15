Desmond Bane out at least two weeks

Shams Charania: Grizzlies say Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Needless to say the Grizzlies roster isn’t well set up to be without Bane. No other true two guard, and for now no Ziaire Williams or Danny green either. – 12:44 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Desmond Bane to miss multiple weeks with toe sprain dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:38 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Right when the Memphis Grizzlies were about to get back Jaren Jackson, down goes Desmond Bane for at least a few weeks. Tough break.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Desmond Bane set to be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks with right toe sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/des… – 12:20 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Desmond Bane and Ja Morant have combined for 53.4 points per game this season, the most of any backcourt this season.
Bane is also the only player averaging 20 points, 45% 3-pt FG pct and 90% FT pct this season. – 11:54 AM
Chip Crain @3Shadesofblue
JJJ coming back but a set back for Bane pic.twitter.com/Y7B310dDBF – 11:54 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Grizzlies’ G Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/A7EPdUagRL – 11:53 AM
Eli Savoie @Eli560
Grizzlies officially announced Desmond Bane has sprain in right big toe. Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 11:39 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, team says. Bane has put up All-Star numbers, averaging a career-high 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists though 12 games with Memphis this season. – 11:36 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I kept saying that Memphis just had to keep their heads above water until they got Jaren Jackson Jr. back.
They did better than that at 9-5, but now they have to keep it up for a few more weeks while Desmond Bane is out.
Dropping in the West, even a little, is hard to make up. – 11:34 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Bummer: “After further evaluation, it was determined that Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe during the November 11 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bane will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.” – 11:32 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Grizzlies say Desmond Bane will be reevaluated in 2 to 3 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe. – 11:31 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies announce Desmond Bane sustained a Grade 2 sprain in right big toe and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 11:31 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Grizzlies say Desmond Bane has a Grade 2 sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks. – 11:31 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are 3.5-point underdogs tonight in New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable (expected to play), but Desmond Bane doubtful.
JJJ has played against Zion Williamson just one time in his career. – 10:36 AM
Losing to Golden State has stayed with many of them. Eleven players from last year’s team returned. “It’s that feeling that I won’t forget,” Bane said. “Just empty. I want more. I think we all want more.” Adams is one of the few Grizzlies players who have extensive playoff experience, having been to the Western Conference finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder. “They still feel what happened last year,” he said of his Grizzlies teammates. “That still weighs on them in a good way.” -via New York Times / November 14, 2022
Drew Hill: Jaren Jackson Jr. is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow. Desmond Bane is doubtful with toe soreness. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / November 14, 2022
Chase Hughes: Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are both OUT for the Grizzlies tonight vs. the Wizards. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 13, 2022
