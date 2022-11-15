Nets 40, Kings 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (6-8) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 40, Sacramento Kings 54 (Q2 04:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis’ steal & dunk caps off a very impressive 2nd quarter. pic.twitter.com/gXEMExTkLt – 10:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets miscues on offense are giving the Kings easy buckets in transition. Team is trying to figure out Ben Simmons’ evolving role in this offense. Important stretch for the Nets down 12 midway through the 2nd quarter. – 10:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per The Canadian Press: “Sharpe does not lack for confidence in his ability…having said in June he sees himself “being one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” according to James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star and that he aims to win rookie of the year.” – 10:51 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Have yourself a quarter Terence Davis! pic.twitter.com/zT8NCNbfB1 – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis with another steal and dunk. He’s all over the court. 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block in 5 minutes. 12-0 run for Sacramento. 52-40 Kings lead. – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Brown using a four guard set with Mitchell, Monk, TD and Huerter alongside Sabonis. – 10:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
See what y’all started, Sacramento? pic.twitter.com/5dHrLBWyCn – 10:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sharpe missed a lob dunk that would have been his best dunk of the year which is already an insanely high bar – 10:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Good 8-0 run by the Kings. Terrence Davis stepped up behind the arc. Good response by the 2nd unit. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 10:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis is having a moment. He’s all over the glass and getting deflections. Knocked down a pair of 3s. 8-0 run for Kings. – 10:46 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
TD out there making plays on both ends. Big boost off the Kings bench tonight – 10:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings rookie Keegan Murray went the locker room after getting shaken up a few minutes ago. Looked like GM Monte McNair headed back there as well. – 10:45 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I think the Kings are at the very top of my league pass favorites this year so far – 10:44 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Brooklyn in attack mode here as Sacramento despite nice run of late remains bottom five in D rating FG%A & 3FG%A #NBA – 10:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sharpe with 10 points, 7 shy of matching his season- and career-high, after entering the game averaging 9.0. – 10:39 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Kings 9-11 2FGs scored 36 Q1 points #Brooklyn has held 5 of last 6 opponents under 100 while #Sacramento has won 3-straight & 6 of their last 8 #NBA – 10:38 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After leading by 12, Spurs enter 2Q down, 30-29.
With Jones’ steadying hand back in lineup, they’ve got 10 assists after recording a season-low 18 last night.
After leading by 12, Spurs enter 2Q down, 30-29.
With Jones’ steadying hand back in lineup, they’ve got 10 assists after recording a season-low 18 last night.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Blazers erase the Spurs’ 12 point lead and lead by 1
Poeltl 9 pts
Spurs +3 from distance
Sharpe 10 pts
1Q: Blazers erase the Spurs’ 12 point lead and lead by 1
Poeltl 9 pts
Spurs +3 from distance
Sharpe 10 pts
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
What is the worst/cheap property on Monopoly, Sacramento edition? – 10:37 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers overcome a poor start to lead the Spurs, 30-29 at the end of the first. Sharpe has 10 points off the bench. Grant has 9. – 10:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
your league leader in clutch points.
your league leader in clutch points.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox closed out the 1st quarter against the Nets in style. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/q9Yd4Oownw – 10:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings give up a three first play of the 2nd quarter and Mike Brown calls a timeout 15 seconds in. – 10:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox hits a buzzer-beater three to end the first quarter. 8 points, 3 assists in 8 minutes.
De’Aaron Fox hits a buzzer-beater three to end the first quarter. 8 points, 3 assists in 8 minutes.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Fox 3 beats the buzzer. The #Nets trail 36-30 after a first quarter that saw them allow .542 percent shooting. #Kings #NBA – 10:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36
Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG
De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts
Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts
Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts
End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36
Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG
De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts
Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts
Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox drills a triple at the buzzer. Kings up 36-30 after 1Q. Fox and Huerter have 8 points each. 12 for Durant. – 10:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe does everything you want from a role player.
Yuta Watanabe does everything you want from a role player.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox for 3 at the buzzer. Count it. Kings lead the Nets 36-30 at the end of Q1. – 10:30 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
. @TimCapstraw has compared Kevin Durant to a QB reading different coverages as Durant faces so many different defensive looks Seeing that in Sacramento as well as every night @Brooklyn Nets @Sacramento Kings @BKNetsRadio @ChrisCarrino @WFAN660 #NBA – 10:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Just watch Yuta Watanabe hustle. His give-a-damn meter runs high. #Nets – 10:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is moving with an extra pop in his step. Don’t think we’ve seen him move like this all season. Looks like he’s getting his explosiveness back with every game. Good sign for Simmons and Nets. – 10:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
In less than 10 minutes the Kings have scored 30 points. At the same time their defensive effort remains really high, allowing 20 points and 1 of 7 from deep to the Nets. Very productive quarter. #SacramentoProud – 10:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
a pest in the post 😤💪
a pest in the post 😤💪
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Another good start for Harrison Barnes. 7 points, 4 rebounds and an assist in 9 minutes.
Another good start for Harrison Barnes. 7 points, 4 rebounds and an assist in 9 minutes.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Domantas Sabonis has replaced Nikola Vucevic as the Net killer – 10:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
Sean Highkin @highkin
With Justise Winslow out, Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are the first two off the bench. Nurkic getting a quicker hook than usual. Rough matchup for him so far. – 10:19 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
nothing but net from headband huerter ⛹️♂️
nothing but net from headband huerter ⛹️♂️
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Another game, another team that can’t do anything about Domantas Sabonis in the paint. – 10:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Early 9-2 rebounding advantage for the Kings, who lead the Nets 28-16 late first quarter. – 10:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First bucket for Domas. All the members of the Kings starting lineup has scored #SacramentoProud – 10:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are dominating the offensive glass early. Plenty of second chance opportunities. – 10:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets defense getting shredded early — Kings are 7-for-12 from the field and getting anything they want offensively. Nets already 0-for-5 from beyond the arc after going 7-for-27 in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers. – 10:12 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kings defense at a very high level.
Kevin Durant: 3 of 3 from the field
Rest of the Nets starting line up: 1 of 6
Kings defense at a very high level.
Kevin Durant: 3 of 3 from the field
Rest of the Nets starting line up: 1 of 6
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
19-9 Kings start. Ball movement is good and the offensive attack is balanced. Kings are throwing double teams at Kevin Durant immediately. – 10:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
get 🆙 rook!
get 🆙 rook!
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are cooking early. They’re 7 of 12 from the field despite going 0 of 3 on their opening possession. Leading the Nets 19-9. – 10:09 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This is a really good Kings basketball tonight. High-level energy from the beginning. Very good start. #SacramentoProud – 10:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with a pretty catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key. 16-7 Kings. – 10:08 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🩹 band-aid gang pulled up too!🩹
🩹 band-aid gang pulled up too!🩹
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter finally gets the Kings on the board with a flip in the lane. Follows it up with a triple. 5-2 Kings. – 10:04 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
I think it’s cool how excited Kings fans are to be back on national TV. There’s a hype man on the floor telling fans to wave their towels because they’re about to go live on TNT. Reminds me of Magic games in the early 90s when they got a national TV game. A lot of civic pride. – 10:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The great @AnnouncerScott getting Sacramento ready for prime time. pic.twitter.com/niTx5v1ic8 – 10:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starters vs. Brooklyn ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
Tonight’s Starters vs. Brooklyn ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ struggles on the road continued with a loss to the Kings on Sunday, NBA Twitter weighed-in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
ready to rock 💪
ready to rock 💪
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kids were so excited to get Ricky Starks’ autograph at the Kings game. @US_MCFCfan @damienbarling pic.twitter.com/jWR1K300TC – 9:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#BeamTeam just pulled up 🟣🔦
#BeamTeam just pulled up 🟣🔦
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. Simmons has come off the bench in his last four appearances (missing Sunday’s loss at the #Lakers). – 9:34 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Heads up to those watching Kings-Nets:
Heads up to those watching Kings-Nets:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domas signing autographs before the game. pic.twitter.com/m2WWlOHBBJ – 9:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets star Kevin Durant wraps up his pregame warmup for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/9ra1CsGVdy – 9:05 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Just a couple of mates catching up 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/arFfOev2UM – 9:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Vaughn: “I told (Simmons) Im gonna try my best to put you in a position – whether that’s the group I put you out there with, whether that’s the time you check in – but our ongoing conversations to try to make him feel comfortable as a basketball player, thats my challenge.” #Nets – 8:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Simmons: “The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him – which we do – and then putting him in positions to have success. So that’s keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard…” #Nets – 8:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Don’t miss the Kings Nike NBA City Edition Uniform in action tonight! Get NBA League Pass to catch all the games 🏀
Don’t miss the Kings Nike NBA City Edition Uniform in action tonight! Get NBA League Pass to catch all the games 🏀
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
“It’s just kind of a thing amongst us right now. You gotta, you know, sometimes fabricate your own energy,” Joe Harris told @YahooSports.
On the Nets shooter’s long road to recovery, and the spirit he’s tried to build amid this noisy Brooklyn era:
“It’s just kind of a thing amongst us right now. You gotta, you know, sometimes fabricate your own energy,” Joe Harris told @YahooSports.
On the Nets shooter’s long road to recovery, and the spirit he’s tried to build amid this noisy Brooklyn era:
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Interesting #Nets – #Kings tilt in Sac #Brooklyn has held 5 of last 6 opponents under 100 while #Sacramento has won 3-straight & 6 of their last 8 #NBA @TimCapstraw @ChrisCarrino @BKNetsRadio @WFAN660 pic.twitter.com/8mYkDSVoFX – 6:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Rally towels for the fam tonight! #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/W2vqA1LQ3Z – 6:22 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry ⛔️
Team USA under Steve Kerr will try to reclaim the top at the 2023 World Cup with a new lineup. Who’s most likely to join in?
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry ⛔️
Team USA under Steve Kerr will try to reclaim the top at the 2023 World Cup with a new lineup. Who’s most likely to join in?
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs IND 11/16
Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out – 5:04 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs IND 11/16
Smith Jr (L Ankle Sprain) doubtful
Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way guard Bryce McGowens back from the @greensboroswarm. pic.twitter.com/GsJ7eW5HH5 – 4:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled center Mark Williams from the @greensboroswarm completing his second @nbagleague assignment. pic.twitter.com/Xh9HtVAD9r – 4:30 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
☑️ Great 3-point shooting performances
☑️ De’Aaron Fox and the Kings
☑️ Great 3-point shooting performances
☑️ De’Aaron Fox and the Kings
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…
