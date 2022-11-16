Celtics would have 'zero interest' in Durant for Jaylen Brown trade

The firmest rumor that emerged over the summer about a Durant destination was a potential deal with Boston that centered on Jaylen Brown going to Brooklyn. But that was only a very preliminary discussion, and no firm offers were on the table. A resuscitation of that framework could come up again, except it’s virtually certain that Boston would not engage on a Brown-centered deal. “Oh, it would be zero interest from the Celtics, that would be a non-starter,” the East exec said. “Brown’s an All-Star and he’s eight years younger than KD (who is 34). The team’s playing well, they’re not going to touch that. I am sure it will be talked about again, and maybe the Celtics will struggle and things can change. But that would be shocking.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday after the Nets owner said Kyrie Irving “has more work to do” before returning from suspension.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday following the owner’s comments saying Kyrie Irving has more work to do.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says time for larger conversation with Kyrie Irving still suspended.
Jaylen Brown was alarmed #nets owner Joe Tsai didn’t say they’re working toward getting Kyrie Irving back on the court, but that he has more work to do. Brown said Tsai, Nike and business owners have more work to do, and that he’s trying to protect Irving’s legal rights as VP. – 10:44 PM
Jaylen Brown on changing the momentum tonight:
Jaylen Brown said he had a knee contusion in the game before last and then the game before that he had a slight right ankle sprain, so that’s why he sat out the second night of a back-to-back. – 10:40 PM
Jaylen Brown on missing the game the other day:
Jaylen Brown tonight:
26 PTS
6 REB
6 AST
11-21 FG
Jaylen Brown has 18 points, but this hasn’t been a great game for him. OKC is going at him defensive. It’s either directly, like with SGA a few times or off-ball by back cutting him over and over. – 8:46 PM
The Celtics defense has made so many mistakes guarding OKC’s cuts out on the weak side, targeting Jaylen Brown several times when he had the low man position on the baseline. Poku is jumping over Grant for boards and OKC’s length driving the lane has been a problem. – 8:41 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Thunder starters:
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jalen Williams
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Jaylen Brown is loosening up for tonight’s game vs @Oklahoma City Thunder. pic.twitter.com/Qunz6Xy6qE – 6:31 PM
