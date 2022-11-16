Credible rumbles that Suns have made progress on trade for Jae Crowder

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“No excuses. We’re down a few men, no Cam Johnson and obviously the Jae situation, but that’s just the nature of the NBA. So we still have to find ways, I still trust everybody on this team.”
Devin Booker talked about dealing with double-teams despite Suns being shorthanded: pic.twitter.com/7ejEFs6a0L – 1:31 PM
“No excuses. We’re down a few men, no Cam Johnson and obviously the Jae situation, but that’s just the nature of the NBA. So we still have to find ways, I still trust everybody on this team.”
Devin Booker talked about dealing with double-teams despite Suns being shorthanded: pic.twitter.com/7ejEFs6a0L – 1:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“He’s probably, if not the most, the second most valuable piece to this organization, so he’s our leader, and we need him back.”
Jae’Sean Tate has been limited to 64 minutes over three games this season, and his presence is badly missed audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 12:53 PM
“He’s probably, if not the most, the second most valuable piece to this organization, so he’s our leader, and we need him back.”
Jae’Sean Tate has been limited to 64 minutes over three games this season, and his presence is badly missed audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 12:53 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“He’s probably, if not the most, the second most valuable piece to this organization, so he’s our leader, and we need him back.”
Jae’Sean Tate has been limited to 64 minutes over three games this season, and his presence is badly missed: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 6:36 PM
“He’s probably, if not the most, the second most valuable piece to this organization, so he’s our leader, and we need him back.”
Jae’Sean Tate has been limited to 64 minutes over three games this season, and his presence is badly missed: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 6:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Warriors. Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder are still out. – 5:39 PM
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) is questionable again for the Suns ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Warriors. Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder are still out. – 5:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. – 6:25 PM
Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate will be evaluated in two to three weeks, Stephen Silas said. Tate has played three games because of a sore ankle. – 6:25 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 6:24 PM
Stephen Silas says Jae’Sean Tate will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks – 6:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Thought that came out of today’s @FrontOfficeShow recording with @Trevor_Lane & I:
Would a three-team trade built around the following work?
B. Bogdanovic to PHX
J. Crowder to MIL
G. Allen (plus picks/players) to DET
Catch the whole show soon for our thoughts. Link when live! – 1:15 PM
Thought that came out of today’s @FrontOfficeShow recording with @Trevor_Lane & I:
Would a three-team trade built around the following work?
B. Bogdanovic to PHX
J. Crowder to MIL
G. Allen (plus picks/players) to DET
Catch the whole show soon for our thoughts. Link when live! – 1:15 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Jae Crowder’s latest cryptic IG story: pic.twitter.com/cZ6rCPZ2Yq -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / November 16, 2022
Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched base with on a Crowder deal. Per SNY sources, some with Phoenix see Miami’s Max Strus as an integral part of any return for Crowder. I’d assume that Miami would be reluctant to move Strus in a deal for Crowder. -via SportsNet New York / November 12, 2022
Since Cameron Johnson suffered a meniscus injury that will lead him to be out for one to two months, the Phoenix Suns have began to look again at the trade market of Jae Crowder. The Suns and Crowder have been seeking a trade since the offseason and he’s been away from the team since last season ended. “In the last few days, from what I understand, the Suns have picked up their Jae Crowder conversations,” said Brian Windhorst. “And tried to reengage on some old talks, so I am told. -via RealGM / November 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.