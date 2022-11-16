CJ McCollum: 'I've been playing like sh*t'

CJ McCollum has been dealing with a viral infection. He said two days off in between games helped him recover. “I’ve been playing like s***,” McCollum said. “I’ve been feeling like s***. I have been shooting the ball really poorly, which is uncharacteristic. I’m normally not good at the other things, but I can always shoot. That was frustrating: not being able to help my team the way I wanted to but not having the energy.”
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
In the Pelicans’ 113-102 victory over the Grizzlies:
– CJ McCollum broke out of his slump
– Larry Nance Jr. showed he’s a top 5 small-ball center
– Jose Alvarado deserves all the 4th quarter minutes
– Dyson Daniels needs a spot in the regular rotation https://t.co/v8Jks30FHl pic.twitter.com/bRBYxJWVEM – 3:03 AM
In the Pelicans’ 113-102 victory over the Grizzlies:
– CJ McCollum broke out of his slump
– Larry Nance Jr. showed he’s a top 5 small-ball center
– Jose Alvarado deserves all the 4th quarter minutes
– Dyson Daniels needs a spot in the regular rotation https://t.co/v8Jks30FHl pic.twitter.com/bRBYxJWVEM – 3:03 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ McCollum breaks out of his shooting slump! pic.twitter.com/J4cRG5ohoP – 1:08 AM
CJ McCollum breaks out of his shooting slump! pic.twitter.com/J4cRG5ohoP – 1:08 AM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The two days off in between games were good for CJ McCollum, who has been slumping and feeling sick.
“I’ve been playing like shit. I’ve been feeling like shit,” he said.
In a win over Memphis, McCollum looked like himself. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:08 PM
The two days off in between games were good for CJ McCollum, who has been slumping and feeling sick.
“I’ve been playing like shit. I’ve been feeling like shit,” he said.
In a win over Memphis, McCollum looked like himself. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Larry Nance Jr. on rookie Dyson Daniels’ situation with #Pelicans deep roster: “There are a lot of teams in the league he would be playing huge, regular minutes for.” CJ McCollum on Daniels, the eighth pick in 2022 #NBA Draft: “He showed why he was drafted so high.” – 10:55 PM
Larry Nance Jr. on rookie Dyson Daniels’ situation with #Pelicans deep roster: “There are a lot of teams in the league he would be playing huge, regular minutes for.” CJ McCollum on Daniels, the eighth pick in 2022 #NBA Draft: “He showed why he was drafted so high.” – 10:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum on if he feels like he’s broken out of his slump: “Yeah, I’ve been playing like shit lately.” – 10:50 PM
CJ McCollum on if he feels like he’s broken out of his slump: “Yeah, I’ve been playing like shit lately.” – 10:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans outplay Grizzlies in fourth quarter, turning a tight Southwest Division game into a 113-102 home win on national TV. CJ McCollum breaks out with 30 pts, including seven three-point makes. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/8mkb43Edcw pic.twitter.com/mwy80EjYVm – 9:53 PM
#Pelicans outplay Grizzlies in fourth quarter, turning a tight Southwest Division game into a 113-102 home win on national TV. CJ McCollum breaks out with 30 pts, including seven three-point makes. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap: https://t.co/8mkb43Edcw pic.twitter.com/mwy80EjYVm – 9:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
3-pointers tonight:
7 — CJ McCollum
5 — Memphis starters pic.twitter.com/WYW1gfj2I3 – 9:52 PM
3-pointers tonight:
7 — CJ McCollum
5 — Memphis starters pic.twitter.com/WYW1gfj2I3 – 9:52 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
McCollum 30 pts, 9 assts
Ingram 19 pts
Nance 19 pts, 8 rebs
Alvarado 12 pts, 6 assts
Morant 36 pts
An incredibly fun game despite Zion Williamson’s absence. CJ McCollum’s 2nd half and big-time defense from Jose/Nance/Herb were the difference. – 9:48 PM
Final: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
McCollum 30 pts, 9 assts
Ingram 19 pts
Nance 19 pts, 8 rebs
Alvarado 12 pts, 6 assts
Morant 36 pts
An incredibly fun game despite Zion Williamson’s absence. CJ McCollum’s 2nd half and big-time defense from Jose/Nance/Herb were the difference. – 9:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum giving a TNT interview, but that doesn’t stop Trey Murphy from having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/F7DDaaJogY – 9:48 PM
CJ McCollum giving a TNT interview, but that doesn’t stop Trey Murphy from having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/F7DDaaJogY – 9:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
CJ McCollum tonight:
30 PTS
9 AST
11-23 FG
First 30-point game this season. pic.twitter.com/3y1xlrcLTF – 9:46 PM
CJ McCollum tonight:
30 PTS
9 AST
11-23 FG
First 30-point game this season. pic.twitter.com/3y1xlrcLTF – 9:46 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Final: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
CJ McCollum busts out of his slump, scores 30 points, a season high.
Larry Nance Jr. with 19 off the bench.
New Orleans is 2-1 without Zion this season. – 9:46 PM
Final: Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
CJ McCollum busts out of his slump, scores 30 points, a season high.
Larry Nance Jr. with 19 off the bench.
New Orleans is 2-1 without Zion this season. – 9:46 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans beat the Grizzlies, 113-102 in what will go down as the CJ McCollum slump-buster game.
30 points
9 assists
7 threes
3 rebounds
1 block
11-23 FGAs
7-13 3PTs pic.twitter.com/EYI2nvRON2 – 9:46 PM
The Pelicans beat the Grizzlies, 113-102 in what will go down as the CJ McCollum slump-buster game.
30 points
9 assists
7 threes
3 rebounds
1 block
11-23 FGAs
7-13 3PTs pic.twitter.com/EYI2nvRON2 – 9:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum has his third 30-point game as a Pelicans and the first of this season.
He’s also tied his Pelicans high with 7 3-pointers. – 9:45 PM
CJ McCollum has his third 30-point game as a Pelicans and the first of this season.
He’s also tied his Pelicans high with 7 3-pointers. – 9:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum has a season-high 30 points and 9 assists.
This is also the 11th time in his career he’s made 7+ 3-pointers in a game.
Safe to say he has his shot back? – 9:45 PM
CJ McCollum has a season-high 30 points and 9 assists.
This is also the 11th time in his career he’s made 7+ 3-pointers in a game.
Safe to say he has his shot back? – 9:45 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
First CJ and now Jose. Larry Nance makes himself a an option from the dunker’s spot EVERY TIME with great cuts and the playmakers find him.
Hell of a get by David Griffin in the Josh Hart-McCollum trade.
Pelicans up 111-100 on the Grizzlies with 2:35 left in regulation. – 9:42 PM
First CJ and now Jose. Larry Nance makes himself a an option from the dunker’s spot EVERY TIME with great cuts and the playmakers find him.
Hell of a get by David Griffin in the Josh Hart-McCollum trade.
Pelicans up 111-100 on the Grizzlies with 2:35 left in regulation. – 9:42 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum gets fouled on the play … walks slowly to the corner of the court and looks up at the crowd … and asks for some noise.
Fun is an understatement. – 9:35 PM
CJ McCollum gets fouled on the play … walks slowly to the corner of the court and looks up at the crowd … and asks for some noise.
Fun is an understatement. – 9:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Dyson Daniels
That’s your lineup – 9:31 PM
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Dyson Daniels
That’s your lineup – 9:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 3rd: Pelicans 89, Grizzlies 87
McCollum 22 pts, 6 assts
Ingram 19 pts
Nance 13 pts, 4 rebs
Morant 31 pts (11-17 FG)
Once again, this game is extremely fun. You can make a top-10 highlight package just from this game. (Really just from Ja Morant’s buckets) – 9:17 PM
End of 3rd: Pelicans 89, Grizzlies 87
McCollum 22 pts, 6 assts
Ingram 19 pts
Nance 13 pts, 4 rebs
Morant 31 pts (11-17 FG)
Once again, this game is extremely fun. You can make a top-10 highlight package just from this game. (Really just from Ja Morant’s buckets) – 9:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
There’s going to be a riot in here. The referees have gotten under the skin of everyone, from fans to the players. CJ McCollum exploded over an offensive foul call less than a minute ago and now BI is unhappy with the whistle. – 9:11 PM
There’s going to be a riot in here. The referees have gotten under the skin of everyone, from fans to the players. CJ McCollum exploded over an offensive foul call less than a minute ago and now BI is unhappy with the whistle. – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum got right in the ref’s face after that call and immediately got a tech. Think he was lucky to not get tossed on that one. – 9:08 PM
CJ McCollum got right in the ref’s face after that call and immediately got a tech. Think he was lucky to not get tossed on that one. – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum starting to heat up. Got 11 points in the third quarter already. His five 3s are a season-high. – 9:02 PM
CJ McCollum starting to heat up. Got 11 points in the third quarter already. His five 3s are a season-high. – 9:02 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum 11 pts in 3Q in just 5:37. Might be seeing him break out tonight. He is 5/8 on three-pointers, total of 19 pts – 9:01 PM
CJ McCollum 11 pts in 3Q in just 5:37. Might be seeing him break out tonight. He is 5/8 on three-pointers, total of 19 pts – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum hits another 3 to give him 19 points on 7-14 shooting (5-8 on 3s). This is the most comfortable he’s looked on offense in quite some time. – 9:01 PM
CJ McCollum hits another 3 to give him 19 points on 7-14 shooting (5-8 on 3s). This is the most comfortable he’s looked on offense in quite some time. – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Grizzlies 60, Pelicans 59
Ingram 13 pts (4-6 FG)
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 8 pts, 5 assts
Really fun half of basketball, but Pels have to do something to contain Ja Morant (24 pts). He’s slicing them up in halfcourt and in transition. Maybe more Dyson Daniels? – 8:31 PM
End of 1st half: Grizzlies 60, Pelicans 59
Ingram 13 pts (4-6 FG)
Murphy 10 pts
McCollum 8 pts, 5 assts
Really fun half of basketball, but Pels have to do something to contain Ja Morant (24 pts). He’s slicing them up in halfcourt and in transition. Maybe more Dyson Daniels? – 8:31 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Deep analysis. The Pelicans are better when C.J. McCollum scores. – 8:12 PM
Deep analysis. The Pelicans are better when C.J. McCollum scores. – 8:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Grizzlies play as scrappy as anybody in the league. That’s why this Pelicans lineup…
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones (just replaced Naji Marshall)
Larry Nance Jr.
…is so interesting early in the second quarter. – 8:07 PM
The Grizzlies play as scrappy as anybody in the league. That’s why this Pelicans lineup…
Jose Alvarado
CJ McCollum
Dyson Daniels
Herb Jones (just replaced Naji Marshall)
Larry Nance Jr.
…is so interesting early in the second quarter. – 8:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:09 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:09 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Trey Murphy
Brandon Ingram
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:09 PM
More on this storyline
CJ McCollum busted out of his slump, scoring a season-high 30 points, and New Orleans improved to 8-6. “We all joked around in the locker room and said, ‘Welcome back,’ ” Green said. “That’s the CJ we’re accustomed to seeing. He’s been under the weather for a few days now. Maybe a week or so now. We knew he would get his legs back under him. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / November 16, 2022
Christian Clark: CJ McCollum: “I don’t think I can shoot any worse than I’ve been shooting. You look at my career, how I’ve played, how I’ve shot. I think I’m due for some leveling out on open shots.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 14, 2022
“I know Kyrie personally, I know that he’s not racist, I know that he’s not against any people,” McCollum said. “In general, he’s been a beacon of light and has continued to figure out ways to provide not only educational opportunities, but also resources for people from all walks of life.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.