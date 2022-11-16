Cavaliers 73, Bucks 91: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-5) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (3-3) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 73, Milwaukee Bucks 91 (Q3 01:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill gets a three to rattle down from the corner – #Bucks lead 89-71 – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Cavs left Brook Lopez all alone. In front of their bench. He makes his seventh 3-pointer of the night.
#Bucks go up 86-71 and JB Bickerstaff calls timeout. – 9:39 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Brook Lopez is raining threes tonight — the way he changed his 3-point shot this summer was a real fascinating read: theathletic.com/3769141/2022/1… (via @Eric Nehm) – 9:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think Brook Lopez has been the Defensive Player of the Year so far this season, and if you disagree, please watch the third quarter of this Bucks-Cavs game. This is just an absolute clinic. – 9:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Bucks have come out of halftime, and dominated. They’re on a 17-3 run. – 9:36 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There was a bit of luck involved, but Brook Lopez just had one of the better three-possession defensive stretches I’ve seen all season. – 9:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We can’t even keep up with Brook’s threes. 👌 pic.twitter.com/n5SNY7h3CK – 9:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs building a wall to keep Giannis out of the paint. He has just 10 points and 8 shot attempts near the start of the third quarter. BUT it’s creating opportunities for other guys. Splash Mountain is now 6-7 from 3 and he’s pouring them in from Kenosha. – 9:33 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Not Analytics Guy, but Cavs starting to take shots Bucks want them to take … Stephens, Mobley, LeVert – 9:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
If Brook Lopez is going to make six 3-point attempts a night no one is going to beat the Bucks, no matter how injured they are. – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks starters have gotten involved to start the second half – and now Milwaukee leads Cleveland 73-63, their largest margin of the game thus far. – 9:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nice to see some late-game redemption for Lu Dort with that tip after the foul on Brook Lopez cost OKC the Bucks game. – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Looks like Jevon Carter has moved over to Donovan Mitchell while MarJon Beauchamp is on Darius Garland. – 9:26 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Good one cooking in Milwaukee – five ties, five lead-changes – Bucks up at the break, 61-60; MIL bench, 28pts, CLE, 7; CLE, 52%FG, 50% 3ptFG: Mitchell, 18pts, 6-10FG, 2-5 3ptFG, 2asst, 2stl; Garland, 15pts, 4-7 3ptFG, 5asst; Mobley, 12pts, 5-10FG, 2reb, Stevens, 5pts, 2blk. pic.twitter.com/6avKkQEGze – 9:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Splash Mountain is back in Milwaukee.
Lopez with a 4-for-5 start from 3 tonight is a good enough excuse for me to tweet this story out again… theathletic.com/3769141/2022/1… – 9:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Bucks 61-60 at the half. Mitchell has 18, Garland has 15, and Mobley has 12. They’ve done a good job on Antetokounmpo defensively, but the Bucks have made nine 3-pointers and have 14 2nd chance points. – 9:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs trio of Darius Garland (15), Donovan Mitchell (18) and Evan Mobley (12) scored 45 of team’s 60 first-half points. We go into the break with the Bucks somehow leading by one in a game Cavs were ahead for 19 of the 24 minutes. – 9:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks lead the #Cavs 61-60 at the break. Brook Lopez has 18 points, Jordan Nwora 10.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are one of the worst free throw shooting teams in the league (75%). They’re 11-for-18 (61.1%) so far in this one. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is halfway to a triple-double: 5 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists. – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have combined for 31 of the #Cavs 54 points.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks & #Cavs are tied 49-49.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On a night when the #Bucks are making shots – 50% from the floor and 42.1% from behind the three-point line…the #Cavs are making 60/50. Cleveland leads 49-44 early in the second quarter. – 8:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Really good cut by Okoro as soon as the Bucks went to double Love. – 8:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Moving up the record boards.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (16) and Darius Garland (15) have combined for 31 of the team’s first 45 points. That seems good. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Darius Garland is up to 15 points off a couple of threes – #Cavs lead the #Bucks 45-37. – 8:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs don’t have many answers for Giannis defensively (few teams do!) but I wonder how long Robin Lopez is going to have that assignment. – 8:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Bucks after 1q 37-34. Donovan Mitchell with 16 points already and Darius Garland has 7 points and 4 assists. Milwaukee has knocked down 7 3-pointers already. – 8:39 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG for 3⃣
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Bobby Portis-George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Serge Ibaka-AJ Green lineup came in with 2:32 left in the first quarter for the #Bucks down 4.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Robin Lopez checks in right as brother Brook goes to the bench, as Mike Budenholzer robs us all of the brother-brother matchup we came here to see. – 8:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the save & the fade
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
It’s hard to judge how the #Cavs are defensively tonight. Obviously Allen is a big deal every night, but I think it’s especially big for how they matchup against Milwaukee. – 8:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Welcome back, Donovan Mitchell.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Donovan Mitchell has 12 points on 5 of 6 shooting with MarJon Beauchamp in defense.
Could be a long night for the rookie….
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With 4 shot attempts in the first six-plus minutes of tonight’s game, #Cavs Evan Mobley has taken as many shots as he did all of Sunday against the Timberwolves. – 8:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was an awesome pass by Garland to LeVert in transition. LeVert’s hustle made everyone else look like they were running on .75 speed. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs are up 16-9 on the #Bucks early at Fiserv Forum. Cleveland 7-for-10 from the floor – 8:19 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
sneakin’ down the lane 👀
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics overtake Bucks for top spot, Nuggets up to third nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/16/nba… – 8:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That Evan Mobley dunk and tie up of Giannis on back-to-back possessions sure was something. – 8:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As anticipated, #Cavs Lamar Stevens was put into the starting lineup to deal with Giannis. Stevens gets the matchup early but as the players have been saying the last few days, it will be a team effort. – 8:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I very much like Milwaukee’s City Edition uniforms this year. – 8:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Now let’s get to hooping.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The court is very … blue. Bucks wearing their City Edition uniforms. pic.twitter.com/ckByYfG0R3 – 8:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are 52-8 against Central Division in the Mike Budenholzer era.
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
A +38 1Q by Minnesota in the last two games vs. Cleveland and Orlando. – 7:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks and Cavaliers are about 30 minutes away from tip-off here in Milwaukee.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks go big in the starting lineup tonight with so many in the backcourt hurt: Jevon Carter is joined by rookie MarJon Beauchamp to go with Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“He will work his way out of it”
#Cavs supporting Dylan Windler — who will be out up to six more weeks — any way they can after latest injury setback in a career that’s been derailed by them
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over his last 3 games, MarJon is avg. 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, in 32.8 minutes per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First Five in Fiserv Forum! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/07OMLYNxpA – 7:27 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs will start Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, Stevens and E. Mobley tonight vs. Milwaukee
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens will start tonight in place of Jarrett Allen (ankle/illness), sources tell @clevelanddotcom. – 6:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis scored 27 points on his 27th birthday on December 6th, 2021 to top the Cavs, 112-104.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (ankle) WILL PLAY tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade is OUT, sources say. – 6:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
All blue everything tonight in Milwaukee. #Bucks v. #Cavs 🔜 pic.twitter.com/yMCMgGTPH4 – 6:43 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
AJ with the Doctor Strange shirt.🔥
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 10-game slate
– Cavs & Bucks square off
– Donovan Mitchell status
– Warriors/Suns grudge match
– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT
– Breaking lineup news across the league
Join us now through tip!
📺 https://t.co/WaHqMeGUME pic.twitter.com/TH34whGOVL – 6:33 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Still no Pat Connaughton or Jrue Holiday tonight for the Bucks, per coach Mike Budenholzer
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Very thin backcourt for the Bucks again. No Holiday, Allen or Connaughton – 6:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Freak in Fiserv Forum.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Good matchup between the Buck and Cavs tonight featuring the alternate court in Milwaukee, which is very blue pic.twitter.com/KFxGmlcVAc – 6:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks fan favorite @_mdiakite gets some pregame work in. He’s on a two-way with the #Cavs pic.twitter.com/vfeqqWGHyP – 6:04 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade Value Rankings: Cavs in the Top 100
10. Donovan Mitchell
13. Evan Mobley
30. Darius Garland
50. Jarrett Allen
That is GOOD.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 5:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews had wanted to recapture a mindset he had in Portland. Jordan Nwora admitted his offensive game has been off. Grayson Allen just seemed to find it, but now he’s hurt.
The #Bucks perimeter players have had a hard time offensively to start.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Prep for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/xE9Jc2rXlh – 4:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Take flight with us at @FiservForum.
🎶 @wavechapelle pic.twitter.com/DKNX8TU4ul – 4:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are one of the poorer shooting teams in the NBA to this point, and replacing the points lost from injured players has not been easy.
“…it’s a matter of just staying aggressive and keep taking ‘em.”
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Just the third player in team history to hit 10 triples in a game.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 3:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
League Leaders in +/-
1. Nikola Jokic +112
2. Kevin Love +103
3. Jrue Holiday +96
4. Devin Booker +94
5. Grayson Allen, Mikal Bridges +88 – 3:23 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 46 rebounds tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/WtSQA7Fg9E – 2:24 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dylan Windler will be out approx. 4-6 weeks after he recently received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to help treat his ankle, the team announced. He will be in a walking cast, and a therapy plan will be established to determine his next steps. – 2:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs announce that Dylan Windler will be out the next 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing a PRP injection in his right ankle. Windler has been active for one game this season but did not play. He suffered the ankle sprain during training camp. – 2:09 PM
