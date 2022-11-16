Heat 35, Raptors 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (7-7) play against the Toronto Raptors (7-7) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
Miami Heat 35, Toronto Raptors 32 (Q2 09:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat 31, Raptors 27 after 1
Miami’s shooting 60 per cent from the floor
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
this duo is dangerous 😤
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Really impressive start for Miami
A lot of talk about Jovic, but the gameplan has been perfect
Butler force a switch onto VanVleet
They send the double
Play 4-on-3
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Rook makin’ an INSTANT IMPACT 💥
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
If you’ve noticed the Heat playing heavily into the dunker spot tonight, you are right
Why?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are going to Nikola Jovic with a purpose
He’s screening, moving, re-positioning
And umm, he’s never played that role in his life lol
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Nikola Jovic playing some drop again to start
Kyle Lowry comes out with an immediate pull-up
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
More Jovic …
– At 19 years, 160 days, he’s the youngest Heat starter ever. He’s 116 days younger than Tyler Herro was when he made his first start.
– 4th-youngest starter this season. Shaedon Sharpe was 19 years, 151 days; Jeremy Sochan was 19-152; Jabari Smith was 19-159. – 7:12 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Not surprising because Nikola Jovic hasn’t played much this season.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors starters vs. Heat:
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Raptors starting lineup tonight:
Fred VanVleet
Dalano Banton
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
– Inactive tonight for Heat are Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.
– Bam Adebayo is active but will not play.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A fresh face in a cold place.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
It is time for OG Anunoby propaganda. He’s been a top-two defensive player in the NBA so far this season for me. He has leveled up in a substantial way as a help defender and is doing EVERYTHING at an exceedingly high level on that end.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/v8qsFGPqYs pic.twitter.com/rQ4UxXlt6g – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon is on track to play tonight vs. Raptors, per Erik Spoelstra.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes’ scoring has yet to take a step forward this year but the same can’t be said about his playmaking. He’s averaging 13.9 assist points created per game this season compared to 9.0 last year. A @BodogCA video on his improved passing👇
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
On the road with the Juicer and the crew to first face the Raptors. Coverage begins TONIGHT at 7p ET on @Miami Heat #AudioExperience.
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
