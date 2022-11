Kerr on Klay Thompson: He needs to enjoy the game and not wrap himself up in every single shot

That’s what happened last fall when cameras captured Thompson sitting on the bench, wiping away tears, as he ramped up his on-court work with the team. He was getting close to his return, but he wasn’t there yet, and it hit him hard. “I think he just was thinking about all the loss,” Kerr says. “All he had missed out on the previous two years. I tried to remind him of everything he had accomplished. I think I said something like, ‘Can you imagine when you were drafted, if we could have told you that you’re going to be a four-time champion and a hall of famer? You are going to miss a couple of years with injury, but you’re going to be able to play until you’re 37 or whatever it is. Keep going.’ “I tried to put a positive spin on it, but I just think his sense of what he had lost was just overwhelming for him.” -via ESPN / November 16, 2022