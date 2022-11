Santiago Aldama: 'My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer'

Half a hundred Spaniards supported Santi Aldama during his visit, along with his Memphis Grizzlies, to the Capital One Arena. The home of the Washington Wizards, the team from the capital of the country. The canary shone on the court and greeted the fans, as well as making clear his intentions for the future. They gave Aldama a hall of honor on the court and they had the opportunity to greet him at the end of the game. “This kind of support means a lot to me. I’m in a country that’s not my own, and being able to see the Canarians and other Spaniards, and being able to play against them is all I ask for,” says Aldama . -via Marca.com / November 15, 2022