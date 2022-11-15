Zion Williamson out against Memphis

Will Guillory: Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is out tonight, per Willie Green. He’s considered day to day
Source: Twitter @WillGuillory
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson is out tonight against the Grizzlies and is day-to-day with a right foot contusion. pic.twitter.com/qtmRCymuyA – 6:21 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
A look at play where Zion hurt his foot with 10:57 left in that game against the Rockets.
He steps on Garuba’s foot and Zion’s right foot rolls.
Willie Green says it is a right foot contusion and Zion should be day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/ArusSLwdyC – 6:17 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Since Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were drafted 1 and 2 in 2019, they’ve played against each other 4 times. The Pelicans and Grizzlies will have played each other 11 times after tonight’s game. – 6:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
No Zion Williamson tonight for the Pelicans. He’s out due to a foot contusion. – 5:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out with a right foot contusion. Says he will be day to day. – 5:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) is OUT tonight for the Pelicans matchup against the Grizzlies. – 5:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Zion Williamson is out tonight vs, Grizzlies due to right foot contusion – 5:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is out tonight, per Willie Green.
He’s considered day to day – 5:46 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
SGA is scoring 17.1 points in the paint per game.
Over the last 25 years, the only players to average more are Shaq, Giannis and Zion. pic.twitter.com/wUm4qq11TE – 1:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja vs Zion head-to-head matchups:
Ja — Zion —
17.8 PPG 26.8 PPG
4.0 RPG 6.0 RPG
7.0 APG 4.8 APG
46.0 FG% 62.1 FG%
Zion is up 4-0. pic.twitter.com/lDIQQKUsAB – 11:49 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
638 days later, NBA fans might get one of the more anticipated matchups from the young stars of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Zion Williamson is 4-0 against Ja Morant, but Morant and the Grizz have won their last three games against the Pelicans.
Should be fun.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:47 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are 3.5-point underdogs tonight in New Orleans. Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable (expected to play), but Desmond Bane doubtful.
JJJ has played against Zion Williamson just one time in his career. – 10:36 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who’s your #Pelicans Player of the Week for Week 4 and why? New Orleans games were at Ind, at Chi, vs. POR, vs. HOU. #PelsPOTWPoll open until tip-off of Grizzlies-Pelicans in @SmoothieKingCtr. Additional stats: Ingram 21.3 ppg; Nance 6.3 rpg; Williamson 25.0 ppg – 9:52 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good morning🏀
“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”
How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team. The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:49 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good morning🏀
“Ja and Zion had a lot of respect for each other. They still do now.”
How one practice landed Ja Morant and Zion Williamson on the same AAU team, The rest is history. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 8:48 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum rediscovering his shooting touch would be timely considering Zion Williamson is listed as questionable on the latest injury report, along with the Grizzlies expected to welcome back Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. 🤞🏻 https://t.co/1VNSP6MOMx pic.twitter.com/ITErqKDnPw – 10:30 PM
More on this storyline
New Orleans: Zion Williamson (right ankle/foot sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game against Memphis. -via HoopsHype / November 14, 2022
Will Guillory: Zion says he told Jose, Naji and Herb earlier this year that if they get a tech he’d take care of the fine bc he loves the emotional impact they have on the game. Maybe Jose will be able to dodge another fine this time around. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / November 13, 2022
Victor Wembanyama is taking every opportunity to improve. That’s what makes him confident in responding to Shaquille O’Neal. “I haven’t really seen anybody pressure him. I’ve seen a lot of offense. But when you’re playing against the 7-footer, you got to take it to him. The true test is when he gets there, and Zion is going to come at him. Embiid is going to come at him. Joker is going to come at him. So that will be a true test,” Shaq shared his views on Wembanyama’s potential in House of Bounce. “Right now, all the clips I’m seeing on him are just about him offensively. 7’3, with a great soft touch, and he plays like a guard. But it depends on him if he wants to be the best big man ever,” he concluded. -via BasketNews / November 11, 2022
