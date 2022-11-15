Spurs 48, Blazers 42: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-8) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (4-4) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 48, Portland Trail Blazers 42 (Q2 05:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
This is one of those games where it only matters if the blazers lose. Win? Okay. Lose? Time to overreact. – 10:53 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs playing a heck of a game tonight man.
Flying around on both ends, sharing the ball, generating great shots. – 10:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
What a sequence 🎯
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/lt2nUE1D5S – 10:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ROBY WITH THE LEFT 😤
Sheeeeesh, @Isaiah Roby! pic.twitter.com/ky9dinn3Ca – 10:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
OH MY DEV 😳
That’s tuffff, @Devin Vassell pic.twitter.com/vrJrsgtfYd – 10:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Devin Vassell has 11 points early in the 2Q pic.twitter.com/8VdrGf8X9n – 10:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
After leading by 12, Spurs enter 2Q down, 30-29.
With Jones’ steadying hand back in lineup, they’ve got 10 assists after recording a season-low 18 last night.
Poeltl leads Spurs with 9 points on 3 of 3 and 3 of 4 from the FTL. Sharpe off the bench w/ 10 on 4 of 5 for Blazers. – 10:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Blazers erase the Spurs’ 12 point lead and lead by 1
Poeltl 9 pts
Spurs +3 from distance
Sharpe 10 pts
Grant 9 pts pic.twitter.com/oPn0j3w7E6 – 10:37 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
D.O.L.L.A. to DREW
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/h7aN7NoLyX – 10:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 30, Spurs 29: end of first quarter. 10 points, 1 rebound for @Shaedon Sharpe. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @Jerami Grant. 5 points, 3 assists for @Damian Lillard. Both POR and SAS shooting 52 percent from the field. – 10:36 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers overcome a poor start to lead the Spurs, 30-29 at the end of the first. Sharpe has 10 points off the bench. Grant has 9. – 10:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
JG coast-to-coast 💨
#RipCity | @Jerami Grant pic.twitter.com/ZcjWc898CZ – 10:30 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant, 4-for-4 from the field, 9 points. Non-Jerami Grant Blazers players: 3-for-11 from the field, 7 points. – 10:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Shaedon swishhhhh
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/y78mFhwKU0 – 10:25 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have led by double digits in 53% of their games.
SA enters 6-1 when leading by 10 – 10:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
With Justise Winslow out, Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are the first two off the bench. Nurkic getting a quicker hook than usual. Rough matchup for him so far. – 10:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
D3VIN is locked in early 👀
@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/59OPhnQ3lE – 10:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs by 9 early.
They’re winning the 3PT line 9-0.
Devin with 2 makes and Keldon with a make from distance – 10:16 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Spurs start the game 5-6 from the field and 3-3 from three to jump out to an early 13-4 lead, and Chauncey will call time to talk it over with 9:07 to play in the first quarter. – 10:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5️⃣ in PDX!
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/R7ijE6VFYx – 10:13 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blazers begin with a zone look on the Spurs’ 1st offensive possession – 10:12 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame with the customs obviously a strong choice but Shaedon breaking out the Kobe 4 Undefeated “Hyper Jade” might be the best sneaker/jersey combo tonight. – 10:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
It’s that time y’all 🚨
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena now for your chance at a $50 Fan Shop gift card 🤑➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/mGfjqc0N07 – 10:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Always good to catch up with old friends 🫶
@Drew Eubanks | #SpursFamily pic.twitter.com/Dret3KoDhW – 10:04 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Dame Lillard is breaking out a PDX Carpet custom of his Dame 8s tonight with the new City Edition unis 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iPaQbUyH73 – 9:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Check out our #RIPCITYCARPET activation at Section A18 and get those pics off 📸 pic.twitter.com/DKwyYcgKTD – 9:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
First CJ and now Jose. Larry Nance makes himself a an option from the dunker’s spot EVERY TIME with great cuts and the playmakers find him.
Hell of a get by David Griffin in the Josh Hart-McCollum trade.
Pelicans up 111-100 on the Grizzlies with 2:35 left in regulation. – 9:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Blazers injury report from team for tonight:
Keon Johnson (L Hip Pointer) and Justise Winslow (Non Covid Illness) are OUT for tonight.
Jusuf Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness) is AVAILABLE. – 9:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on how Tre’s absences factored into the drubbing the Spurs received in San Francisco:
“They kicked our ass. Just because he comes back doesn’t mean it’s going to change drastically. He is a young guy. It means something if Tim Duncan played or didn’t play.” – 9:26 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Update:
Keon Johnson (L Hip Pointer) and Justise Winslow (Non Covid Illness) are OUT for tonight’s game vs. SAS.
Jusuf Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness) is AVAILABLE. – 9:25 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @San Antonio Spurs
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/CxBgHgqHuJ – 9:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Home Court Drip 💧
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/OKoNdmvN6h – 9:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hope y’all got your coffee and naps in ☕️
We’ve got another late night of Spurs Basketball! pic.twitter.com/FUM5Ur35Ro – 8:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop uncertain about Tre’s status. Spurs listed him as questionable after he missed last night’s loss to Warriors due to stomach illness. – 8:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Drew Eubanks: “He’s got some nasty in him that I love. He’s getting in a dust-up almost every game.” – 8:21 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers are debuting the PDX carpet jerseys tonight. There’s a display out on the concourse and they’re selling them in the team store now pic.twitter.com/yKVwzWE69J – 7:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Looking to score FREE Spurs plaza level tickets? Here’s your chance! 🎟
Play Call Your Shot for your chance to claim them ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpD8v5 pic.twitter.com/N9Tnhu59YT – 6:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Tre Jones out last night due to a stomach bug, Jeremy Sochan handled point duties.
“It comes naturally for me to see the court and stuff,” the rookie forward said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:32 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per injury report #Spurs have submitted to the NBA this afternoon, Jones (stomach illness) is questionable for tonight at Portland.
Barlow (G League), Branham (ankle sprain), Collins (fractured fibula), Langford (health & safety protocols) and Wesley (MCL sprain) remain out. – 5:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/5BFqvOjeut – 5:28 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Tre Jones (stomach illness) has been upgraded to questionable against Portland tonight.
Rest of the injury report remains unchanged.
OUT:
Zach Collins (fibula head fracture)
Romeo Langford (H&S protocols)
Blake Wesley (MCL sprain)
Malaki Branham (ATX, ankle sprain) – 4:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Recapping a wild six-game road trip 🎥
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ozSA6MmWS7 – 4:10 PM
