Spurs vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The San Antonio Spurs play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $16,129,689 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $16,794,935 per win
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 15, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@MattGeorgeSAC
This week on Locked On Kings:
Tuesday: Kings v Nets postgame pod
Wednesday: Jerry Reynolds
Thursday: Kings vs Spurs postgame pod
Friday: Gary Gerould
Going to be a fun week! – 2:06 AM