Celtics would have 'zero interest' in Durant for Jaylen Brown trade

Kemba Walker said he helped Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown stick together amid constant trade rumors. The former Celtics guard discussed the situation with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod (h/t Conor Roche of Boston.com): “I remember me telling those guys, because they’ve always seen the talks and everybody saying they can’t play with each other, I always told them just block that out. I always told them, this organization isn’t going nowhere without you two, literally. My main thing to those guys was that they have to love each other. Jayson and Jaylen, you two guys have to come together as much as you can and lead this team to the promised land. They can’t go anywhere without those two guys.” -via Bleacher Report / November 14, 2022