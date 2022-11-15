Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

