Bulls 73, Pelicans 91: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (6-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (6-6) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Chicago Bulls 73, New Orleans Pelicans 91 (Q3 01:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
I think they will get there — they need reps in Willie’s system — but it’s interesting that Zion and B.I. score from different areas of the floor, are both good passers yet don’t complement each other that well. – 9:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
With his last rebound, Trey Murphy III has notched his first career double-double. – 9:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy has 19 points and 10 rebounds with 2:50 left in the third quarter.
That’s his first career NBA double-double. – 9:41 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Someone check on @FearTheBrown.
Trey Murphy doing it all. pic.twitter.com/bzIgc2QS4W – 9:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
This has been quite the demonstration of offensive versatility by Trey Murphy, who’s up to 19 pts after he followed up his own miss with a putback slam that #Pelicans bench/fans thoroughly enjoyed – 9:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram already has a season-high eight assists. He’s made a couple beautiful passes early in the 3rd quarter. – 9:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
5:36 left 3rd. Nola up 77-64. Pels have outscored the Bulls 42-15 beyond the arc. – 9:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans shot over 50% from 3-point range just twice last season.
11-15-2021 (@ WAS): 52.4%
10-22-2021 (@ CHI): 51.7%
They’re currently at 58.3%. (FWIW: The Pels had a 63.6 3PT% (7-11) against the Jazz during Stan Van Gundy’s lone season at the helm.) – 9:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls are 5-for-20 from 3-point range tonight.
Zach LaVine has gone 0-for-4 from behind the arc. – 9:33 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones with an epic floor burn, diving for ball to try to pursue it against Dragic. Fans loved the effort – 9:32 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
My updated ‘OMG What If They Get Wembanyama’ Rankings:
1. Pelicans
2. Thunder – 9:31 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Holy hell. 3-pointers by Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy in first 99 seconds of third quarter have Pelicans lead up to 67-53 – 9:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
What a start to third quarter for #Pelicans, who’ve had some sluggish ones recently. They go on 9-0 run to expand lead from 5 to 14. Murphy sinks his fifth three-pointer, this maybe the “easiest” with his feet set and pass swung to him for open corner look – 9:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy drops in another 3. He’s up to 17 points tonight, 5-6 on 3s. His teammates are making a point of finding him too. – 9:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion has to be salivating to return to the court. pic.twitter.com/pItAIHhBbl – 9:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Not the best 3-point shooting week for Ayo Dosunmu, who is 0-for-6 from behind the arc between Sunday’s game against the Nuggets and tonight. – 9:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans are the best 3-point shooting team in all the land.
(At least over the last 6+ quarters.) – 9:22 PM
Pelicans are the best 3-point shooting team in all the land.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey Murphy III’s first half:
14 PTS
3 REB
1 AST
2 STL
1 BLK pic.twitter.com/ZAtVd5A77n – 9:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans hit 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half, but thank the guys at tip-off.
Each starter knocked down at least one 3-ball, and as a group, they made 10 of 14. Bench went 0-5. – 9:18 PM
Pelicans hit 10 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half, but thank the guys at tip-off.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls trail 58-53 at the half.
Vooch leads scoring with 12 points but it was LaVine and the bench who got the Bulls back into this one. – 9:10 PM
Bulls trail 58-53 at the half.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy is playing like someone who is 6-foot-9¾ (per him) this season. Swatted Zach LaVine and took it the other way for two. He’s got 14 points on 6 shots at half. – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Down at the half.
Nikola Vucevic: 12 pts (5-10 FG), 5 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 9 pts, 5 ast pic.twitter.com/95sPr5lh0t – 9:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TREY WANTED THAT.
GET YOU ONE. pic.twitter.com/SOpaMWkCMC – 9:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 58, Bulls 53
Murphy 14 pts (4-5 on 3s)
McCollum 10 pts
Jones 9 pts
Ingram 7 pts, 4 rebs, 6 assts
Pels shot 10-19 in the 1st half and picked up 16 assists despite some sloppy play at times on O. Role players are stepping up again for the Pels. – 9:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Pelicans 58, Bulls 53
Vucevic has 12 points to lead the Bulls. Zach LaVine + bench made this one a game after Pelicans pulled ahead early
On other side, Trey Murphy as 14 points and as many 3-pointers (4-for-5) as Bulls do as a team (4-for-16) – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 58, Bulls 53
– Trey: 14p, 3r, 4/5 3P
– CJ: 10p, 2a
– Ingram: 7p, 6a, 4r
– Herb and JV: 9p, 3r each
Pels: 45.7 FG%, 10/19 3P, 6/6 FT
Bulls: 51.1 FG%, 4/16 3P, 3/6 FT – 9:07 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy will dunk on you when you maybe don’t expect it. Or he’ll shoot from the logo, which he did several times in first half. Murphy 14 pts, 4/5 on three-pointers. NOLA 58-53 at halftime – 9:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pelicans 58, Bulls 53 at half
Vucevic 12 pts, 5 rebs
DeRozan 9 pts, 5 assists, 3 fouls
LaVine 8 pts
Dragic 4 points, 4 assists, 8 minutes
Murphy III 14 pts, 4-5 from 3
McCollum 10 pts
Ingram 7 pts, 6 assists, 2-10 FGs – 9:06 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Honestly, getting a shoutout from @adamamin on a @Chicago Bulls broadcast is a career highlight. A blessing from the wedgie gods. 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/jVVj3dwYWD – 9:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are up to 10 3-pointers in the 1st half, 4 of them coming from Trey Murphy. – 9:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
that’s a DOT from Larry for the Jose and-1 💪
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/h4sbczDen2 – 9:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones was 2-of-18 from deep heading into yesterday’s contest after 9 games.
In his last 5.5 quarters, he’s 4-of-5.*
He was 2-of-3 yesterday and he’s 2-of-2 tonight. – 8:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram’s passes are always so on-point. No one sets up jump shooters better on this Pelicans team. – 8:55 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Herb Jones is starting to get some friendly bounces from these rims. He banked in a three-pointer last night (and you could tell from his smiling reaction he did not call “glass!” or mean to bank it). Tonight he made a right-corner 3 that bounced up off the rim then fell in – 8:54 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another day, another team shooting absolutely lights out from 3-point range against the Bulls – 8:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jose Alvarado. infectious energy. pic.twitter.com/bLrgP8d3BJ – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels wanted a replay review of the play where he drew a blocking foul vs. Goran Dragic, who kind of slid across the middle of the lane before bumping into Daniels. Veteran got the call – Daniels was 5 years old when Dragic debuted in the #NBA in 2008 – 8:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Dragon to Drummond 🔥
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/I4zTgXGrib – 8:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A blocking foul?? That’s wild. Dyson Daniels was fully in front of Goran Dragic. – 8:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado vs. Alex Caruso vying for a loose ball is the matchup we need – 8:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
That bench group led by Zach LaVine just took the Bulls on a crucial 15-2 run to flip the lead and go up 37-32.
Pelicans trying to flip the momentum again now, but that segment showcases once again how this secondary group + LaVine can define a game. – 8:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
SGA has his 10th 30-point game of the season.
That’s more than Booker, Dame and LaVine combined. pic.twitter.com/2uPtwI5kXQ – 8:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
TURN THE AC UP.
@Alex Caruso | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/RzzWxm64Mc – 8:45 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls start 2nd quarter 5-0 run. LaVine with 6-Vooch with 7.Bulls up 1 – 8:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Flight 8!
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xkANVQHb05 – 8:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine + bench unit again doing its thing. 13-6 run in last four minutes to go from down 26-20 to ahead 33-32 – 8:40 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
All 3 of LaVine’s early FGs have been of the attacking and athletic variety and at the rim. – 8:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
12 minutes in.
Nikola Vucevic: 7 pts. (3-6 FG), 3 reb pic.twitter.com/MQgj9zVWlV – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We shot 54.5% from three in the 1st quarter 👀
#pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/If2IEtiP6V – 8:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pelicans lead Bulls 32-28 after first quarter
Bulls playing with better pace offensively, but have 5 turnovers. Zach LaVine has a pair of explosive finishes
Pelicans are 6/11 from 3-point range – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Throw it up, throw it up!
@Andre Drummond | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/USDKABurzl – 8:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels had only played three first-quarter minutes this season (11th-most on #Pelicans) prior to tonight, but got early run by logging the final four minutes of period. NOP 32-28 end 1Q – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Both the Pelicans and the Bulls end the first quarter with five turnovers apiece.
Sloppy start as the Bulls trail 32-28, but could be worse with the Pelicans hot from 3-point range. – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st: Pelicans 32, Bulls 28
McCollum 10 pts, 2 assts
Ingram 7 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts
Valanciunas 7 pts
Pels went 6-11 from the 3-point line and collected 9 assists on their 11 baskets in the quarter. – 8:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
All five of the Bulls starters in the minus for plus/minus after one … and nothing new there, either. – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
6 3’s in the first quarter & one smooth CJ step back 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/ETgxv596p3 – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum (10 points), Jonas Valanciunas (7 points) and Brandon Ingram (7 points) combine for 24 of the Pelicans’ 32 first-quarter points.
New Orleans leads Chicago by four, at 32-28. – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Buckets.
a story by Brandon Ingram pic.twitter.com/97Q9vFU0Jd – 8:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
we do walk ups 🎯
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/KCl9XYl5PG – 8:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels coming in at the next dead ball.
Standing at the scorer’s table with 4:30 left in the first quarter is a nice sight to see. – 8:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Will be interesting to see if this game is close late, does Ingram work the switch to get LaVine on him like he did last week in crunch time? – 8:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams: Chris Paul better in “small increments,” but not ready.
On Landry Shamet: Williams said he got fined $25K for talking about concussions when in New Orleans.
Not comfortable talking about it.
On FTs, “I’m done with it.” Said James Jones contacted #NBA. #Suns pic.twitter.com/qAl8gX7ipf – 8:24 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Vooch is getting some really good looks off mismatches early tonight, even when they’re not falling. The Bulls were outscored pretty handily (62-50) in the paint last time they faced the Pelicans, it would be a positive (and necessary) adjustment to get him going down low. – 8:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The three-point gunning #Pelicans have arrived for a second straight game. New Orleans is 29th in #NBA in three-point attempts per game this season (28.6), but launched 38 last night vs. Grizzlies and already is 5/7 in first 6 mins vs. Bulls – 8:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram hit his first 3-point attempt of the game. He’s now 18-35 on the season from behind the arc.
51.4% – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
hold that pose.
CJ from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/c8rdNYygY9 – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Look at the hangtime 👀
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/6MX5PUoHPS – 8:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Pelicans shot 3-19 (15.8%) from 3-point range last Wednesday at United Center
Tonight, they’ve made four of first five. Trey Murphy has two of those without a miss – 8:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy couldn’t have hit the center of the net any closer than he has on his first two 3-point attempts.
Pelicans with a narrow 11-10 lead and there’s been an emphasis to get Jonas Valanciunas going. – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TM for III
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/KArRd5wNtt – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
basketball time
📺 @BallySportsNO
📻 @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/zGseqx2eck – 8:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in his own Kobe 6 PEs 🔥
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/W2MrmMo8QR – 7:39 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Pels starters @670TheScore 6:45 pic.twitter.com/2Nu4tzZEvJ – 7:34 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network 6:45 pre 🔥 up! pic.twitter.com/K8KyssFU7f – 7:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starters for tonight.
#pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/eQ6P6wuCOJ – 7:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Last week at UC, Pelicans went 3-for-19 from 3-point range and still beat #Bulls. Playing at home last night, NO was 18-for-38 from deep in win over Memphis.
CJ McCulloch hit 7 after going 0-5 in Chicago, 2-19 in previous 3 games – 7:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters in NOLA.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/qTeOUqGOrx – 7:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A great testimony to his character, integrity and kindness, Bulls Assistant GM JJ Polk, a former Pelicans executive is held in high esteem here in New Orleans. Class personified. On a related note you can say the same for former DePaul star David Booth who now works for the NBA. – 7:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
MY FAVORITE PLAYS THE NEXT (next, next, next) DAY after the Nuggets beat the Bulls 126-103 on Sunday.
Jokić passing, MPJ shooting, the usual and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/u4EEuBvpI7 – 7:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago has shot 80%+ from the free-throw line in each of its last 13 games, marking the longest such streak in a season in team history. There have only been 6 streaks as long in NBA history with the record 14-straight by OKC (2011), GSW (2013) & CHA (2017).
(via @EliasSports) – 6:57 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan with a Coby White update and shares his concerns on turnovers Join us tonight 6:45 @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network – 6:50 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 10-game slate
– Cavs & Bucks square off
– Donovan Mitchell status
– Warriors/Suns grudge match
– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT
– Breaking lineup news across the league
Join us now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/WaHqMeGUME pic.twitter.com/TH34whGOVL – 6:33 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Larry supporting the school for tonight’s auction:
Akili Academy of New Orleans
Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:
https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT pic.twitter.com/uiJy5GFphz – 6:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Time for the Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Play now on the #Pelicans App » https://t.co/KazWDOIl4b pic.twitter.com/FpSbxHwEQc – 6:00 PM
Zion Williamson @Zionwilliamson
Get locked in for SCARY SEASON with the Zion Williamson X Air Jordan 1 Low VOODOO. Follow @MTNDEWGAMING & reply with a screenshot of you playing as Grim with #DEWNBA2K23 & #Entry to enter for a chance to win! US residents, 18+, Ends 12/01/22 Rules https://t.co/aXy135WXHx pic.twitter.com/NUDyuE8RFH – 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The voting for the #NOLAHasWings backboard campaign has begun! 🗳
The #Pelicans, @RedBull, and @1985Poet teamed up to take down and recreate old backboards throughout the city 🎨
Vote for your favorite one: https://t.co/FCSGwSlAg5 pic.twitter.com/mNKfm6MNgJ – 5:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
runnin’ with the Bulls tonight 🏀
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ewE0RLRiw2 – 5:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Still time to get tickets for our Sports Media Chalk Talk with @JoelMeyersNBA, @adaniels33, and @Marc J. Spears this Friday at 5 pm prior to our game vs the Celtics!
Get your tickets here👉 https://t.co/VEhIcT39Up pic.twitter.com/5JBkdGQUMD – 5:10 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A look ahead to Friday -Bulls vs. Orlando—for tonight’s Magic -Minnesota game..6 players including Paulo Banchero are out for Orlando. Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable (foot). – 3:36 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans figure out how to unlock CJ McCollum as he scores 30
🏀 Dyson gets minutes and shows you why he needs to play
🏀 The defensive strategy that limited Ja Morant
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/cwcW8QCtJU – 3:30 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Two Sides of Zion Williamson shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
all-around effort 🤝
📸: https://t.co/WKusQgf5XI pic.twitter.com/7WaTP7yMx4 – 3:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Here’s a fun Did You Know ahead of tonight’s Bulls matchup:
In Dyson Daniels’ 17:14 minutes of run yesterday, the Pelicans held the Grizzlies to 10 points in the paint (PITP).
That’s on a pace for 27.8 PITP for the game.
Memphis averages 55.3 PITP!! https://t.co/O7RhkVfMnW pic.twitter.com/fT6RzAk8vF – 2:46 PM
