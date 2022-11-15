Nets vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 15, 2022- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $31,353,460 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $22,468,875 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

Matt George
@MattGeorgeSAC
This week on Locked On Kings:
Tuesday: Kings v Nets postgame pod
Wednesday: Jerry Reynolds
Thursday: Kings vs Spurs postgame pod
Friday: Gary Gerould
Going to be a fun week! – 2:06 AM

