Celtics interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl?

Early in the third quarter, after Draymond Green had stripped the ball from the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl and Mullin had lauded the defensive play, Hardaway chimed in with a remark that ignited social media. “Y’all thought that was great D. I thought he was just raping him,” Hardaway said. “I think he should have called the police on that.” Late in the fourth quarter, Hardaway issued an apology . “I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast,” Hardaway said. “I want to apologize for that. Let’s get back to the game and let’s finish the game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / November 15, 2022