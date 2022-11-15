Grizzlies 25, Pelicans 20: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-5) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 25, New Orleans Pelicans 20 (Q1 04:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Tyus Jones subs in for John Konchar. Ja Morant stays in. Expect to see this pairing a lot more with Desmond Bane out. – 7:50 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Love that Aldama didn’t force a bad shot when caught on the sideline. His patience/composure has been one of the more impressive things about his elevation this season. – 7:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones picks up two quick fouls and he’s headed to the bench. Naji Marshall will come in and take on the Ja Morant assignment. – 7:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. Also, Steven Adams just sat down with his second personal foul.
Pelicans have hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. Also, Steven Adams just sat down with his second personal foul.
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
An off night in New Orleans.. why not catch @New Orleans Pelicans @Memphis Grizzlies ! Love it Bulls- Pels Wednesday @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini Fired up! pic.twitter.com/TXwW19iaci – 7:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Pelicans don’t shoot a lot of 3s, but of all players, ya better not leave Trey Murphy III open. – 7:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE 🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹 @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/R0Gt43IXGL – 7:29 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Everything you need to know about the Memphis Showboats: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 7:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🚨 tonight’s starting 5 🚨
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/8MwKzNLN6r – 7:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is not only active, but he’s starting.
Starting 5:
Ja Morant
John Konchar
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Steven Adams – 7:06 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is not only active, but he’s starting.
Starting 5:
Ja Morant
John Konchar
Dillon Brooks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons announce that Isaiah Stewart has a sprained right big toe and is out for 2-3 weeks. Not good news for the Pistons defense.
That’s the same injury sidelining Desmond Bane. – 6:23 PM
Pistons announce that Isaiah Stewart has a sprained right big toe and is out for 2-3 weeks. Not good news for the Pistons defense.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson is out tonight against the Grizzlies and is day-to-day with a right foot contusion. pic.twitter.com/qtmRCymuyA – 6:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
A look at play where Zion hurt his foot with 10:57 left in that game against the Rockets.
He steps on Garuba’s foot and Zion’s right foot rolls.
Willie Green says it is a right foot contusion and Zion should be day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/ArusSLwdyC – 6:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked Mavs having no interest in Simmons, Mexico City for expansion, JJJ back but Bane out, LAC wants Turner, Tate out longer and more. Watch, like and subscribe below! Closing in on 21K subscribers now!
youtu.be/EgWon8GVOb8 – 6:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will be “smart” with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s minutes as he ramps up.
“Good chance” he plays tonight. – 6:04 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will be “smart” with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s minutes as he ramps up.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Less than 90 mins till we hoop 😎
🕡: 6:30pm CT
📺: TNT
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/7spypaAXsn – 6:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said it’s a “good chance” Jaren Jackson Jr. plays today. Has to get the final medical clearance, Jenkins said. – 6:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Taylor Jenkins says “there’s a good chance” that Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will play tonight.
Final call will be made after JJJ warms up and talks with the medical staff. – 6:03 PM
Taylor Jenkins says “there’s a good chance” that Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will play tonight.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Since Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were drafted 1 and 2 in 2019, they’ve played against each other 4 times. The Pelicans and Grizzlies will have played each other 11 times after tonight’s game. – 6:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
if I get bored imma go and get a fit off. pic.twitter.com/uJkflsHICU – 5:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Zion Williamson tonight for the Pelicans. He’s out due to a foot contusion. – 5:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out with a right foot contusion. Says he will be day to day. – 5:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) is OUT tonight for the Pelicans matchup against the Grizzlies. – 5:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson is out tonight vs, Grizzlies due to right foot contusion – 5:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is out tonight, per Willie Green.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:45 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Time to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans app! You could win a CJ McCollum signed basketball 🏀
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/cJXOSdgE84 – 5:30 PM
Time to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans app! You could win a CJ McCollum signed basketball 🏀
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Hate to see him down w/the injury.
Desmond Bane’s leap gives Ja Morant, Grizzlies co-star they need | NBA.com nba.com/news/desmond-b… – 5:13 PM
Hate to see him down w/the injury.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Deni Avdija tied his career high of 21 points against Memphis Sunday, but it was his command of the offense, as the lead guard, that shined brightest.
In Vol. 2 of “Developing Deni” I analyze Avdija’s improvements on ball.🔥
Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/developing-d… – 5:10 PM
Wizards forward Deni Avdija tied his career high of 21 points against Memphis Sunday, but it was his command of the offense, as the lead guard, that shined brightest.
In Vol. 2 of “Developing Deni” I analyze Avdija’s improvements on ball.🔥
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction for tonight’s game is now live!
Bid here » https://t.co/2PuDDICVNm pic.twitter.com/CZ8D5JcV0s – 4:56 PM
The @Larry Nance Jr jersey auction for tonight’s game is now live!
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
As a result of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers owe their 2023 first-round pick to the Pelicans via a pick swap 👀
More on the Wembanyama sweepstakes on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/T0pGxrVpfA pic.twitter.com/8lqUfQuVzD – 4:54 PM
As a result of the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers owe their 2023 first-round pick to the Pelicans via a pick swap 👀
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Notice anything different ahead of this weekend’s Memphis football game? pic.twitter.com/KVY6b8O2WT – 4:32 PM
Notice anything different ahead of this weekend’s Memphis football game? pic.twitter.com/KVY6b8O2WT – 4:32 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Why have the Showboats returned to Memphis? Answer: Fred Smith. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 4:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
join BLJ, the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more for a watch party tonight at Tony’s Trophy Room.
there will be @MichelobULTRA specials, prizes and more 🍻
More information⤵️ – 4:17 PM
join BLJ, the Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more for a watch party tonight at Tony’s Trophy Room.
there will be @MichelobULTRA specials, prizes and more 🍻
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Previewing tonight’s game vs. Memphis with @ErinESummers!
#Pelicans | @Ibotta pic.twitter.com/SH33YdCIUY – 3:57 PM
Previewing tonight’s game vs. Memphis with @ErinESummers!
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Here’s why the return of the Memphis Showboats really matters (and it doesn’t have all that much to do with another spring football team playing in Memphis).
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 3:55 PM
COLUMN: Here’s why the return of the Memphis Showboats really matters (and it doesn’t have all that much to do with another spring football team playing in Memphis).
New York Knicks @nyknicks
The Vibes are at The Garden ❗️
Enter our sweepstakes to win two tickets to the upcoming Statement Night game against the Memphis Grizzlies. – 3:31 PM
The Vibes are at The Garden ❗️
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Last call for this week’s Grizzlies column (published pre-Bane news), on what JJJ’s return means on both ends of the floor, some future City Edition jersey ideas, this week’s Mar-Key matchup and more.
dailymemphian.com/article/32255/… – 3:12 PM
Last call for this week’s Grizzlies column (published pre-Bane news), on what JJJ’s return means on both ends of the floor, some future City Edition jersey ideas, this week’s Mar-Key matchup and more.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On media day we let B.I. rank some of his teammates’ fits. Instead, he decided to give them ratings 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dr25WFXtrj – 2:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update for Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. home game vs. Grizzlies (New Orleans defense ranked 11th, moving into top 10 will be challenge given upcoming opponents; Memphis scouting report; lineup notes + expanded keys to game): https://t.co/syYiHuQXFG pic.twitter.com/dsKIfInWdt – 2:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keep tagging us in your #PelicansGameday photos! 📸
#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/mBVOn0FO5C – 2:13 PM
Keep tagging us in your #PelicansGameday photos! 📸
#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/mBVOn0FO5C – 2:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Coby White was still not cleared for practice today and is not expected to play in New Orleans, per Billy Donovan.
Billy didn’t know if he’d be available for any games this weekend. Coby still isn’t cleared for contact; once he is, conditioning could also delay his return. – 2:01 PM
Coby White was still not cleared for practice today and is not expected to play in New Orleans, per Billy Donovan.
Billy didn’t know if he’d be available for any games this weekend. Coby still isn’t cleared for contact; once he is, conditioning could also delay his return. – 2:01 PM
