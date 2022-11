Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons

Obviously, Ben Simmons has returned to action after a long and challenging hiatus. How do you get him to get back to the NBA All-Star he was in order to help the Nets compete for a championship? Kevin Durant: Just keep encouraging. More than anything, that comes from within. Internally figure that out. And we can encourage and be there for him as much as we can, but it’s all about the individual and I think he wants it. So, you’ve got to be patient, but also know that there’s some sense of urgency as well. So, it’s a balance you got to have with him. But most of the time, most of it’s going to come internally. -via Andscape / November 16, 2022