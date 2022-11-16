Ben Simmons on 153-121 blowout loss to the Kings: 'Sh*t, we got smacked'

The Nets became the first NBA team this season to allow 150 points, and the 153 were the most the Kings have mustered since 1993. The Nets (6-9) trailed by as many as 39 points on a night when they did not compete. “S–t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters,” said Ben Simmons, who had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. “They just played better than us. … They wanted it more. Obviously we didn’t want it.”
Source: Brian Lewis @ New York Post
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets give up 153 points in ugly loss blowout loss to #Kings. Ben Simmons: “That’s not acceptable from us. All of us: Players, coaches, that’s unacceptable.” #nba nypost.com/2022/11/16/net… via @nypostsports – 2:17 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on what happened to his #Nets vs the #Kings: “Sh1t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters.” – 12:58 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days:
11 PTS
5-7 FG
The Nets lost by 32.
Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If you’re looking for a positive from this game: Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season.
I’d say this is his most aggressive game as a Net. – 11:50 PM
If you’re looking for a positive from this game: Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As bad as this game is for the Nets — the only good sign is that this is the best Ben Simmons has looked. He’s been more active going to the rim and looking for a little offense. – 11:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Kings 73, Nets 54
THE GOOD: Ben Simmons looks spry. He finished an alley-oop with 1 hand and attacked in transition.
THE BAD: Everything else. Domantas Sabonis is a bully, and Kevin Huerter can’t miss. Nets D in shambles.
THE UGLY: The Kings went on a 29-4 run in Q2. – 11:08 PM
HALFTIME: Kings 73, Nets 54
THE GOOD: Ben Simmons looks spry. He finished an alley-oop with 1 hand and attacked in transition.
THE BAD: Everything else. Domantas Sabonis is a bully, and Kevin Huerter can’t miss. Nets D in shambles.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis hits a transition three and then bumps shoulders with Ben Simmons. The two share words after. pic.twitter.com/a9ytFb2W1y – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
Davis followed Simmons and they shared words. Dapped up after. – 10:46 PM
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is moving with an extra pop in his step. Don’t think we’ve seen him move like this all season. Looks like he’s getting his explosiveness back with every game. Good sign for Simmons and Nets. – 10:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 – 10:20 PM
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
“Little things like that I look at in film and I’m like, “Ok, there’s a little bit of Ben. He’s coming back.” – 10:18 PM
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/P7FeUm5Jvk – 4:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
New words 📝
With Kyrie suspended and Ben Simmons struggling/injured, several young role players have stepped in and exceeded expectations.
2 pleasant surprises for Nets amid recent success: clutchpoints.com/2-pleasant-sur… – 11:28 AM
New words 📝
With Kyrie suspended and Ben Simmons struggling/injured, several young role players have stepped in and exceeded expectations.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Nets gameday live: Updates on Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons as TNT comes to Sacramento to see the #BeamTeam sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:31 AM
Brian Lewis: Vaughn: “I told (Simmons) Im gonna try my best to put you in a position – whether that’s the group I put you out there with, whether that’s the time you check in – but our ongoing conversations to try to make him feel comfortable as a basketball player, thats my challenge.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 15, 2022
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on Simmons: “The big piece of that is the group still having confidence in him – which we do – and then putting him in positions to have success. So that’s keeping things extremely simple. Like defensively, do what you do, and that starts with playing hard…” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 15, 2022
Brian Lewis: On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 15, 2022
