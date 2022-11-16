Kerr on Klay Thompson: He needs to enjoy the game and not wrap himself up in every single shot

Kerith Burke: Kerr on Klay Thompson: “In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot.” Kerr added Klay’s in a good place physically. “He just needs to just relax and go play.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors starters
Steph
Klay
Wiggins
Draymond
Looney
Suns starters
Payne
Booker
Bridges
Craig
Ayton – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Relax. Play.
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr on Klay:
“In some ways right now Klay just has to get out of his own way and free himself up and just play, enjoy the game instead of wrapping himself up in every single shot.”
Kerr added Klay’s in a good place physically. “He just needs to just relax and go play.” – 8:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson to doubters: ‘I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s***’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/15/kla… – 7:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A @BleacherReport exclusive with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson who candidly opens up on those criticizing his early struggles: ‘I feel like I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury sh*t.’ bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 12:13 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr says it’s easier for Poole when he starts bc he gets a weaker defender.
Would he start Poole regularly?
“No, it’s not something I’m thinking about. Our starting five with Klay has been really good. I think the bigger thing is finding the right combinations off the bench.” – 12:59 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr isn’t thinking about starting Jordan Poole. He’s more concerned with finding the right combinations
“Our starting five with Klay has been really, really good this year.” – 12:41 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors beat up the Spurs by 37. They’re 6-1 at home. Jordan Poole scored 36 points on 13/20 FG in 29 minutes as a starter. Moody/Kuminga/JaMychal/Lamb were all solid off the bench. Lowest burden game for Curry/Draymond this season. Klay rested. Warriors at Phoenix on Wed. – 12:21 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors thumping the Spurs 61-45 at halftime. Jordan Poole, who started in place of Klay Thompson tonight, has a game-high 19 points on 7/11 shooting. Stephen Curry has 10 points. All the reserves who have played have at least one bucket. – 11:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole, starting in place of Klay Thompson, has scored 6 of the Warriors’ first 9 points. – 10:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole has averaged 25 points in his two starts this season
How many points for Poole tonight with him starting as Klay Thompson sits the second night of a back-to-back? – 8:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson, who’ll rest tonight for the second game of a back-to-back. – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will start in place of Klay Thompson — who is out tonight for injury management — Steve Kerr says. – 8:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
To me Warriors biggest problem is Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have really struggled to start the season. If those guys can’t get back to where they were in last year’s playoffs this team isn’t good enough that filling out the back end of the rotation will matter. – 6:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will give Klay Thompson a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/14/war… – 6:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Klay Thompson is out for Warriors due to Achilles’ tendon management. – 5:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Moses Moody has the tools to be the role player the Warriors need off the bench
He should have an opportunity to showcase that tonight with Klay Thompson out against the Spurs nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson is officially out tonight for the Warriors vs. the Spurs with right Achilles injury management, as expected on the second night of a back-to-back – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson (injury management) and Patrick Baldwin Jr. (low back soreness) are listed as out for tonight’s game. Looks like the rest of the starters are a go against the Spurs. Steph Curry said he “absolutely” planned to play tonight. – 4:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson is resting against the Spurs tonight. Still hasn’t played both sides of a back-to-back. Opens up a starting spot for Jordan Poole and perhaps some Moses Moody minutes. Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play. – 4:34 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis selected his best International & USA starting fives 🌟
International:
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇫🇷 Evan Fournier
🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo
🇨🇲 Joel Embiid
🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic
Team USA:
🇺🇸 Stephen Curry
🇺🇸 Klay Thompson
🇺🇸 LeBron James
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇺🇸 Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/jdzkeD1SE5 – 2:31 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Klay Thompson just posted this message on his Instagram story: “My belief is stronger than your doubt 🙃 I PROMISE you it’s coming. And when it does the flood gates will open ☔️”
😤😤😤 #dubnation pic.twitter.com/L4D3gMEbLk – 1:58 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors have 18 turnovers through three quarters. Poole 4, Curry 4, Draymond 3, Looney 3, Klay 2. Crushing any momentum they try to build. Kings up 98-91 heading to fourth. – 10:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Two Klay Thompson 3s in 19 third quarter seconds. He’s been gunning for that type of mini burst. Mike Brown timeout. Klay skipped back to bench with Draymond Green in his ear. – 10:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Draymond had the choice between Curry and Klay in transition. Klay just hit one. He went back to him. – 10:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors down two at half in Sacramento
*Andrew Wiggins: 18 points, good energy
*Curry/Klay 2/9 from 3, early clock chucks from Klay
*13 GSW turnovers. Travels, double dribble, pick 6 passes.
*Longer Jonathan Kuminga run. Two stints, nine minutes, three fouls. – 10:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay chucked with 12 seconds left instead of holding for the final shot – 10:07 PM
Kerr likes to say Thompson is a zero-maintenance star. He might get upset about something, Kerr says, but he’ll say it in such an understated, respectful way, it never becomes a problem. “It’s a really healthy thing, but at the same time, sometimes you want him to let it out,” Kerr says. “He won’t really reveal all the time how he’s feeling, and I know there’s so much more there than people realize. Sometimes I worry that there’s stuff bottled up.” -via ESPN / November 16, 2022
That’s what happened last fall when cameras captured Thompson sitting on the bench, wiping away tears, as he ramped up his on-court work with the team. He was getting close to his return, but he wasn’t there yet, and it hit him hard. “I think he just was thinking about all the loss,” Kerr says. “All he had missed out on the previous two years. I tried to remind him of everything he had accomplished. I think I said something like, ‘Can you imagine when you were drafted, if we could have told you that you’re going to be a four-time champion and a hall of famer? You are going to miss a couple of years with injury, but you’re going to be able to play until you’re 37 or whatever it is. Keep going.’ “I tried to put a positive spin on it, but I just think his sense of what he had lost was just overwhelming for him.” -via ESPN / November 16, 2022
Thompson reiterated that he’ll figure it out as well. “I have no doubt in my mind I’ll get back to form,” Thompson told B/R. “I was there last year. I was right there. We won a championship. And I have no doubt we’ll get back there. The proof is in the pudding. But there’s one more thing I’ll say: You can’t take away the hardware.” -via Bleacher Report / November 15, 2022
