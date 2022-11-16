Celtics 30, Hawks 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (11-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (5-5) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Boston Celtics 30, Atlanta Hawks 18 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jeezy performing at halftime here at State Farm Arena. I ain’t seen that dude since Janky Promoters. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum falls to 1/8 FG but putting in work on-ball as a passer and defender. Looks reminiscent to some of his starts from last season with Smart/Brogdon out tonight. – 8:10 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
reverse reverse 🔨
#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/nXfUAM6AEx – 8:10 PM
reverse reverse 🔨
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics are getting Tatum’s assist numbers up by just drilling deep threes left and right ha. – 8:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Hauser becomes the first Virginia player to make a shot in tonight’s game. – 8:08 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Celtics using a frontcourt of Hauser-Griffin-Kornet … in the first quarter. Alrighty then. – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Griffin and Kornet on the floor at the same time. Let’s see how this works out. #Celtics #Hawks – 8:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
HAUSER vs HUNTER! Crowd going crazy!! #wahoowa pic.twitter.com/38tIIDDNFk – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJ Griffin comes in off the bench w/ just over 5:00 left in 1Q. He comes in for De’Andre Hunter. – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Danilo Gallinari got a warm reception from Hawks fans at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/tsvu7uMhmT – 7:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gallo video tribute!! (It was brief) pic.twitter.com/eT8L2Nz66I – 7:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Hawks showing Gallinari on the jumbotron and he gets a nice ovation. He’s on the trip with the #Celtics. – 7:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young has now recorded at least one theft in eight straight games, the second-longest steal streak of his career and one game away from tying his longest such streak (9, 2x). – 7:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s contest marks Trae Young’s 294th career start, tying Paul Millsap for 17th on the Hawks all-time games started list. – 7:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
They brought JD Davison down to Atlanta, maybe we’ll get to see the 🦁 – 7:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Hawks love the midrange shot, Celtics drop coverage gives up a ton of those. Defense will be put to the test even though ATL’s offense has not been what we’re used to. – 7:45 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Quite a few Celtics favorites here tonight. They drowned out the boos from Hawks fans. – 7:41 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Bigger than basketball 💚
@Marcus Smart hosted Atlanta-native Justice, who is battling Sickle Cell Anemia, and his mom tonight ahead of the game. pic.twitter.com/8wPMMVcz7f – 7:38 PM
Bigger than basketball 💚
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having netted 100+ points in 35 straight games (since 3/3/22). It’s the third-longest such scoring streak in franchise history and second-longest in Atlanta history.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:33 PM
Atlanta enters tonight’s game having netted 100+ points in 35 straight games (since 3/3/22). It’s the third-longest such scoring streak in franchise history and second-longest in Atlanta history.
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks vs. Celtics starters pic.twitter.com/zJHTOiJTTV – 7:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Dejounte Murray
Boston Celtics @celtics
first five on the court tonight ⤵️
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/rYoyhvWIQz – 7:05 PM
first five on the court tonight ⤵️
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown getting love in his native Atlanta. #Celtics #Hawks pic.twitter.com/L9pBLMLknt – 6:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The last minute reinforcement has arrived.
With Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon out tonight, the Celtics got JD Davison down to Atlanta in time for the tip… pic.twitter.com/g81sW534WE – 6:50 PM
The last minute reinforcement has arrived.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Atlanta basketball royalty.
(Also pictured: Scal)
We’ve got Celtics-Hawks 7:30 on NBC Sports Boston. pic.twitter.com/qvuto65RsX – 6:46 PM
Atlanta basketball royalty.
(Also pictured: Scal)
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With no Brogdon and no Marcus Smart tonight, we’re looking at a pretty intense forehead battle between Trae Young and Derrick White. – 6:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
A bit surprised to see Danilo Gallinari in the building. Guess he’s here for the Jumbotron thank you. – 6:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Why Joe Mazzulla’s 11-3 start as Celtics coach is all his … even in the record book: marcstein.substack.com/p/another-win-…
And my latest This Week In Basketball around-the-league notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-weekend-… – 6:28 PM
Why Joe Mazzulla’s 11-3 start as Celtics coach is all his … even in the record book: marcstein.substack.com/p/another-win-…
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
JD Davison is from Letohatchee, Alabama, about three hours from Atlanta. He had 15 family members come to Vegas for his summer league debut. Wonder how many can make it to ATL on short notice? #Celtics #Hawks. – 6:26 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
No way to quantify it, but great outlet passers in Horford, Smart drive so much of #Celtics’ control over the pace of games.
They’re: #6 in transition PPP (1.19), #12 in pts per 100 (126.2), but allow 4th-fewest transition pts to opponents (15.8). Tatum: 1.43 PPP on the break. pic.twitter.com/Kv7aHNiQi6 – 6:22 PM
No way to quantify it, but great outlet passers in Horford, Smart drive so much of #Celtics’ control over the pace of games.
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White will start at PG for the #Celtics. Payton Pritchard will back up and JD Davison is with the team from G-League Maine. – 6:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Mazzulla on struggles in Atlanta. “Well, at least we won’t give up 40 to Gallinari.” – 6:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A reminder: if you have two viewing options for Hawks-Celtics this evening, pick the one with @BobRathbunTV. – 5:59 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re aiming to come out laser focused from tip-off tonight in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/0zrcIvN6EY – 5:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If I saw this Michael Malone quote even last season, I never would’ve imagined it was about the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/giN3swFEwr – 5:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Virginia legend Sam Hauser putting in work before tonight’s showdown against De’Andre Hunter. Hawks vs. Celtcis tips at SFA in (checks watch) a few hours or so pic.twitter.com/pfXK2SvCe1 – 5:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Still time to get tickets for our Sports Media Chalk Talk with @JoelMeyersNBA, @adaniels33, and @Marc J. Spears this Friday at 5 pm prior to our game vs the Celtics!
Get your tickets here👉 https://t.co/VEhIcT39Up pic.twitter.com/5JBkdGQUMD – 5:10 PM
Still time to get tickets for our Sports Media Chalk Talk with @JoelMeyersNBA, @adaniels33, and @Marc J. Spears this Friday at 5 pm prior to our game vs the Celtics!
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
From the #Astros: Martin Maldonado underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair a sports hernia & should be fully recovered by start of Spring Training. Also signed Austin Davis to MiLB deal. He was with BOS & MIN in 2022, went 2-1 w/ a 5.79 ERA (36ER/56IP), 64 K in 56.0 IP – 5:10 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
https://t.co/OLQdR9KJce pic.twitter.com/5IXh9EZYxy – 5:09 PM
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
PSA (since some seem to worry about me, which is very nice of you!): I won’t start the Celtics game live tonight. I should be caught up by halftime though. – 5:07 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just realized a Kings-Celtics NBA Finals would be Beantown vs. BEAMtown.
Dare to dream, people. – 4:50 PM
Just realized a Kings-Celtics NBA Finals would be Beantown vs. BEAMtown.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Robert Williams is hitting the road down again with the #Celtics almost 8 weeks removed from surgery. instagram.com/p/ClCQdVKJ_DM/… – 4:17 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jayson Tatum said he bet Derrick White that he’ll get fewer than 10 technical fouls this season. – 4:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Interesting given the parade of steals that powered the #Celtics‘ win on Monday, they’re tied for last in forcing turnovers with Washington (12.6). Disruption was such a big part of their identity on defense last year. They haven’t blown up many plays this year away from Tatum. – 1:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon are out tonight. Smart has right ankle inflammation. Brogdon was initially listed as questionable with right hamstring tightness. There is optimism that he will play on this trip – 1:46 PM
