Celtics vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
The Boston Celtics are spending $16,239,939 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $16,750,838 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NYPost_Lewis
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM