Ben Simmons on 153-121 blowout loss to the Kings: 'Sh*t, we got smacked'

The Nets became the first NBA team this season to allow 150 points, and the 153 were the most the Kings have mustered since 1993. The Nets (6-9) trailed by as many as 39 points on a night when they did not compete. “S–t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters,” said Ben Simmons, who had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. “They just played better than us. … They wanted it more. Obviously we didn’t want it.”Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post