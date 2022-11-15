Knicks 85, Jazz 87: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Knicks 85, Jazz 87: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Knicks 85, Jazz 87: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 15, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The New York Knicks (6-7) play against the Utah Jazz (5-5) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

New York Knicks 85, Utah Jazz 87 (Q4 10:43)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton: Not having a great night – 10:54 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks trail by 2 heading into the fourth quarter. Reserves playing better than the starters. Wonder how long Thibs keeps out Julius and Brunson. – 10:52 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Jazz lead the Knicks 85-83.
• Randle 15 & 5
• Barrett 14 & 3
• Reddish 13 pts
• Brunson 13-3-5
• Sims 11 & 12
• Olynyk 18 & 8 – 10:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 85, Knicks 83. Sexton finds Fontecchio for the buzzer-beater, as he hits his third 3 of the night. Very disjointed performance by both teams. Can the Jazz muster any momentum? They need Olynyk to avoid picking up a quick 5th foul. – 10:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Simone Fontecchio for three and the Jazz lead the Knicks 85-83 at the end of the third quarter. He has 9 on three threes. The last one was a big shot. Jazz were reeling – 10:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quickley’s floater opens up the lob game so much. Really difficult to guard that play. Step up to contest a shot and it turns into an oop. Worry about Sims and he’s got a wide-open, bread-and-butter look. – 10:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Fontecchio hits the buzzer-beating three to put the Jazz up 2 going into the 4th.
If I’m Hardy, I consider finishing this game with a Markkanen/Olynyk/Kessler front-court… you get the rim protection of Kessler on D, and then the good offensive stuff from Olynyk on O. – 10:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Knicks got a break there – 10:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
we’re walk(er)ing here 🚦 pic.twitter.com/1qw6FsFgU010:44 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
See, that last play is exactly what we’re talking about when we describe Sexton’s limitations at PG: Blows up the timing of the play to try to drive himself, gets shut down, then dribbles back out, spacing all weird as a result, then turns it over dribbling into a corner. – 10:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Cam Reddish is absurdly talented – 10:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Air Lauri, cleared for takeoff 🫡
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/8coA7l0FdU10:41 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Markka-𝙉𝙊
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/IFr462jSJm10:35 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz holding a 70-68 lead at the six minute timeout of the third quarter – 10:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Some of these turnovers from the Jazz just have to be mental. I can’t imagine Clarkson thought that last pass had any chance of being completed. This looks like a very tired team trying to push through – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelly Olynyk with four fouls and has to come out. Noteworthy because he’s been so good tonight – 10:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And now Olynyk has 4 fouls, after stopping a Barrett transition dunk attempt. Beasley in, as the Jazz go smallerish. – 10:29 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kelly Olynyk quickly picks up his fourth foul early in the third quarter.
He’s been the Jazz most reliable player tonight with 18 points, and now he heads to the bench. – 10:28 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Olynyk’s been Utah’s best player tonight… he just picked up his 4th foul on a pretty unwise transition foul. – 10:28 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Strong first half by Jalen Brunson (13 points, 4 assists) going against Mike Conley and following up a forgettable game Sunday in which he was left on the bench in the second half. #Knicks10:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔘🔘⚪️⚪️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/puKBqB25f110:18 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 3 at the half, 61-58
Randle will 11 points. RJ and Brunson with 10 a piece.
Obi had 3 assists and was +9 in 9 mins.
Jericho Sims (7 points and 8 boards) was fantastic on both ends.
Thibs shortened his rotation: played just 9 guys. Grimes and Fournier odd men out – 10:12 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Let’s get it. 🟠🟠⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sOo6jbqil710:11 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Knicks up 61-58 at the half.
Super disjointed but interesting game. Not a lot of good decisions being made.
Jazz are at their best tonight with the Conley/Olynyk PnR and variations off of it. Everything else is pretty sketchy. – 10:11 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Knicks 61, Jazz 58. Some bad transition D leads to a Brunson 3 at the buzzer. Knicks dropped 38p in 2Q on 15-26 shooting. Jazz’s 12 turnovers have led to 10 Knicks points. Utah shooting just 6-17 from 3. They’re in it cuz NY has 10 TOs, and Jazz are 14-18 FTs. – 10:11 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Jazz 61-58.
• Randle 11 & 4
• Brunson 10 pts, 3 asts
• Barrett 10 pts
• Sims 7 & 8
• Olynyk 15 & 5 – 10:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
JALEN. AT THE HALF BUZZER. 🚨 – 10:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Knicks close the half on a 6-0 run and lead the Jazz 61-58 at intermission. Olynyk with a great half. But the Jazz aren’t getting a lot of stops against the Knicks – 10:10 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Got a little over a minute of Randle-Toppin front court to end the first half. Sims and Hartenstein both have three fouls. Wonder if we see more in the second half. – 10:10 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks just got away with one — three players watching Clarkson all alone in the corner. He misfired and Brunson hits one at the buzzer for a halftime lead, 61-58. – 10:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lauri Markkanen with three fouls – 10:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah at No. 10 in the new College Football Playoff rankings. – 10:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jazz timeout entertainment I’m pretty sure I saw on Twin Peaks like decades ago, but they added Edwin Diaz’s entrance music. – 10:02 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Cool, calm, collected Cam. ➕1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/MG7GyXNzfO10:01 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz lead the Knicks 52-48 with 2:01 remaining in the first half. Offense has been a chore but the Jazz are doing a good job of creating turnovers and capitalizing – 10:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
caught ‘em watching 👀 pic.twitter.com/lv9oyZmATi10:00 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
I agreed with the offensive foul on Olynyk, but I think that Markkanen one was bogus – 9:59 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Vando with some pretty curious decisions on both ends of the floor so far… that corner 3 by Reddish was on him on first glance – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz can’t keep Sims off the glass – 9:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quickley now with 3 fouls, and he heads to the bench – 9:53 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks actually flew to Utah a day early so they could get acclimated with the altitude. So far, they’re at least not looking winded. And if some guys are, certainly Jericho Sims is not. – 9:51 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Jericho. Again. How. – 9:51 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley is overthinking his shots. – 9:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
just wanna say 🤌 to this whole sequence 🤌 pic.twitter.com/xy1Ahg2sIg9:50 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Brunson handling Conley the same way he did in the playoffs – 9:49 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Himmanuel Quickley x Jericho Hims
.@Immanuel Quickley really made this happen 😳 pic.twitter.com/me3vUCt9xn9:49 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Thibs going with that aforementioned nine-man rotation. No Fournier or Grimes so far with 7:40 to go in the first half. – 9:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz turn the ball over out of the timeout. They have eight – 9:45 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Anyone got a frame for this poster? 😏 pic.twitter.com/SqUPCNP9lc9:44 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
JERICHO BROUGHT THE HOUSE DOWN 🤫 pic.twitter.com/NlNNsSiYGR9:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Untouchable Immanuel Quickley has tied a career-high in a regular season game with 3 steals. – 9:41 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Battle of top scoring bench (Jazz) vs No. 4 bench (Knicks) and in the first quarter the Jazz bench put up 15 of the team’s 27 points. But Jericho Sims jumped through the roof on an alley-oop. – 9:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks catch a break. Nikola Jokic entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. – 9:38 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Jazz lead the Knicks 27-23.
• Randle 6 & 3
• Brunson 4 pts
• Sims 2 & 4
• Olynyk 6 & 3 – 9:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Knicks 23: Jericho Sims with a poster, and Collin Sexton going too fast and runs himself right into coverage as the period ends. Utah is lagging a bit, but fortuitous thus far that NY is shooting 9-24 and has committed 5 turnovers. Nine Jazz players scored. – 9:36 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Playing at high altitude? Scoff. Jericho Sims lives at high altitude. – 9:35 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
OH MY JERICHO – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done: the Jazz lead the Knicks 27-23…. – 9:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Yeesh, Jericho Sims uses Walker Kessler as a dunk contest prop. – 9:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Terrific move by Collin Sexton getting downhill. He and THT putting a lot of rim pressure on the Knicks. Jazz on a 7-0 run – 9:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🚨 @Mike Conley wins the jump ball! 🚨
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jtCqS4QZ2v9:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Simone Fontecchio for three – 9:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Simone Fontecchio minutes tonight! #TakeNote9:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Barrett back in the game with Obi — nine players in the game so far with no Grimes or Fournier. – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Simone Fontecchio gets the Rudy Gay minutes tonight – 9:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My thought in this first quarter is the Jazz can really use the two days off coming up. They need the rest and they need some time to clean up all of these turnovers – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Simone Fontecchio getting the Rudy Gay minutes. – 9:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Walker sent it ➡️ thattaway ➡️ pic.twitter.com/1vLkpIqBhu9:29 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That illegal screen by Walker Kessler is a great example of how guards get their big men fouls by going before the screen is set. THT created that foul by not waiting for Kessler to get there. Jazz lead 15-14 – 9:29 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Knicks so inaccurate with their passes… there are opportunities to be had but everything is so off target – 9:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Did Conley just win that tap? – 9:27 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Blocker Kessler just introduced himself to the Knicks – 9:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Between Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks have the length, athleticism and switchability on the wings to be a ton better than they are defensively – 9:23 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
I feel like the Jazz’s offense is so predicated on them making the right split-second decisions a lot, and when they don’t, it can get ugly.
It’s pretty ugly right now – 9:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Kelly w/the hoop + the harm 🫡
#TakeNote | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/OQLtnRkRlI9:20 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Marlins’ ace addresses team payroll issue and Cy Young tomorrow. And Mattingly’s departing advice to Jazz, other Marlins things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Indecisive Knicks foul up a 3-on-1 break, no doubt owing to the fearsome defensive reputation of Lauri Markkanen. It’ll be Jazz ball when the game resumes. They trail 9-8 at the 6:51 mark 1Q. Utah’s shooting 3-8 overall, 1-5 from deep. Olynyk has 6p. – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:51 remaining in the first quarter. First timeout. The Jazz trail the Knicks 9-8 – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Much better by Olynyk that time, and obviously results in a three point play – 9:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Watching the Knicks halfcourt offense develop pic.twitter.com/xCvEWzm0yE9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelly Olynyk stalled that possession by NOT shooting the ball
It’s great to be unselfish, but when the best look of the possession presents itself, you gotta let that thing fly – 9:16 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Ju got us on the board 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/RlAOfv574j9:16 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Knicks out to a 5-0 lead – 9:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 5-0. It must have been a delicious meal. – 9:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz on 3! 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑…
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/D3I6qxwWTn9:08 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ 𝙈𝙄𝙆𝙀 ♟ 𝙅𝘾 ✨ 𝙇𝘼𝙐𝙍𝙄 ♟𝙑𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙊 ✨ 𝙆𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙔 ♟
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/gqhsXc8zSP8:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Something to keep an eye on: recently, Knicks have considered shortening their rotation. Club has mostly gone with a 10-man rotation to date. – 8:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Same starters for the Knicks tonight. – 8:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
there’s comfy,
there’s cozy,
and there’s Lauri🧑🏼‍💼
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/AHOQ0YNzwi7:59 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic joins Bones Hyland and assistant coach Ryan Saunders in health and safety protocols. Saunders didn’t travel with the team from Boston to Chicago to end Denver’s recent road trip. Jokic will likely miss at least the Nuggets’ next two games: vs. Knicks, at Mavs. – 7:44 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ Watch the players warmup live on TikTok ✨
Join us: https://t.co/3SOSO9Ly6C pic.twitter.com/PyDooCeSYH7:43 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jokic is out vs. Knicks tomorrow- entered health and safety protocols. – 7:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and won’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Rv2PRcDqgE7:39 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić is OUT on Wednesday against the Knicks, joining Bones Hyland.
Aaron Gordon is also questionable with a non-covid illness, which can often turn into more than that.
Tough break. – 7:37 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic has joined Bones Hyland in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. Both are out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks.
@denvergazsports @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/5JClPggCia7:36 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Knicks on Wednesday. – 7:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mitchell Robinson is OUT tonight per Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau – 7:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy updates his FT competition: Simone Fontecchio was victorious today. Simone has 2 wins, Will has 2, Leandro Bolmaro still has 0. – 7:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Dress for the weather #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/HXbbfVLClA6:47 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Food for Thought: Struggling Knicks chew things over at Julius Randle’s players-only team dinner newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday6:04 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Pretty fascinating how a lot of the opinions have swung towards Utah walking into Autzen and winning.
I’ll say this. The vibe here is that Utah believes it is playing for everything. Does Oregon feel the same, or is the Rose Bowl a consolation prize? – 6:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Let’s go #OffTheCourt to take a look at the brand new Shoot 360 facility in Lehi ⛹️‍♂️🏀
Check it out ⤵️ | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/cWtHqPIgxw5:41 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 6 welcomes birthday boy @Tim Bontemps, who misreported his own age by four (4!!!!) years, muddled his way through a Lauri Markkanen mea culpa, raved about SGA and tried to talk the Warriors into selling low on James Wiseman. youtu.be/H_4YiAWnuP84:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Struggling Knicks chew things over at Julius Randle’s players-only team dinner newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday4:01 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home