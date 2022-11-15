Santiago Aldama: 'My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer'

In these days that the FIBA windows are being held, Aldama explains that he closely follows all the matches and how good it is that Spain is so close to qualifying for the World Cup. Regarding his availability, Santiago Aldama affirms that “hopefully I can play next summer with the National Team. I would be proud to debut with the senior team and that is my goal.”
Source: ALFONSO ARAMENDÍA @ Marca.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Aldama: My goal is to play with the Spanish national team next summer eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 10:56 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Four fouls on Aldama and Brooks.
This is gonna be an adventure of a quarter. – 7:32 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Santi Aldama with some Santigold (way too proud of myself for thinking up this nickname) pic.twitter.com/uyyzBXZUsw – 7:30 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
At Halftime The Washington Wizards lead the Memphis Grizzlies.
#Dcaboveall 55
#BigMemphis 51
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 19, he’s hit 5 threes.
Deni Avdija has 15.
Santi Aldama leads the Grizzlies with 13. – 7:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Wizards 55 Grizzlies 51
Santi Aldama leads the Grizzlies with 13 points. Kristaps Porzingis has 19 points for the Wizards. – 7:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 55, Grizzlies 51
Porzingis: 19 pts., 2 rebs.
Avdija: 15 pts., 2 assts.
Aldama: 13 pts., 4 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 44%, Grizzlies 43% – 7:06 PM
More on this storyline
Half a hundred Spaniards supported Santi Aldama during his visit, along with his Memphis Grizzlies, to the Capital One Arena. The home of the Washington Wizards, the team from the capital of the country. The canary shone on the court and greeted the fans, as well as making clear his intentions for the future. They gave Aldama a hall of honor on the court and they had the opportunity to greet him at the end of the game. “This kind of support means a lot to me. I’m in a country that’s not my own, and being able to see the Canarians and other Spaniards, and being able to play against them is all I ask for,” says Aldama. -via Marca.com / November 15, 2022
