Heat 35, Raptors 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Miami Heat (7-7) play against the Toronto Raptors (7-7) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Miami Heat 35, Toronto Raptors 32 (Q2 09:15)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Not sure how much longer the Heat can afford to keep Nikola Jovic on the bench is something I totally expected to tweet tonight. – 8:09 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Miami leads Raps 31-27 after 1Q. Barnes leads Raptors with 9. VanVleet 2/8 from floor but has connected with Koloko for two alley-oops, so that should count for double. – 8:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami shooting 60% in the first quarter despite Max and Duncan going a combined 0 for 3. It’s the Jovic and Caleb show, as we all expected. – 8:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Totally normal quarter in which VanVleet missed all of his (mostly clean) jumpers but went 2-for-2 on tough floaters, and Barnes hit 4 of his 5 long jumpers but missed his only attempt at the rim. pic.twitter.com/cWxjhKRSkz8:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat 31, Raptors 27 after 1
Miami’s shooting 60 per cent from the floor
Barnes has 9 for Toronto – 8:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Heat up 31-27 after a quarter. Raps offence got going a little bit at the end of the quarter, and forced a few turnovers. – 8:04 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
this duo is dangerous 😤
@Fred VanVleet 🤝 @kolokojunior1 pic.twitter.com/WunyvnxTVF8:04 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 31, Raptors 27. A hot start for the Heat, which shot 60 percent from the field and 4 of 10 on threes in the period. Nikola Jovic with 11 points in his first NBA start. – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up nine early, take 31-27 lead into second in Toronto. Jovic with 11 for Heat. Barnes 9 for Raptors. – 8:04 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Just like we said, Scottie Barnes is at his best when he’s pulling up for mid-range jumpers. pic.twitter.com/xEo0E3JRgK7:59 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really impressive start for Miami
A lot of talk about Jovic, but the gameplan has been perfect
Butler force a switch onto VanVleet
They send the double
Play 4-on-3
Miami’s winning that matchup – 7:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Scottie Barnes startes 4/5 from the floor, all on longish jumpers. Fred VanVleet is 0/6. Raptors trail Miami 27-18 w/ 2:50 left in 1Q. Lowry 2/3 with five. – 7:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kyle got that one just in time 🚨 pic.twitter.com/e2dQo7XCQQ7:59 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat by 9 at second timeout, shooting a paltry 66.7 per cent from the floor – 7:58 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Really positive six-minute stint for Nikola Jovic in his first-ever start. Eleven points on 4 of 5 shooting (including a 3), no fouls, gave up some points at the basket but contested straight up and down. Had a high-feel pass to Caleb Martin in the corner that led to a 3. – 7:57 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Rook makin’ an INSTANT IMPACT 💥
@Fred VanVleet ↗️ @kolokojunior1 pic.twitter.com/XBWaJyowhO7:55 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon about to enter. So is the Heat playing nine or is Duncan Robinson not playing tonight? – 7:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Another very average first quarter defensively for the Raptors, Heat shooting 62 per cent – 7:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Heat dissecting Raptors defence early. Some great movement off the ball. Fred has missed his first four shots as he looks to get back into the swing of things. – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dedmon now entering. So Cain playing in place of Robinson? – 7:54 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young and O.G. Anunoby have both started to post up Lowry, thought better of it and passed out. They know. – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The fun not stopping
Jamal Cain in – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Now Jamal Cain entering along with Gabe Vincent. I think Erik Spoelstra has been on Twitter or something. – 7:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now . . . Jamal Cain enters, a sign that Dewayne Dedmon might be sitting this one out. – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you’ve noticed the Heat playing heavily into the dunker spot tonight, you are right
Why?
Well when your 5 is popping every play, that’s the spot to go to now – 7:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Barnes, Lowry and Banton have all hit threes early, leaving almost no segment of Raptors fanbase unhappy. Miami leads 15-11 after 5:10 of 1Q. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are going to Nikola Jovic with a purpose
He’s screening, moving, re-positioning
And umm, he’s never played that role in his life lol
9 points to start – 7:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Five field goal attempts for Jovic in his first five minutes in his first-ever start. Not shy at all. He’s got nine of Miami’s first 15 points. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic on pace to score 86 points tonight if he plays all 48 minutes. – 7:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Going to be even harder to differentiate Nikola Jovic from Nikola Jokic when the former is playing like this. – 7:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat by 4 at first timeout, Banton’s one made three from equalling the number he made all last season – 7:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nikola Jovic playing like the MVP. – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nikola Jovic looks like Nikola Joklc
9 points already – 7:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Jović already at 9 points, let’s hear those hot takes #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/fS6fIDNn4b7:47 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well then
That’s a start for Nikola Jovic – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic with seven of the Heat’s first 12 points. He has made his first three shots. – 7:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Nikola Jovic playing some drop again to start
Kyle Lowry comes out with an immediate pull-up
Now a Jovic bucket off the dump-off in the dunker spot – 7:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Lowry opens the scoring with a pull-up 3, because of course he does. – 7:41 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lowry PU3IT
Like the olden days – 7:41 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I’m sure glad the league feels compelled to making every team have a new City edition jersey every year so the good ones never stick around,” he said while looking at Miami’s jersey that feature different-coloured numbers for players. – 7:40 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Banton gets his third career start and second consecutive after his 27 point outing vs. Miami on Monday. Joined by OG, FVV, Barnes and Thad Young. – 7:40 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nice ovation for Dalano Banton as he makes his first ever start at Scotiabank Arena – 7:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Certainly not the welcome he got last April, but the people still love them some Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/8xTjoKOGVR7:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry draws a loud ovation from the Toronto crowd as he’s introduced. This is Lowry’s second game back in Toronto since joining the Heat. – 7:37 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Looking to stay hot up north 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zugLxSjiTT7:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A nice, if far more muted than in April, ovation for Kyle Lowry’s second return to Toronto. – 7:36 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nice cheer and nice smile and wave from Lowry in pre-game intros. – 7:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The fans seem to like this Lowry fellow on the Miami team – 7:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry introduced last for Heat, to rousing ovation here in Toronto. – 7:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is down to 11 available players tonight vs. Raptors. Here are injury updates on Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…7:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Big night for the rook 👏 pic.twitter.com/NNEl9vHPuE7:32 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I think since we know so well, it’s maybe not as annoying as it might be if you didn’t know him,” — Nick Nurse on coaching/playing against Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry. – 7:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
More Jovic …
– At 19 years, 160 days, he’s the youngest Heat starter ever. He’s 116 days younger than Tyler Herro was when he made his first start.
– 4th-youngest starter this season. Shaedon Sharpe was 19 years, 151 days; Jeremy Sochan was 19-152; Jabari Smith was 19-159. – 7:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The old sage @Eric Koreen was right. Dalano Banton gets the Otto Porter Jr starting spot with VanVleet, Barnes, Young and Anunoby – 7:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Rookie Nikola Jovic, a joyful young man who enjoys popcorn, starting at center for Heat tonight in Bam’s absence. – 7:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Not surprising because Nikola Jovic hasn’t played much this season.
But tonight’s Heat starting lineup of Lowry, Strus, Butler, Martin and Jovic has yet to play together this season. – 7:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nikola Jović will start tonight for the Heat. He becomes the 200th player to start a game for Miami. – 7:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is now listed as available by the Heat. – 7:07 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Banton gets the start in place of the injured Gary Trent Jr. He joins a returning Fred VanVleet in the Raptors backcourt with Thad Young remaining in the starting five with Pascal Siakam also still out. – 7:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/Aw9qyOiOWj7:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors starters vs. Heat:
Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby and Thaddeus Young. – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Raptors starting lineup tonight:
Fred VanVleet
Dalano Banton
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Thaddeus Young – 7:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Dalano Banton will start tonight alongside Fred, Scottie, O.G. and Thad – 7:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
– Inactive tonight for Heat are Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.
– Bam Adebayo is active but will not play.
– That means the Heat tonight will use a two-way game for both Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson. – 7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting rookie Nikola Jovic tonight in place of Bam Adebayo. How about that … – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic (!) starting for Heat tonight in place of sidelined Bam Adebayo. Strus again starts in place of Herro. Otherwise, Butler, Lowry and Martin. – 7:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Had a feeling this was coming:
Nikola Jovic starting 5 tonight – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A fresh face in a cold place.
Tonight’s starting 5 in Toronto ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/c6rB21odk97:00 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It is time for OG Anunoby propaganda. He’s been a top-two defensive player in the NBA so far this season for me. He has leveled up in a substantial way as a help defender and is doing EVERYTHING at an exceedingly high level on that end.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/v8qsFGPqYs pic.twitter.com/rQ4UxXlt6g6:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on Butler having a history of big games in Toronto, “I hope he has more of that tonight.” – 6:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Bam Adebayo is out (knee) for Heat vs. Raptors. Dedmon is game time. Herro is also out. – 6:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry being back in Toronto, “These are special moments.” – 6:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon is on track to play tonight vs. Raptors, per Erik Spoelstra.
Spoelstra adds that Bam Adebayo got hit in the knee a few games ago and is “sore.” Labels Adebayo as day-to-day. – 6:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Dedmon (foot) likely to play. – 6:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No word on starters, but I’m guessing Fred/Dalano/Barnes/O.G./Thad – 5:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Fred VanVleet returns for the Raptors tonight, Trent joins Porter, Siakam, Achuiwa on the out list – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nick Nurse said Raptors have to disguise some calls because Lowry knows them so well. But said with so many Raptors out, the playbook has changed out of necessity. – 5:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
VanVleet playing vs. Heat tonight. But Trent is out. – 5:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will return to the lineup. Gary Trent Jr. is out. Otto Porter is day to day with a dislocated toe with more testing to go. – 5:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent (hip) is out, Otto Porter (toe) is out. Fred VanVleet is back. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gary Trent Jr. out and Fred VanVleet in tonight for Raptors vs. Heat. – 5:46 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Otto Porter Jr is “day to day,” Nick says – 5:46 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet is in vs Miami tonight. Trent is out. – 5:46 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes’ scoring has yet to take a step forward this year but the same can’t be said about his playmaking. He’s averaging 13.9 assist points created per game this season compared to 9.0 last year. A @BodogCA video on his improved passing👇
tiktok.com/@aaronbenrose/…5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —ASK IRA: How much do the Heat have to try to make this work with Duncan Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:54 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This one’s for the culture .. just cause 👑 pic.twitter.com/a7u7DHcqEn4:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Ira Winderman: Return to Toronto a reminder of Kyle Lowry’s daunting Heat challenge sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Heat’s Spoelstra expects Yurtseven back this season; Oladipo ruled out for trip, but Herro might return; Adebayo out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…4:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
There’s still no definitive timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return. Oladipo: “When I feel right and everybody’s on the same page, then I’ll be ready to play.” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Adebayo ruled out for tonight, and Herro and Yurtseven updates – 4:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler today getting ready to play 35 minutes at the 5… pic.twitter.com/KfMfqCA8yR3:57 PM

Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
On the road with the Juicer and the crew to first face the Raptors. Coverage begins TONIGHT at 7p ET on @Miami Heat #AudioExperience.
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/B2rs5rnBEN3:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The vet knows the way around here. pic.twitter.com/90H4JqrXC83:19 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s matchup presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/Up52BipesM1:31 PM

