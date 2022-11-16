Celtics interested in trading for Jakob Poeltl?

Brian Windhorst on Celtics: So the question is, ‘does this team need to go out and try to get another big man who can defend?’ The name that has come up in ways people have speculated has been Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs. They did a deal with the Spurs last year, obviously, for Derrick white.
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs Jakob Poeltl reportedly among options to improve Celtics’ frontcourt sportando.basketball/en/spurs-jakob… – 1:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Trade season doesn’t begin until next month but there’s already a big man the Celtics are being linked to as a likely trade target for their frontcourt. A closer look at what it could cost to land Jakob Poeltl: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 1:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jakob Poeltl is in the news because he had an awesome game and there are some trade “rumors” (more like speculation maybe?) starting to burble.
A couple of weeks ago, I wrote for @spotrac about what Poeltl’s next contract might look like:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jakob Poeltl felt like being a career-high man tonight vs Trail Blazers 🔥
31 PTS (career-high)
14 REB
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on the Spurs’ close loss in Portland: youtu.be/Qufjwcw4j14
– Jakob Poeltl’s career high scoring night
– The Spurs’ crunch time struggles
– What stood out on offense?
– What stood out on defense? – 1:48 AM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Given how Jakob Poeltl has dominated tonight (a career-high 31 points on 14-of-16 shooting), will be interesting to see if the Blazers begin intentionally fouling to get him off the court. San Antonio is already in the bonus with 6:43 left to play. – 12:06 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
31 point night for Jakob Poeltl
Poeltl with 28 paint points
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New career high 29 points for Jakob Poeltl
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob Poeltl with 21 points on 9 of 11 and 10 rebounds for his team-best fifth double-double. His season high for points is 22, career best is 28. – 11:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Jakob Poeltl has scored 16 of the Spurs’ 38 paint points so far pic.twitter.com/TxnAhK5gmG – 11:30 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: “The Spurs may want to keep Jakob Poeltl. I’m not saying they’re going to put him out there. The Spurs were unable to extend Poeltl. They tried to extnd him before the season. He will become an unrestricted free agent. They have the lowest payroll in the league. San Antonio can certainly afford to pay him, maybe that’s what they’re going to do at the end of the season.” -via Apple Podcasts / November 16, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Jakob: “It’s tough because we felt like we had that game. We just couldn’t close it out. We kind of gave them momentum in the 4Q and they took advantage of it, ran away with it, got the crowd behind them and it feels like we didn’t have a response for it.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 16, 2022
Early in the third quarter, after Draymond Green had stripped the ball from the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl and Mullin had lauded the defensive play, Hardaway chimed in with a remark that ignited social media. “Y’all thought that was great D. I thought he was just raping him,” Hardaway said. “I think he should have called the police on that.” Late in the fourth quarter, Hardaway issued an apology. “I used a poor choice of words earlier in the broadcast,” Hardaway said. “I want to apologize for that. Let’s get back to the game and let’s finish the game off with a 30-point win and go home happy.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / November 15, 2022
