Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 15, 2022

By |

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

