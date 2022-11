Kyle Kuzma: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a 'top-5 guard' in NBA right now

Kristaps Porzingis (groin strain) is available tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say, but Kyle Kuzma is questionable with a non-covid illness.Bradley Beal is out for reconditioning after exiting covid protocols yesterday. Tan Gibson (neck) remains out. – 3:37 PM

On their updated injury report, the Wizards have listed Kyle Kuzma as questionable to play tonight against the Jazz because of a non-Covid illness. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Thursday’s game because of a groin strain, is listed as available to play. – 3:57 PM

Kyle Kuzma, who has a non-Covid illness, is on track to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kuzma participated in the team’s walkthrough. – 4:19 PM

It appears Kyle Kuzma wears his mouth piece on his ear when he’s on the bench. 😐 pic.twitter.com/2rDdLF6O8B

Kyle Kuzma with a lob to Deni Avdija in transition and later Deni returns the favor with a perfect pass to the corner for a Kuz 3. – 6:58 PM

Very energetic quarter from the Wizards, and they’re up 61-55 at half.Porzingis has 15pKuzma has 9p 4rThe Jazz have 10 three’s and 9 turnovers – 7:02 PM

The Wizards have done a tremendous job on Utah’s perimeter guys. Deni and Corey Kispert and Kuzma have really locked up – 7:19 PM

Will Hardy with a quick timeout after Kyle Kuzma beats Utah down for an easy layup. That’s been an ongoing problem this game. – 7:28 PM

Yeah Hardy is pissed and rightfully so. After a made basket, Kuzma gets all the way up the floor on the dribble for a layup. Stuff like that can’t happen. Timeout Jazz. Wizards up 78-63 – 7:28 PM

Final: Wizards 121, Jazz 112 and Utah’s four-game win streak is over. The Wiz have won three in a row with Memphis up next tomorrow.Porzingis: 31p (12-20 fg, 4-8 3fg), 10rKuzma: 23p, 8r, 6aKispert: 18p, 4r – 8:20 PM

Wizards beat Jazz 121-112.Porzingis had 31/10, Kuzma 23/8/6. Jazz were led by Clarkson (18p), Markkanen (17p), Sexton (17p), Beasley (16p).They’ll fly to Philly tonight, we’ll take a train tomorrow.Jazz are 10-4, second in the Western Conference. – 8:21 PM

A key hustle play just occurred. Kyle Kuzma missed a 3, and Jordan Goodwin went for an offensive rebound — and missed. When the Grizzlies attempted a shot near the hoop on the other end, Goodwin hustled back into the play and blocked a shot. Will Barton then scored on a dunk. – 7:59 PM

Deni Avdija rightfully frustrated with a weak offensive foul call where Tyus Jones flopped, but Kyle Kuzma correctly says get back on defense for the next possession. – 8:12 PM

The Wizards beat the shorthanded Grizzlies 102-92, and that’s the fourth straight win for the Wiz. They’re 8-6 now.Porzingis: 25pAvdija: 21pKuzma: 9p,11rThe Wiz had a new season high 19 three’s — 24 hours after setting a season high w/ 16 3’s vs. Utah. – 8:26 PM

From earlier: Some notes on NYK’s defensive slide (coincides w/Mitchell Robinson’s injury); why, in my opinion, Sunday’s loss increases the scrutiny on Tom Thibodeau & why NYK had more insight than most teams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of 2018 Draft: sny.tv/articles/tempe…

Al Horford is guarding Lu Dort. Very interesting.On the other end, Dort has Tatum, J-Dub has Brown and SGA has Smart. – 7:42 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last name is so long, it has to be continued on the back of Lu Dort’s jersey. – 8:00 PM

SGA is an improv show. Every bucket is something different. Trying out new material on one of the league’s best defenses like it’s the Sunday 9 AM run at the park. – 8:03 PM

Jaylen Brown has 18 points, but this hasn’t been a great game for him. OKC is going at him defensive. It’s either directly, like with SGA a few times or off-ball by back cutting him over and over. – 8:46 PM

Pritchard beats the buzzer after a mid-court steal on SGA. Smart first to meet him off the bench. If it stands (under review), #Celtics enter the 4th down 7. – 9:17 PM

Payton Pritchard and Derrick White press Poku and Shai in the back court int he final seconds of the quarter to force a TO and Pritchard races to get the layup off with a fraction of a second left. Celtics cut the deficit to 7 heading into the fourth. – 9:18 PM

SGA ran it right down the Celtics throats there. That was way too easy. – 9:39 PM

Lol Celtics sent 4 defenders at SGA in the paint and still had to foul him to stop him. – 9:43 PM

OKC players have stopped moving on offense. Shai just trying to conjure up things on his own. – 9:43 PM

White looked like he iced it and SGA answers with 3 inside. He has 35. 121-118. – 9:48 PM

What a play by SGA. Celtics knock down back-to-back threes and he drives and gets fouled for a 3-point play.Thunder trails by three with a minute left. – 9:48 PM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has 5 35-point games this season after having 4 in his first 4 seasons combined.The only player with more 35-point games than SGA this season is Luka Doncic (7). – 9:51 PM

Man that OKC team gave the Celtics a spirited battle tonight. I can’t believe how good SGA is now. Night after night he’s doing it. Boston threw like 5 different defenders at him including some legit studs and some doubles and he still went 13 for 26 pretty easily. – 9:56 PM

Great effort from OKC in Boston, and a lot to learn from. Handling the increased physicality and turnovers were the main second half issues, as OKC lost a double-digit lead.– SGA: 37-4-8 (13-26 shooting)– Dort: 21 and 5 rebounds– Giddey: 16-7-4– Poku: 16 and 14 – 9:59 PM

Impressive showing by the young OKC core.Second night of a back to back, playing a contender, led most the game, just lost it at the end due to big clutch Celtics buckets.SGA ice cold in crunch time despite the loss. Scored 10 points in the final 5 minutes to give OKC a shot. – 10:01 PM

Tuesday morning line adjustments and non-adjustments: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remains +100 for #NFL Coach of the Year despite #Eagles loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now favored for #NBA Most Improved at +155. Paolo Banchero dropped from -900 to -650 for Rookie of the Year. – 6:16 AM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now fifth in scoring. He has the best field goal percentage among the top-five. pic.twitter.com/wB2eVGzR0E

The Thunder has three of the top-20 players in blocks per game.9. Aleksej Pokusevski: 1.713. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.520. Darius Bazley: 1.3 – 10:29 AM

From earlier: a few notes on NYK’s recent defensive slide w/out Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau scrutiny and a thought on unconfirmed rumors around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: why would he want to leave OKC for a depleted version of this Knick roster? sny.tv/articles/tempe…

Kyle Kuzma says he believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder is a “top-5 guard” in the NBA right now. High praise. – 12:40 PM

SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE

Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.Westbrook: 8xKD: 7xGeorge: 2xCP3: 1xIf Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.After only a 2 year All Star drought.OKC has been spoiled with All Star player riches. – 2:14 PM

