Isaiah Stewart out at least 2-3 weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has a sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Stewart has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds this season.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons center Isaiah Stewart suffered a sprained right big toe in the second quarter of last night’s loss to the #Raptors. He will miss the team’s west coast trip and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks. – 6:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart sprained his right big toe last night and will miss the next 2-3 weeks. Tough news for Stewart, who had been having a good season, and for a Pistons team that’s had a spate of injuries since camp. – 6:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart will miss, at least, the next 2-3 weeks with a sprain of the right big toe, sources tell me. Detroit had just gotten back Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley last week. Big blow for a team struggling defensively.
@Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 6:19 PM
Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart will miss, at least, the next 2-3 weeks with a sprain of the right big toe, sources tell me. Detroit had just gotten back Jalen Duren and Marvin Bagley last week. Big blow for a team struggling defensively.
@Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 6:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has a sprain of his right big toe and will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, sources tell ESPN. Stewart has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds this season. – 6:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sounds like Isaiah Stewart hurt his for more than his foot. Not sure if that’s better or worse, but it sounds like he banged his toe on the baseline protection. – 10:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons announce Isaiah Stewart will not return tonight vs Toronto after a right foot sprain. First night they went big in the frontcourt, and already missing Cade Cunningham – 8:24 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons say Isaiah Stewart (right foot sprain) will not return. – 8:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s a foot sprain for Isaiah Stewart and he won’t return, per team. Man, Pistons can’t catch a break. – 8:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Raptors 47, Pistons 43 with 3:38 left in the 2Q.
Isaiah Stewart has 9 points and 3 rebounds. Marvin Bagley has 9 points and 4 rebounds.
Detroit is 11-17 from the FT line – 8:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In his last nine games entering tonight, Isaiah Stewart shot 40% from 3. He’s 2-2 tonight thus far – 8:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Marvin Bagley III will start tonight, alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart. Saddiq Bey will come off of the bench – 6:40 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Marvin Bagley is in tonight’s starting lineup alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Stewart.
Saddiq Bey will come off the bench. – 6:40 PM
Kurt Helin: Pistons announce that Isaiah Stewart has a sprained right big toe and is out for 2-3 weeks. Not good news for the Pistons defense. That’s the same injury sidelining Desmond Bane. -via Twitter @basketballtalk / November 15, 2022
Detroit Pistons PR: Isaiah Stewart (right foot sprain) will not return. -via Twitter @Pistons_PR / November 14, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on Isaiah Stewart’s improved shooting: “Eventually he’s going to be a power forward/center, the other way around.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 14, 2022
