Lakers hesitation to strike deal has to do with Bradley Beal?

At least one unnamed Western Conference executive believes, however, that Pelinka is looking at the bigger picture. On a recent episode of The Crossover NBA Show with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck, the two NBA insiders discussed Pelinka’s seemingly baffling stance against green-lighting a trade for the Lakers. Apparently, this could have a lot to do with Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal: ”So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this,” Beck said. “He says ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. … [Bradley Beal] got a no-trade clause, he wants to come to California’ — That was an interesting tidbit of this — ‘He essentially can pick where he wants to go (because of his no-trade clause)’ … So that’s the logic that the Western Conference exec was laying out to me, and he said this: ‘Whatever you want to say about Pelinka, he’s being smart, he’s taking his time.’”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal, who last played on Nov. 4 prior to a bout with Covid, practiced today with his Wizards teammates and is on track to play Wednesday night, when the Wizards host the Thunder, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 1:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Wizards have won 4 in a row, all without Bradley Beal.
Wizards have won 4 in a row, all without Bradley Beal.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has been declared officially OUT for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies as he reconditions following health and safety protocols. – 1:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ injury report for their game tonight against the Grizzlies lists only three players, all of whom will not play: Bradley Beal (return to competition conditioning), Taj Gibson (neck strain) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain). – 1:10 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We somehow have 7 guys averaging 30+ PPG this season.
It’s only happened 79 times in NBA history.
30 PPG Club since the merger: MJ, Harden, Gervin, T-Mac, Kobe, Iverson, Luka, Curry, King, KD, Russ, LeBron, Beal, Maravich, Moses, Mailman, Dantley, ‘Nique, Embiid, Wade, Free. pic.twitter.com/ybxrsy5E1S – 10:49 AM
Ava Wallace: Bradley Beal is available for tomorrow vs. OKC after missing 5 games due to covid and then reconditioning. Delon Wright (hamstring) is the only player on the Wizards’ injury report, and Wes Unseld Jr. said at practice today he’s on track to be reevaluated this week. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 15, 2022
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal is expected to return tomorrow vs. OKC, per Unseld Jr. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 15, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (reconditioning) is officially OUT tonight vs. Grizzlies as are Taj Gibson (neck, cervical strain) and Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain). Kyle Kuzma (non-Covid illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (groin) are not on the injury report and good to go. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / November 13, 2022
