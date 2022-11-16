Bulls vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bulls vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bulls vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 16, 2022- by

By |

The Chicago Bulls play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Chicago Bulls are spending $25,107,467 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $18,463,986 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
Away Radio: 670 The Score

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin
@Bulls_Wire
The Bulls rookie chose to join the Windy City Bulls for more opportunity. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/14/i-w…4:00 AM
Oleh Kosel
@OlehKosel
In the Pelicans’ 113-102 victory over the Grizzlies:
– CJ McCollum broke out of his slump
– Larry Nance Jr. showed he’s a top 5 small-ball center
– Jose Alvarado deserves all the 4th quarter minutes
– Dyson Daniels needs a spot in the regular rotation https://t.co/v8Jks30FHl pic.twitter.com/bRBYxJWVEM3:03 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home