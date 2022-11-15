Langston Galloway signs with G League's College Park Skyhawks

Michael Scotto: NBA veteran Langston Galloway has signed with the College Park Skyhawks of the G League, league sources told @HoopsHype. Galloway recently scored 23 points in a Team USA World Cup qualifying game against Colombia.
NBA veteran Langston Galloway has signed with the College Park Skyhawks of the G League, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Galloway recently scored 23 points in a Team USA World Cup qualifying game against Colombia. – 12:32 PM
Langston Galloway’s priorities have changed. He wants to make sneakers rather than collect them. He’s all-in on Ethics, the independent shoe company co-founded by the eight-year NBA veteran with his wife, Sabrina. Want proof? Galloway is selling off most of his sneaker collection. The currently unsigned guard had 4,000 pairs of shoes. One tour of his collection on YouTube — oh, there are plenty of shoes — spans three parts, an epic in leather and laces. “I just really want to focus on Ethics,” he says without a trace of regret. -via Andscape / November 15, 2022
“Lang had a true opinion as to what the shoe should become,” Golliff said via email. “It’s very easy to point out what you like in other shoes or what you don’t like as well as to say what ‘comfortable’ is to you. But those are all subjective. Lang had and still has a specific view as to what Ethics is and most importantly what a performance basketball shoe is. That made the creation process flow because you knew what the goals were and feedback was more direct as we went through the process.” Sabrina Galloway was convinced. “OK. We have a viable product. Now, what do we need to do to take this product to market from a marketing standpoint, supply chain standpoint. How does that look?” -via Andscape / November 15, 2022
When NBA players say no or are unavailable, Ford tries to build a roster of G Leaguers like Ryan, with former NBAers like Stockton or John Jenkins, who starred over the summer for the Americans and is back in the G League with the Ignite, or Langston Galloway, who two seasons ago was in the NBA Finals with Phoenix and is now out of pro ball. He will play for Team USA in its next World Cup qualifier, this month in Washington. Joe Johnson and Jordan Bell played on that team with Ryan too. “Matt is an example, and there are others, of us being able to showcase a player, just kind of give someone an opportunity,” Ford said. “For us, it’s gotta help their career, like, ‘Well I’m going to USA Basketball to help them, but it’s gonna help me too.’” -via The Athletic / November 3, 2022
