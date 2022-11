CJ McCollum: 'I've been playing like sh*t'

CJ McCollum has been dealing with a viral infection. He said two days off in between games helped him recover. “I’ve been playing like s***,” McCollum said. “I’ve been feeling like s***. I have been shooting the ball really poorly, which is uncharacteristic. I’m normally not good at the other things, but I can always shoot. That was frustrating: not being able to help my team the way I wanted to but not having the energy.”Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune