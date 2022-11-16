Celtics vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $16,239,939 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $16,750,838 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports2:48 AM

