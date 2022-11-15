Nikola Jokic listed as out against New York

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Nuggets’ Jokic enters health and safety protocols espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Health and Safety Protocols: You can either test out of the protocols, or automatically return to play after 10 days if you don’t test out sooner. Players have typically tested out after 5-7 days. I think Nikola Jokic misses at least the next two, maybe three games. – 8:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Quick newser on Nikola Jokic entering the protocol.
Bones Hyland, who entered the protocol on Friday, is still in it.
Quick newser on Nikola Jokic entering the protocol.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jokic is out vs. Knicks tomorrow- entered health and safety protocols. – 7:41 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and won’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Rv2PRcDqgE – 7:39 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic has joined Bones Hyland in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. Both are out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks.
Nikola Jokic has joined Bones Hyland in health and safety protocols, per the injury report. Both are out for tomorrow’s game against the Knicks.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocol. – 7:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Knicks on Wednesday. – 7:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Lots going on in this podcast. There’s a story about Henry, Tom, Giannis, and a vespa. And lots of Jokic. @DearAdamSilver is a delightful conversationalist and @thomasbeller is one hell of a writer with a beautiful new book “Lost in the Game.” https://t.co/0i3gTZPTKr pic.twitter.com/33goff2jb4 – 1:56 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Kevin Durant: 16.0
4. Stephen Curry: 15.4
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3
6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2
7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple triple-doubles:
— Jokic
— Luka
Players with multiple triple-doubles:
StatMuse @statmuse
Most double-doubles this season:
8 — Bobby Portis
8 — Nikola Jokic
8 — Domantas Sabonis
Most double-doubles this season:
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum tonight:
27 PTS
10 REB
3 STL
3 BLK
Tatum tonight:
Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic joins Bones Hyland and assistant coach Ryan Saunders in health and safety protocols. Saunders didn’t travel with the team from Boston to Chicago to end Denver’s recent road trip. Jokic will likely miss at least the Nuggets’ next two games: vs. Knicks, at Mavs. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 15, 2022
Serge Ibaka then asked Giannis Antetokounmpo to pick his best starting fives from international players and the United States. International: Luka Doncic, Evan Fournier, Giannis, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. USA: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Bam Adebayo. “We beat them! Who’s gonna guard Embiid? Adebayo? Okay, that makes sense. Who’s gonna guard Jokic, and who’s gonna guard me?” Giannis talked about the outcome of the imaginary game. -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
Does Giannis feel like the face of the NBA? “No, I am one of the faces of the league. LeBron is still playing, Steph just won the championship, KD is still hooping, Embiid is killing, Jokic is back-to-back MVP, Luka magic… There are a lot of people there.” -via BasketNews / November 14, 2022
