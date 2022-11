Klay Thompson: 'I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury sh*t'

The 32-year-old has never cared about what pundits stated in the past. Why now? “Yeah, that’s true, but I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s–t,” Thompson told B/R. “I helped a team win a championship last year and people still want to discredit what you do . “You know what I’ve learned about that? You just can’t please everybody. But for myself individually, it’s about rediscovering that form of efficiency and that two-way play that made me great. And I feel like I’m well on my way there.”Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report