Klay Thompson: 'I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury sh*t'

The 32-year-old has never cared about what pundits stated in the past. Why now? “Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s–t,” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do. “You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @BleacherReport exclusive with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who candidly opens up on those criticizing his early struggles: ‘I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury sh*t.’ bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 12:13 PM
A @BleacherReport exclusive with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who candidly opens up on those criticizing his early struggles: ‘I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury sh*t.’ bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 12:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says it’s easier for Poole when he starts bc he gets a weaker defender.
Would he start Poole regularly?
“No, it’s not something I’m thinking about. Our starting five with Klay has been really good. I think the bigger thing is finding the right combinations off the bench.” – 12:59 AM
Kerr says it’s easier for Poole when he starts bc he gets a weaker defender.
Would he start Poole regularly?
“No, it’s not something I’m thinking about. Our starting five with Klay has been really good. I think the bigger thing is finding the right combinations off the bench.” – 12:59 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr isn’t thinking about starting Jordan Poole. He’s more concerned with finding the right combinations
“Our starting five with Klay has been really, really good this year.” – 12:41 AM
Steve Kerr isn’t thinking about starting Jordan Poole. He’s more concerned with finding the right combinations
“Our starting five with Klay has been really, really good this year.” – 12:41 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors beat up the Spurs by 37. They’re 6-1 at home. Jordan Poole scored 36 points on 13/20 FG in 29 minutes as a starter. Moody/Kuminga/JaMychal/Lamb were all solid off the bench. Lowest burden game for Curry/Draymond this season. Klay rested. Warriors at Phoenix on Wed. – 12:21 AM
Warriors beat up the Spurs by 37. They’re 6-1 at home. Jordan Poole scored 36 points on 13/20 FG in 29 minutes as a starter. Moody/Kuminga/JaMychal/Lamb were all solid off the bench. Lowest burden game for Curry/Draymond this season. Klay rested. Warriors at Phoenix on Wed. – 12:21 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors thumping the Spurs 61-45 at halftime. Jordan Poole, who started in place of Klay Thompson tonight, has a game-high 19 points on 7/11 shooting. Stephen Curry has 10 points. All the reserves who have played have at least one bucket. – 11:06 PM
Warriors thumping the Spurs 61-45 at halftime. Jordan Poole, who started in place of Klay Thompson tonight, has a game-high 19 points on 7/11 shooting. Stephen Curry has 10 points. All the reserves who have played have at least one bucket. – 11:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, starting in place of Klay Thompson, has scored 6 of the Warriors’ first 9 points. – 10:15 PM
Jordan Poole, starting in place of Klay Thompson, has scored 6 of the Warriors’ first 9 points. – 10:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole has averaged 25 points in his two starts this season
How many points for Poole tonight with him starting as Klay Thompson sits the second night of a back-to-back? – 8:37 PM
Jordan Poole has averaged 25 points in his two starts this season
How many points for Poole tonight with him starting as Klay Thompson sits the second night of a back-to-back? – 8:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson, who’ll rest tonight for the second game of a back-to-back. – 8:35 PM
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson, who’ll rest tonight for the second game of a back-to-back. – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson — who is out tonight for injury management — Steve Kerr says. – 8:33 PM
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson — who is out tonight for injury management — Steve Kerr says. – 8:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
To me Warriors biggest problem is Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have really struggled to start the season. If those guys can’t get back to where they were in last year’s playoffs this team isn’t good enough that filling out the back end of the rotation will matter. – 6:42 PM
To me Warriors biggest problem is Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have really struggled to start the season. If those guys can’t get back to where they were in last year’s playoffs this team isn’t good enough that filling out the back end of the rotation will matter. – 6:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will give Klay Thompson a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/14/war… – 6:00 PM
The Warriors will give Klay Thompson a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/14/war… – 6:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Klay Thompson is out for Warriors due to Achilles’ tendon management. – 5:11 PM
Klay Thompson is out for Warriors due to Achilles’ tendon management. – 5:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody has the tools to be the role player the Warriors need off the bench
He should have an opportunity to showcase that tonight with Klay Thompson out against the Spurs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:39 PM
Moses Moody has the tools to be the role player the Warriors need off the bench
He should have an opportunity to showcase that tonight with Klay Thompson out against the Spurs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is officially out tonight for the Warriors vs. the Spurs with right Achilles injury management, as expected on the second night of a back-to-back – 4:38 PM
Klay Thompson is officially out tonight for the Warriors vs. the Spurs with right Achilles injury management, as expected on the second night of a back-to-back – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson (injury management) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game. Looks like the rest of the starters are a go against the Spurs. Steph Curry said he “absolutely” planned to play tonight. – 4:35 PM
Klay Thompson (injury management) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game. Looks like the rest of the starters are a go against the Spurs. Steph Curry said he “absolutely” planned to play tonight. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is resting against the Spurs tonight. Still hasn’t played both sides of a back-to-back. Opens up a starting spot for Jordan Poole and perhaps some Moses Moody minutes. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. – 4:34 PM
Klay Thompson is resting against the Spurs tonight. Still hasn’t played both sides of a back-to-back. Opens up a starting spot for Jordan Poole and perhaps some Moses Moody minutes. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. – 4:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
Thompson reiterated that he’ll figure it out as well. “I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” Thompson told B/R. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.” -via Bleacher Report / November 15, 2022
When mentioned that he was a part of all four of the championships the Warriors have secured in a span that’s close to approaching a decade, Thompson swiftly interjected without allowing the question to materialize. “You’re damn right I’ve been here for those titles,” Thompson stated to B/R emphatically. “People act like they forgot.” -via Bleacher Report / November 15, 2022
Golden State: Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against San Antonio. -via HoopsHype / November 14, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.