Devin Booker upset about officiating: 'We just gotta keep playing until we get respect'

It was another disappointing loss for the Suns, which is why it’s quite understandable that Devin Booker was visibly upset after the defeat. The Phoenix superstar was asked about one specific aspect that had a significant impact on the contest, and Booker was brutally honest with his response: “We just gotta keep playing until we get [the referees’] respect,” Booker said on the free throw discrepancy on the evening, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of az central. “I don’t know what we can do. Just keep playing basketball.”Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points