Langston Galloway signs with G League's College Park Skyhawks

When NBA players say no or are unavailable, Ford tries to build a roster of G Leaguers like Ryan, with former NBAers like Stockton or John Jenkins, who starred over the summer for the Americans and is back in the G League with the Ignite, or Langston Galloway, who two seasons ago was in the NBA Finals with Phoenix and is now out of pro ball. He will play for Team USA in its next World Cup qualifier, this month in Washington. Joe Johnson and Jordan Bell played on that team with Ryan too. “Matt is an example, and there are others, of us being able to showcase a player, just kind of give someone an opportunity,” Ford said. “For us, it’s gotta help their career, like, ‘Well I’m going to USA Basketball to help them, but it’s gonna help me too.’” -via The Athletic / November 3, 2022