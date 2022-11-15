Kyle Kuzma: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a 'top-5 guard' in NBA right now

Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma says he believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder is a “top-5 guard” in the NBA right now. High praise.
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
Source: Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has had an embarrassment of All Star riches. – 2:28 PM
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has had an embarrassment of All Star riches. – 2:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has been spoiled with All Star player riches. – 2:14 PM
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has been spoiled with All Star player riches. – 2:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.
Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE – 1:23 PM
SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.
Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE – 1:23 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma says he believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder is a “top-5 guard” in the NBA right now. High praise. – 12:40 PM
Kyle Kuzma says he believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder is a “top-5 guard” in the NBA right now. High praise. – 12:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: a few notes on NYK’s recent defensive slide w/out Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau scrutiny and a thought on unconfirmed rumors around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: why would he want to leave OKC for a depleted version of this Knick roster? sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 12:16 PM
From earlier: a few notes on NYK’s recent defensive slide w/out Mitchell Robinson, Tom Thibodeau scrutiny and a thought on unconfirmed rumors around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: why would he want to leave OKC for a depleted version of this Knick roster? sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 12:16 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Kevin Durant: 16.0
4. Stephen Curry: 15.4
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3
6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2
7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Kevin Durant: 16.0
4. Stephen Curry: 15.4
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3
6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2
7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has three of the top-20 players in blocks per game.
9. Aleksej Pokusevski: 1.7
13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.5
20. Darius Bazley: 1.3 – 10:29 AM
The Thunder has three of the top-20 players in blocks per game.
9. Aleksej Pokusevski: 1.7
13. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 1.5
20. Darius Bazley: 1.3 – 10:29 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now fifth in scoring. He has the best field goal percentage among the top-five. pic.twitter.com/wB2eVGzR0E – 10:26 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now fifth in scoring. He has the best field goal percentage among the top-five. pic.twitter.com/wB2eVGzR0E – 10:26 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Tuesday morning line adjustments and non-adjustments: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remains +100 for #NFL Coach of the Year despite #Eagles loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now favored for #NBA Most Improved at +155. Paolo Banchero dropped from -900 to -650 for Rookie of the Year. – 6:16 AM
Tuesday morning line adjustments and non-adjustments: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remains +100 for #NFL Coach of the Year despite #Eagles loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now favored for #NBA Most Improved at +155. Paolo Banchero dropped from -900 to -650 for Rookie of the Year. – 6:16 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
SGA has been ELECTRIC for the Thunder ⚡
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/axIpgZWZXP – 11:00 PM
SGA has been ELECTRIC for the Thunder ⚡
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | @Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/axIpgZWZXP – 11:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Impressive showing by the young OKC core.
Second night of a road back to back, playing a contender, led most the game, just lost at the end due to TOs & clutch Celtics buckets.
SGA ice cold in crunch time despite the loss. Scored 10 in the final 5 minutes to give OKC a shot. – 10:05 PM
Impressive showing by the young OKC core.
Second night of a road back to back, playing a contender, led most the game, just lost at the end due to TOs & clutch Celtics buckets.
SGA ice cold in crunch time despite the loss. Scored 10 in the final 5 minutes to give OKC a shot. – 10:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ point games since the 2022 All-Star break:
Luka Doncic – 23
Jayson Tatum – 20
Joel Embiid – 19
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 19 – 10:03 PM
Most 30+ point games since the 2022 All-Star break:
Luka Doncic – 23
Jayson Tatum – 20
Joel Embiid – 19
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 19 – 10:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Impressive showing by the young OKC core.
Second night of a back to back, playing a contender, led most the game, just lost it at the end due to big clutch Celtics buckets.
SGA ice cold in crunch time despite the loss. Scored 10 points in the final 5 minutes to give OKC a shot. – 10:01 PM
Impressive showing by the young OKC core.
Second night of a back to back, playing a contender, led most the game, just lost it at the end due to big clutch Celtics buckets.
SGA ice cold in crunch time despite the loss. Scored 10 points in the final 5 minutes to give OKC a shot. – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai last 5 games:
37 PTS | 8 AST | 2 STL
37 PTS | 8 AST | 3 STL
20 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL
39 PTS | 4 AST | 2 BLK
33 PTS | 7 REB | 4 BLK
Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oHmgR733CE – 9:59 PM
Shai last 5 games:
37 PTS | 8 AST | 2 STL
37 PTS | 8 AST | 3 STL
20 PTS | 4 AST | 3 STL
39 PTS | 4 AST | 2 BLK
33 PTS | 7 REB | 4 BLK
Top __ player in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/oHmgR733CE – 9:59 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
Great effort from OKC in Boston, and a lot to learn from. Handling the increased physicality and turnovers were the main second half issues, as OKC lost a double-digit lead.
– SGA: 37-4-8 (13-26 shooting)
– Dort: 21 and 5 rebounds
– Giddey: 16-7-4
– Poku: 16 and 14 – 9:59 PM
Great effort from OKC in Boston, and a lot to learn from. Handling the increased physicality and turnovers were the main second half issues, as OKC lost a double-digit lead.
– SGA: 37-4-8 (13-26 shooting)
– Dort: 21 and 5 rebounds
– Giddey: 16-7-4
– Poku: 16 and 14 – 9:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 126-122. 7 straight wins
Tatum – 27/10, 3 stl, 3 blk
Brown – 26/6/6
Smart – 22/5/7
White – 16 points, 4 stls
Celtics – 48% FGs
Celtics – 10-37 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
SGA – 37 points
Giddey – 16 points
Poku – 16/14
Thunder – 48% FGs
Thunder – 11-30 3Ps
Thunder – 20 TOs – 9:59 PM
Celtics win 126-122. 7 straight wins
Tatum – 27/10, 3 stl, 3 blk
Brown – 26/6/6
Smart – 22/5/7
White – 16 points, 4 stls
Celtics – 48% FGs
Celtics – 10-37 3Ps
Celtics – 14 TOs
SGA – 37 points
Giddey – 16 points
Poku – 16/14
Thunder – 48% FGs
Thunder – 11-30 3Ps
Thunder – 20 TOs – 9:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
SGA – 37 pts
Dort – 21 pts
Giddey – 16 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
Poku – 16 pts, 14 rebs
JDub – 14 pts
Brown – 26 pts
Tatum – 27 pts
Smart – 22 pts
Horford – 12 pts, 11 rebs
White – 16 pts
OKC is now 6-8
The most encouraging Thunder loss since? – 9:59 PM
FINAL: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
SGA – 37 pts
Dort – 21 pts
Giddey – 16 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
Poku – 16 pts, 14 rebs
JDub – 14 pts
Brown – 26 pts
Tatum – 27 pts
Smart – 22 pts
Horford – 12 pts, 11 rebs
White – 16 pts
OKC is now 6-8
The most encouraging Thunder loss since? – 9:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
37 points
8 assists
4 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
2-4 from 3
Best player on the court yet again. – 9:58 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight
37 points
8 assists
4 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
2-4 from 3
Best player on the court yet again. – 9:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics rally to beat the #Thunder 126-122 in a game they really had no business winning after 3Q. Tatum 27 (9-23 FG), Brown 26, Smart 22 (10 in 4Q), Horford 12, White 16, Pritchard 10; SGA 37, Dort 21, Giddey 16 (7 TO), Pokusevski (16). – 9:58 PM
#Celtics rally to beat the #Thunder 126-122 in a game they really had no business winning after 3Q. Tatum 27 (9-23 FG), Brown 26, Smart 22 (10 in 4Q), Horford 12, White 16, Pritchard 10; SGA 37, Dort 21, Giddey 16 (7 TO), Pokusevski (16). – 9:58 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Man that OKC team gave the Celtics a spirited battle tonight. I can’t believe how good SGA is now. Night after night he’s doing it. Boston threw like 5 different defenders at him including some legit studs and some doubles and he still went 13 for 26 pretty easily. – 9:56 PM
Man that OKC team gave the Celtics a spirited battle tonight. I can’t believe how good SGA is now. Night after night he’s doing it. Boston threw like 5 different defenders at him including some legit studs and some doubles and he still went 13 for 26 pretty easily. – 9:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Back-to-back 37-point games for SGA on this back-to-back in New York and Boston. Big time stuff. – 9:52 PM
Back-to-back 37-point games for SGA on this back-to-back in New York and Boston. Big time stuff. – 9:52 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has 5 35-point games this season after having 4 in his first 4 seasons combined.
The only player with more 35-point games than SGA this season is Luka Doncic (7). – 9:51 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has 5 35-point games this season after having 4 in his first 4 seasons combined.
The only player with more 35-point games than SGA this season is Luka Doncic (7). – 9:51 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
What a play by SGA. Celtics knock down back-to-back threes and he drives and gets fouled for a 3-point play.
Thunder trails by three with a minute left. – 9:48 PM
What a play by SGA. Celtics knock down back-to-back threes and he drives and gets fouled for a 3-point play.
Thunder trails by three with a minute left. – 9:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White looked like he iced it and SGA answers with 3 inside. He has 35. 121-118. – 9:48 PM
White looked like he iced it and SGA answers with 3 inside. He has 35. 121-118. – 9:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets tougher buckets than a 2 dollar steak. – 9:44 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets tougher buckets than a 2 dollar steak. – 9:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lol Celtics sent 4 defenders at SGA in the paint and still had to foul him to stop him. – 9:43 PM
Lol Celtics sent 4 defenders at SGA in the paint and still had to foul him to stop him. – 9:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
SGA ran it right down the Celtics throats there. That was way too easy. – 9:39 PM
SGA ran it right down the Celtics throats there. That was way too easy. – 9:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nah man, Marcus Smart getting preferential treatment from the refs over SGA is sick lol – 9:39 PM
Nah man, Marcus Smart getting preferential treatment from the refs over SGA is sick lol – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 96-89 after three
Brown – 24/6/6
Tatum – 17/10
Horford – 12/8
Smart – 12 points
Celtics – 42.7% FGs
Celtics – 6-29 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
SGA – 27/4/7
Poku – 16/10
Dort – 14 points
Jalen – 14 points
Thunder – 48.1% FGs
Thunder – 10-25 3Ps
Thunder – 12 TOs – 9:21 PM
Thunder lead 96-89 after three
Brown – 24/6/6
Tatum – 17/10
Horford – 12/8
Smart – 12 points
Celtics – 42.7% FGs
Celtics – 6-29 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
SGA – 27/4/7
Poku – 16/10
Dort – 14 points
Jalen – 14 points
Thunder – 48.1% FGs
Thunder – 10-25 3Ps
Thunder – 12 TOs – 9:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Seven #Thunder turnovers including that final one by SGA opened the door. – 9:19 PM
Seven #Thunder turnovers including that final one by SGA opened the door. – 9:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 96, Celtics 89
SGA – 27 points, 7 assists
Poku – 16 points, 10 rebounds
Giddey – 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assistd
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 14 points
Brown – 24 points
Tatum – 17 points – 9:18 PM
End of 3Q: Thunder 96, Celtics 89
SGA – 27 points, 7 assists
Poku – 16 points, 10 rebounds
Giddey – 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assistd
JDub – 14 points
Dort – 14 points
Brown – 24 points
Tatum – 17 points – 9:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Payton Pritchard and Derrick White press Poku and Shai in the back court int he final seconds of the quarter to force a TO and Pritchard races to get the layup off with a fraction of a second left. Celtics cut the deficit to 7 heading into the fourth. – 9:18 PM
Payton Pritchard and Derrick White press Poku and Shai in the back court int he final seconds of the quarter to force a TO and Pritchard races to get the layup off with a fraction of a second left. Celtics cut the deficit to 7 heading into the fourth. – 9:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pritchard beats the buzzer after a mid-court steal on SGA. Smart first to meet him off the bench. If it stands (under review), #Celtics enter the 4th down 7. – 9:17 PM
Pritchard beats the buzzer after a mid-court steal on SGA. Smart first to meet him off the bench. If it stands (under review), #Celtics enter the 4th down 7. – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has 18 points, but this hasn’t been a great game for him. OKC is going at him defensive. It’s either directly, like with SGA a few times or off-ball by back cutting him over and over. – 8:46 PM
Jaylen Brown has 18 points, but this hasn’t been a great game for him. OKC is going at him defensive. It’s either directly, like with SGA a few times or off-ball by back cutting him over and over. – 8:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
18 points
6 assists
2 rebounds
1 steal
1 block
6-12 shooting
Just a typical Monday night for SGA. – 8:42 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the half
18 points
6 assists
2 rebounds
1 steal
1 block
6-12 shooting
Just a typical Monday night for SGA. – 8:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 69-62 at the half
Brown – 18/4/5
Tatum – 15/8
Horford – 10 points
Celtics – 45.7% FGs
Celtics – 5-20 3Ps
Celtics – 8 turnovers
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
Jalen – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Thunder – 47.3% FGs
Thunder – 7-18 3Ps
Thunder – 8 offensive rebounds – 8:39 PM
Thunder lead 69-62 at the half
Brown – 18/4/5
Tatum – 15/8
Horford – 10 points
Celtics – 45.7% FGs
Celtics – 5-20 3Ps
Celtics – 8 turnovers
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
Jalen – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Thunder – 47.3% FGs
Thunder – 7-18 3Ps
Thunder – 8 offensive rebounds – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 69, Celtics 62
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
JDub – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Poku – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 15 points
Horford – 10 points – 8:38 PM
HALF: Thunder 69, Celtics 62
SGA – 18 points, 6 assists
JDub – 12 points
Dort – 11 points
Poku – 9 points, 7 rebounds
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 15 points
Horford – 10 points – 8:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus and Grant with words for officials after that first half. OKC 69, BOS 62. SGA 18, Jalen Williams 12, Dort 11; Brown 18, Tatum 15, Horford 10. – 8:38 PM
Marcus and Grant with words for officials after that first half. OKC 69, BOS 62. SGA 18, Jalen Williams 12, Dort 11; Brown 18, Tatum 15, Horford 10. – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thunder lead 35-32 after one
Brown – 12 points
Horford – 7 points
Tatum – 6 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 2-12 3Ps
Celtics – 2 turnovers
SGA – 12 points, 4 assists
Williams – 9 points
Dort – 6 points
Thunder – 50% FGs
Thunder – 4-9 3Ps
Thunder – 2 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Thunder lead 35-32 after one
Brown – 12 points
Horford – 7 points
Tatum – 6 points
Celtics – 44% FGs
Celtics – 2-12 3Ps
Celtics – 2 turnovers
SGA – 12 points, 4 assists
Williams – 9 points
Dort – 6 points
Thunder – 50% FGs
Thunder – 4-9 3Ps
Thunder – 2 turnovers – 8:09 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Thunder 35, Celtics 32
– SGA: 12 pts, 4 ast
– Jalen Williams: 9 pts, 2 reb
– Thunder shoot 50% – 8:07 PM
End 1Q: Thunder 35, Celtics 32
– SGA: 12 pts, 4 ast
– Jalen Williams: 9 pts, 2 reb
– Thunder shoot 50% – 8:07 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
Today we unveil shoes I created and developed for Childhood Dreams & @Puma. We wanted to put sustainability into the forefront of our capsule because it’s important to our plant… wow these turned out great pic.twitter.com/0Me1DTycqQ – 8:05 PM
Today we unveil shoes I created and developed for Childhood Dreams & @Puma. We wanted to put sustainability into the forefront of our capsule because it’s important to our plant… wow these turned out great pic.twitter.com/0Me1DTycqQ – 8:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
SGA is an improv show. Every bucket is something different. Trying out new material on one of the league’s best defenses like it’s the Sunday 9 AM run at the park. – 8:03 PM
SGA is an improv show. Every bucket is something different. Trying out new material on one of the league’s best defenses like it’s the Sunday 9 AM run at the park. – 8:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
At the 3:02 mark of the 1Q:
SGA & JDub – 21 points
Celtics – 23 points – 8:00 PM
At the 3:02 mark of the 1Q:
SGA & JDub – 21 points
Celtics – 23 points – 8:00 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last name is so long, it has to be continued on the back of Lu Dort’s jersey. – 8:00 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s last name is so long, it has to be continued on the back of Lu Dort’s jersey. – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics have been leaving Jalen Williams wide open so far. Nice release even if it’s a little slow. Doing damage with Shai for 21 of OKC’s 30. – 7:58 PM
#Celtics have been leaving Jalen Williams wide open so far. Nice release even if it’s a little slow. Doing damage with Shai for 21 of OKC’s 30. – 7:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Al Horford is guarding Lu Dort. Very interesting.
On the other end, Dort has Tatum, J-Dub has Brown and SGA has Smart. – 7:42 PM
Al Horford is guarding Lu Dort. Very interesting.
On the other end, Dort has Tatum, J-Dub has Brown and SGA has Smart. – 7:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Jalen Williams
Poku – 7:20 PM
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Jalen Williams
Poku – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Thunder starters:
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 7:15 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Thunder starters:
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 7:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Boston
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
OKC’s ninth starting five combo of the season. – 7:12 PM
Thunder starters at Boston
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
OKC’s ninth starting five combo of the season. – 7:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters in Boston:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:06 PM
#Thunder starters in Boston:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jalen Williams
Aleksej Pokusevski – 7:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Boston
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
Fun Thunder lineup tonight. – 7:06 PM
OKC starters vs Boston
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Poku
Fun Thunder lineup tonight. – 7:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 14, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
OKC – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jaylen Williams, Lu Dort
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari OKC: Bazely pic.twitter.com/y310PNfrWW – 7:04 PM
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 14, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
OKC – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jaylen Williams, Lu Dort
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, R. Williams, Gallinari OKC: Bazely pic.twitter.com/y310PNfrWW – 7:04 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Some notes on NYK’s defensive slide (coincides w/Mitchell Robinson’s injury); why, in my opinion, Sunday’s loss increases the scrutiny on Tom Thibodeau & why NYK had more insight than most teams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of 2018 Draft: sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 5:53 PM
From earlier: Some notes on NYK’s defensive slide (coincides w/Mitchell Robinson’s injury); why, in my opinion, Sunday’s loss increases the scrutiny on Tom Thibodeau & why NYK had more insight than most teams on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of 2018 Draft: sny.tv/articles/tempe… – 5:53 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards beat the shorthanded Grizzlies 102-92, and that’s the fourth straight win for the Wiz. They’re 8-6 now.
Porzingis: 25p
Avdija: 21p
Kuzma: 9p,11r
The Wiz had a new season high 19 three’s — 24 hours after setting a season high w/ 16 3’s vs. Utah. – 8:26 PM
The Wizards beat the shorthanded Grizzlies 102-92, and that’s the fourth straight win for the Wiz. They’re 8-6 now.
Porzingis: 25p
Avdija: 21p
Kuzma: 9p,11r
The Wiz had a new season high 19 three’s — 24 hours after setting a season high w/ 16 3’s vs. Utah. – 8:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija rightfully frustrated with a weak offensive foul call where Tyus Jones flopped, but Kyle Kuzma correctly says get back on defense for the next possession. – 8:12 PM
Deni Avdija rightfully frustrated with a weak offensive foul call where Tyus Jones flopped, but Kyle Kuzma correctly says get back on defense for the next possession. – 8:12 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
A key hustle play just occurred. Kyle Kuzma missed a 3, and Jordan Goodwin went for an offensive rebound — and missed. When the Grizzlies attempted a shot near the hoop on the other end, Goodwin hustled back into the play and blocked a shot. Will Barton then scored on a dunk. – 7:59 PM
A key hustle play just occurred. Kyle Kuzma missed a 3, and Jordan Goodwin went for an offensive rebound — and missed. When the Grizzlies attempted a shot near the hoop on the other end, Goodwin hustled back into the play and blocked a shot. Will Barton then scored on a dunk. – 7:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:28 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
37 points for Grant. His previous season high was 30.
Two nights after Kyle Kuzma lit up Dallas for a season-high 34. – 10:43 PM
37 points for Grant. His previous season high was 30.
Two nights after Kyle Kuzma lit up Dallas for a season-high 34. – 10:43 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Wizards beat Jazz 121-112.
Porzingis had 31/10, Kuzma 23/8/6. Jazz were led by Clarkson (18p), Markkanen (17p), Sexton (17p), Beasley (16p).
They’ll fly to Philly tonight, we’ll take a train tomorrow.
Jazz are 10-4, second in the Western Conference. – 8:21 PM
Wizards beat Jazz 121-112.
Porzingis had 31/10, Kuzma 23/8/6. Jazz were led by Clarkson (18p), Markkanen (17p), Sexton (17p), Beasley (16p).
They’ll fly to Philly tonight, we’ll take a train tomorrow.
Jazz are 10-4, second in the Western Conference. – 8:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 121, Jazz 112 and Utah’s four-game win streak is over. The Wiz have won three in a row with Memphis up next tomorrow.
Porzingis: 31p (12-20 fg, 4-8 3fg), 10r
Kuzma: 23p, 8r, 6a
Kispert: 18p, 4r – 8:20 PM
Final: Wizards 121, Jazz 112 and Utah’s four-game win streak is over. The Wiz have won three in a row with Memphis up next tomorrow.
Porzingis: 31p (12-20 fg, 4-8 3fg), 10r
Kuzma: 23p, 8r, 6a
Kispert: 18p, 4r – 8:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 121, Jazz 112
Porzingis: 31 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 23 pts., 8 rebs., 6 assts.
Clarkson: 18 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Wizards 16/36, Jazz 14/40
Records: Wizards 7-6, Jazz 10-4 – 8:19 PM
Final: Wizards 121, Jazz 112
Porzingis: 31 pts., 10 rebs., 2 assts.
Kuzma: 23 pts., 8 rebs., 6 assts.
Clarkson: 18 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Wizards 16/36, Jazz 14/40
Records: Wizards 7-6, Jazz 10-4 – 8:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wizards duo tonight:
Kristaps — Kuzma —
31 PTS 23 PTS
10 REB 8 REB
2 BLK 6 AST
3-1 without Beal. pic.twitter.com/00YRdFfbOY – 8:19 PM
Wizards duo tonight:
Kristaps — Kuzma —
31 PTS 23 PTS
10 REB 8 REB
2 BLK 6 AST
3-1 without Beal. pic.twitter.com/00YRdFfbOY – 8:19 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma hits Malik Beasley with the too small celebration after a post-up bucket. – 7:50 PM
Kyle Kuzma hits Malik Beasley with the too small celebration after a post-up bucket. – 7:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yeah Hardy is pissed and rightfully so. After a made basket, Kuzma gets all the way up the floor on the dribble for a layup. Stuff like that can’t happen. Timeout Jazz. Wizards up 78-63 – 7:28 PM
Yeah Hardy is pissed and rightfully so. After a made basket, Kuzma gets all the way up the floor on the dribble for a layup. Stuff like that can’t happen. Timeout Jazz. Wizards up 78-63 – 7:28 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Will Hardy with a quick timeout after Kyle Kuzma beats Utah down for an easy layup. That’s been an ongoing problem this game. – 7:28 PM
Will Hardy with a quick timeout after Kyle Kuzma beats Utah down for an easy layup. That’s been an ongoing problem this game. – 7:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Wizards have done a tremendous job on Utah’s perimeter guys. Deni and Corey Kispert and Kuzma have really locked up – 7:19 PM
The Wizards have done a tremendous job on Utah’s perimeter guys. Deni and Corey Kispert and Kuzma have really locked up – 7:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 61, Jazz 55.
Porzingis: 15 pts., 2 rebs.
Kuzma: 9 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Clarkson: 10 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Wizards 8/17, Jazz 10/22 – 7:02 PM
Halftime: Wizards 61, Jazz 55.
Porzingis: 15 pts., 2 rebs.
Kuzma: 9 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Clarkson: 10 pts., 1 asst.
3-pointers: Wizards 8/17, Jazz 10/22 – 7:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Very energetic quarter from the Wizards, and they’re up 61-55 at half.
Porzingis has 15p
Kuzma has 9p 4r
The Jazz have 10 three’s and 9 turnovers – 7:02 PM
Very energetic quarter from the Wizards, and they’re up 61-55 at half.
Porzingis has 15p
Kuzma has 9p 4r
The Jazz have 10 three’s and 9 turnovers – 7:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma with a lob to Deni Avdija in transition and later Deni returns the favor with a perfect pass to the corner for a Kuz 3. – 6:58 PM
Kyle Kuzma with a lob to Deni Avdija in transition and later Deni returns the favor with a perfect pass to the corner for a Kuz 3. – 6:58 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
It appears Kyle Kuzma wears his mouth piece on his ear when he’s on the bench. 😐 pic.twitter.com/2rDdLF6O8B – 6:28 PM
It appears Kyle Kuzma wears his mouth piece on his ear when he’s on the bench. 😐 pic.twitter.com/2rDdLF6O8B – 6:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Utah Jazz:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:24 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Utah Jazz:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. expects Kyle Kuzma to play tonight, though he’s listed as questionable due to illness. – 4:19 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. expects Kyle Kuzma to play tonight, though he’s listed as questionable due to illness. – 4:19 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma, who has a non-Covid illness, is on track to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kuzma participated in the team’s walkthrough. – 4:19 PM
Kyle Kuzma, who has a non-Covid illness, is on track to play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Kuzma participated in the team’s walkthrough. – 4:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Although Kyle Kuzma is officially questionable with a non-covid illness, Wes Unseld Jr. says he expects Kuzma to play tonight. – 4:18 PM
Although Kyle Kuzma is officially questionable with a non-covid illness, Wes Unseld Jr. says he expects Kuzma to play tonight. – 4:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
On their updated injury report, the Wizards have listed Kyle Kuzma as questionable to play tonight against the Jazz because of a non-Covid illness. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Thursday’s game because of a groin strain, is listed as available to play. – 3:57 PM
On their updated injury report, the Wizards have listed Kyle Kuzma as questionable to play tonight against the Jazz because of a non-Covid illness. Kristaps Porzingis, who missed Thursday’s game because of a groin strain, is listed as available to play. – 3:57 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kristaps Porzingis (groin strain) is available tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say, but Kyle Kuzma is questionable with a non-covid illness.
Bradley Beal is out for reconditioning after exiting covid protocols yesterday. Tan Gibson (neck) remains out. – 3:37 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (groin strain) is available tonight vs. the Jazz, the Wizards say, but Kyle Kuzma is questionable with a non-covid illness.
Bradley Beal is out for reconditioning after exiting covid protocols yesterday. Tan Gibson (neck) remains out. – 3:37 PM
More on this storyline
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (reconditioning) is officially OUT tonight vs. Grizzlies as are Taj Gibson (neck, cervical strain) and Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain). Kyle Kuzma (non-Covid illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (groin) are not on the injury report and good to go. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / November 13, 2022
Ava Wallace: Kyle Kuzma was pretty sick (non-covid illness) today, he described how he was feeling this morning as “f—ed up.” He was feeling under the weather against Dallas as well. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 12, 2022
Chase Hughes: Kristaps Porzingis will return tonight but Kyle Kuzma is now questionable with a non-COVID illness. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 12, 2022
Gilgeous-Alexander is currently reaching thresholds of 31.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. The only players to finish the season accomplishing all of those: Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and James Harden (when he won MVP). Add in thresholds of at least one block per game as well, which Gilgeous-Alexander is currently achieving, and you’ve got just two seasons in which M.J. won MVP. Before we get too hyped, though, let’s address the elephant in the room. Since the 1975-76 season, only three players in league history have won MVP in the same season in which their team did not win 50 games. The latest projections have Oklahoma City between 28 wins (via ESPN) and 30 wins (via FiveThirtyEight). -via For The Win / November 15, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Final: Thunder 143, Knicks 135. Dominant performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the Thunder get whatever they want all day. 37-5-8 for SGA; Cam Reddish with 26 points on 10-17 shooting to lead the Knicks. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 13, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.