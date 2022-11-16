Kevin Durant discusses Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons

You still see it working out with the Nets with Kyrie here? Kevin Durant: Yeah. I can’t think s— ain’t working out just because we’ve been through some adversity, some bumps on the road. We just keep fighting until we can’t no more. That’s how I look at it. It’s exciting to come in every day to work to get better as a team and as an individual. For me, being a leader, it’s good to see the development of the younger guys in the league. Each game is important for us. There’s a spotlight on us because of the timing we’ve got. There is a lot to do, is we’ve just got to step up and play a different role, so I’m excited about that. Everything basketball I enjoy. It seems like regardless of what is being thrown at us [I enjoy] trying to exercise, trying to figure it out and get past it.
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
Source: Marc J. Spears @ Andscape
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Two different KD interviews and a Ben Simmons interview all in one day. When does the Royce O’Neale piece drop? – 12:22 PM
Two different KD interviews and a Ben Simmons interview all in one day. When does the Royce O’Neale piece drop? – 12:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD speaking after last night’s loss on what Nets have shown:
“It’s been fun, regardless of games like tonight.”
Via @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/hZCVqeOn7x – 12:21 PM
KD speaking after last night’s loss on what Nets have shown:
“It’s been fun, regardless of games like tonight.”
Via @Chris Haynes. pic.twitter.com/hZCVqeOn7x – 12:21 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In exclusive interview with @BleacherReport and after suffering 32-point blowout to Kings, Kevin Durant reveals details of trade request along with all things Nets are going through: “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing.’ bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 12:12 PM
In exclusive interview with @BleacherReport and after suffering 32-point blowout to Kings, Kevin Durant reveals details of trade request along with all things Nets are going through: “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing.’ bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 12:12 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Need a Kevin Durant Coolest Things to Buy During the Holidays list.
https://t.co/czaz2a9Fyv pic.twitter.com/2W2uN5pnRv – 12:10 PM
Need a Kevin Durant Coolest Things to Buy During the Holidays list.
https://t.co/czaz2a9Fyv pic.twitter.com/2W2uN5pnRv – 12:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD on Nets fans via @Marc J. Spears:
“The energy around basketball in NYC, [the] Brooklyn area specifically, they’ve been rallying around who I am as a player. They have been rallying around our team regardless of what we got going on, and they appreciate what I bring.” – 11:52 AM
KD on Nets fans via @Marc J. Spears:
“The energy around basketball in NYC, [the] Brooklyn area specifically, they’ve been rallying around who I am as a player. They have been rallying around our team regardless of what we got going on, and they appreciate what I bring.” – 11:52 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets have ‘building’ frustration surrounding Ben Simmons’ availability and level of play, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:14 AM
Nets have ‘building’ frustration surrounding Ben Simmons’ availability and level of play, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:14 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets star Kevin Durant discusses teammates Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, why he backed off trade request and his happiness. @andscape bit.ly/3hLJLbo – 11:05 AM
Nets star Kevin Durant discusses teammates Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, why he backed off trade request and his happiness. @andscape bit.ly/3hLJLbo – 11:05 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Ben Simmons:
“According to sources, frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game.” – 9:49 AM
Shams on Ben Simmons:
“According to sources, frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game.” – 9:49 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This season, Ben Simmons has more fouls (37) than made FGs and made FTs combined (33) – 9:37 AM
This season, Ben Simmons has more fouls (37) than made FGs and made FTs combined (33) – 9:37 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Durant: “They made shots. That’s demoralizing when you see teams making shots. It’s not like we didn’t try. It just felt like they were just on the offensive side of the ball… I wouldn’t say it was a lack of effort or guys didn’t care.” pic.twitter.com/1WhZH6Z4pH – 9:24 AM
Kevin Durant: “They made shots. That’s demoralizing when you see teams making shots. It’s not like we didn’t try. It just felt like they were just on the offensive side of the ball… I wouldn’t say it was a lack of effort or guys didn’t care.” pic.twitter.com/1WhZH6Z4pH – 9:24 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Terrific visit with @CoachKevinOllie of @OvertimeElite on The Woj Pod: On his program’s rapid rise as an NBA feeder, UConn national title and exit, his OKC Thunder years with Durant/Westbrook/Harden, much more.
ESPN: tinyurl.com/2tdjnp8p
Apple: tinyurl.com/52yu49zs – 9:13 AM
Terrific visit with @CoachKevinOllie of @OvertimeElite on The Woj Pod: On his program’s rapid rise as an NBA feeder, UConn national title and exit, his OKC Thunder years with Durant/Westbrook/Harden, much more.
ESPN: tinyurl.com/2tdjnp8p
Apple: tinyurl.com/52yu49zs – 9:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 25-point games this season:
15 — Durant
13 — Tatum
11 — Luka
10 — Mitchell, Shai, Steph pic.twitter.com/Sf6mCDHQSI – 8:27 AM
Most 25-point games this season:
15 — Durant
13 — Tatum
11 — Luka
10 — Mitchell, Shai, Steph pic.twitter.com/Sf6mCDHQSI – 8:27 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
#Celtics‘ Jaylen Brown upset Kyrie Irving still banned #nets nypost.com/2022/11/16/cel… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets give up 153 points in ugly loss blowout loss to #Kings. Ben Simmons: “That’s not acceptable from us. All of us: Players, coaches, that’s unacceptable.” #nba nypost.com/2022/11/16/net… via @nypostsports – 2:17 AM
#Nets give up 153 points in ugly loss blowout loss to #Kings. Ben Simmons: “That’s not acceptable from us. All of us: Players, coaches, that’s unacceptable.” #nba nypost.com/2022/11/16/net… via @nypostsports – 2:17 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM
Jon Stewart on Late Show talking about Kyrie: “They suspended him from playing basketball. If you want to punish this man, send him to the Knicks.” – 2:01 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Mike Brown: “It was a great choice by Mike to choose the Sacramento Kings and it was great by Sacramento to give Mike a chance. He’s been a part of championship groups the last six, seven years. Just a perfect pairing I think.” – 1:24 AM
KD on Mike Brown: “It was a great choice by Mike to choose the Sacramento Kings and it was great by Sacramento to give Mike a chance. He’s been a part of championship groups the last six, seven years. Just a perfect pairing I think.” – 1:24 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD: “They made shots. That’s demoralizing, when you see teams making shots. It’s not like we didn’t try. It just felt like they were just on the offensive side of the ball … I wouldn’t say it was a lack of effort or guys didn’t care, it was just that they were just better.” – 1:16 AM
KD: “They made shots. That’s demoralizing, when you see teams making shots. It’s not like we didn’t try. It just felt like they were just on the offensive side of the ball … I wouldn’t say it was a lack of effort or guys didn’t care, it was just that they were just better.” – 1:16 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on what happened to his #Nets vs the #Kings: “Sh1t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters.” – 12:58 AM
Ben Simmons on what happened to his #Nets vs the #Kings: “Sh1t, we got smacked. They were better offensively and defensively. They played as a team four quarters.” – 12:58 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
You’ve got…
➖A suspended Kyrie making $37 million.
➖A backup center in Simmons making $35 million.
➖A shell of Joe Harris making $18 million.
That’s $90 million (50%) of Brooklyn’s payroll either unavailable or completely underperforming – 12:36 AM
You’ve got…
➖A suspended Kyrie making $37 million.
➖A backup center in Simmons making $35 million.
➖A shell of Joe Harris making $18 million.
That’s $90 million (50%) of Brooklyn’s payroll either unavailable or completely underperforming – 12:36 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sac hung 153 on Brooklyn. Fewest they scored in a quarter was 36. Kyrie didn’t even play and the defense was that bad. – 12:26 AM
Sac hung 153 on Brooklyn. Fewest they scored in a quarter was 36. Kyrie didn’t even play and the defense was that bad. – 12:26 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Important note from tonight’s game
Domantas Sabonis +44
Kevin Huerter +40
Terrence Davis +35
Harrison Barnes +33
De’Aaron Fox +26
Royce O’Neale -40
Joe Harris -37
Kevin Durant -31
Nic Claxton -30
The Kings outplayed the Nets. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:25 AM
Important note from tonight’s game
Domantas Sabonis +44
Kevin Huerter +40
Terrence Davis +35
Harrison Barnes +33
De’Aaron Fox +26
Royce O’Neale -40
Joe Harris -37
Kevin Durant -31
Nic Claxton -30
The Kings outplayed the Nets. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 12:25 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days:
11 PTS
5-7 FG
The Nets lost by 32.
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/J88HlWkeNU – 12:24 AM
Ben Simmons first 10-point game in over 500 days:
11 PTS
5-7 FG
The Nets lost by 32.
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/J88HlWkeNU – 12:24 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Getting absolutely housed by the Kings seems like it should be a(nother) watershed moment for Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. – 11:59 PM
Getting absolutely housed by the Kings seems like it should be a(nother) watershed moment for Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. – 11:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If you’re looking for a positive from this game: Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season.
I’d say this is his most aggressive game as a Net. – 11:50 PM
If you’re looking for a positive from this game: Ben Simmons has reached double figures for the first time this season.
I’d say this is his most aggressive game as a Net. – 11:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
As bad as this game is for the Nets — the only good sign is that this is the best Ben Simmons has looked. He’s been more active going to the rim and looking for a little offense. – 11:49 PM
As bad as this game is for the Nets — the only good sign is that this is the best Ben Simmons has looked. He’s been more active going to the rim and looking for a little offense. – 11:49 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
LMAO Red Velvet picks KD clean, transition assist to put the Kings up 35. This team is full of pleasant surprises. – 11:42 PM
LMAO Red Velvet picks KD clean, transition assist to put the Kings up 35. This team is full of pleasant surprises. – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tonight was the 2nd time in 4 days that a teammate of a 30-point scorer entered the 4th quarter with no 3s made — and made 4 3s in the final quarter vs Clippers.
– Sat.: Durant’s teammate Seth Curry
– Tonight: Doncic’s teammate Reggie Bullock
Rotation, rotation, rotation. – 11:16 PM
Tonight was the 2nd time in 4 days that a teammate of a 30-point scorer entered the 4th quarter with no 3s made — and made 4 3s in the final quarter vs Clippers.
– Sat.: Durant’s teammate Seth Curry
– Tonight: Doncic’s teammate Reggie Bullock
Rotation, rotation, rotation. – 11:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Notes from Kings 1st half against the Nets
*Since the game tied at 40, they had a 33-14 run. Energy at a high level
*Terrence Davis changed the momentum
*Domantas Sabonis dominated over Nic Claxton
*Kevin Durant seems all alone on Nets offense.
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:10 PM
Notes from Kings 1st half against the Nets
*Since the game tied at 40, they had a 33-14 run. Energy at a high level
*Terrence Davis changed the momentum
*Domantas Sabonis dominated over Nic Claxton
*Kevin Durant seems all alone on Nets offense.
#SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Kings 73, Nets 54
THE GOOD: Ben Simmons looks spry. He finished an alley-oop with 1 hand and attacked in transition.
THE BAD: Everything else. Domantas Sabonis is a bully, and Kevin Huerter can’t miss. Nets D in shambles.
THE UGLY: The Kings went on a 29-4 run in Q2. – 11:08 PM
HALFTIME: Kings 73, Nets 54
THE GOOD: Ben Simmons looks spry. He finished an alley-oop with 1 hand and attacked in transition.
THE BAD: Everything else. Domantas Sabonis is a bully, and Kevin Huerter can’t miss. Nets D in shambles.
THE UGLY: The Kings went on a 29-4 run in Q2. – 11:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Here’s the Nets’ problem. Kyrie doesn’t save them. They were losing when he was playing. But at least he gives them firepower to limit chances of being embarrassed on national TV. Guess they have to decide if that’s worth bringing him back. – 11:08 PM
Here’s the Nets’ problem. Kyrie doesn’t save them. They were losing when he was playing. But at least he gives them firepower to limit chances of being embarrassed on national TV. Guess they have to decide if that’s worth bringing him back. – 11:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime. Nets 54, Kings 73
Kevin Huerter 14pts, 5-7FG
Harrison Barnes 13pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 12pts, 3rebs
Terrence Davis 10pts, 4-5 FG, 5rebs, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 8pts, 4asts
Kevin Durant 18pts, 5-9FG, 4asts
The Kings set the pace of the game. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:07 PM
Halftime. Nets 54, Kings 73
Kevin Huerter 14pts, 5-7FG
Harrison Barnes 13pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 12pts, 3rebs
Terrence Davis 10pts, 4-5 FG, 5rebs, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 8pts, 4asts
Kevin Durant 18pts, 5-9FG, 4asts
The Kings set the pace of the game. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam – 11:07 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Terence Davis hits a transition three and then bumps shoulders with Ben Simmons. The two share words after. pic.twitter.com/a9ytFb2W1y – 10:58 PM
Terence Davis hits a transition three and then bumps shoulders with Ben Simmons. The two share words after. pic.twitter.com/a9ytFb2W1y – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Tough stretch. Ben Simmons looks good but it’s still difficult for the Nets to generate offense with KD on the bench and Kyrie Irving serving his suspension. Simmons is making a concerted effort to get to the rack, but it’s not all the way there yet. Nets searching for offense. – 10:47 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
Davis followed Simmons and they shared words. Dapped up after. – 10:46 PM
After Terence Davis hit that transition three, he and Ben Simmons bumped shoulders on the way to their benches for the timeout.
Davis followed Simmons and they shared words. Dapped up after. – 10:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36
Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG
De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts
Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts
Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts
#sacramentokings – 10:31 PM
End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36
Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG
De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts
Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts
Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts
#sacramentokings – 10:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox drills a triple at the buzzer. Kings up 36-30 after 1Q. Fox and Huerter have 8 points each. 12 for Durant. – 10:31 PM
De’Aaron Fox drills a triple at the buzzer. Kings up 36-30 after 1Q. Fox and Huerter have 8 points each. 12 for Durant. – 10:31 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
. @TimCapstraw has compared Kevin Durant to a QB reading different coverages as Durant faces so many different defensive looks Seeing that in Sacramento as well as every night @Brooklyn Nets @Sacramento Kings @BKNetsRadio @ChrisCarrino @WFAN660 #NBA – 10:29 PM
. @TimCapstraw has compared Kevin Durant to a QB reading different coverages as Durant faces so many different defensive looks Seeing that in Sacramento as well as every night @Brooklyn Nets @Sacramento Kings @BKNetsRadio @ChrisCarrino @WFAN660 #NBA – 10:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons is moving with an extra pop in his step. Don’t think we’ve seen him move like this all season. Looks like he’s getting his explosiveness back with every game. Good sign for Simmons and Nets. – 10:26 PM
Ben Simmons is moving with an extra pop in his step. Don’t think we’ve seen him move like this all season. Looks like he’s getting his explosiveness back with every game. Good sign for Simmons and Nets. – 10:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 – 10:20 PM
Ben Simmons went to the basket and finished towards the rim!!!!!!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 – 10:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
“Little things like that I look at in film and I’m like, “Ok, there’s a little bit of Ben. He’s coming back.” – 10:18 PM
Ben Simmons checks in for the first time. This morning he said he felt a lot better moving around the floor since camp started.
“Little things like that I look at in film and I’m like, “Ok, there’s a little bit of Ben. He’s coming back.” – 10:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kings defense at a very high level.
Kevin Durant: 3 of 3 from the field
Rest of the Nets starting line up: 1 of 6
The progression on the defensive end is clear. #SacramentoProud – 10:12 PM
Kings defense at a very high level.
Kevin Durant: 3 of 3 from the field
Rest of the Nets starting line up: 1 of 6
The progression on the defensive end is clear. #SacramentoProud – 10:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
19-9 Kings start. Ball movement is good and the offensive attack is balanced. Kings are throwing double teams at Kevin Durant immediately. – 10:11 PM
19-9 Kings start. Ball movement is good and the offensive attack is balanced. Kings are throwing double teams at Kevin Durant immediately. – 10:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. Simmons has come off the bench in his last four appearances (missing Sunday’s loss at the #Lakers). – 9:34 PM
Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets. Simmons has come off the bench in his last four appearances (missing Sunday’s loss at the #Lakers). – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nets star Kevin Durant wraps up his pregame warmup for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/9ra1CsGVdy – 9:05 PM
Nets star Kevin Durant wraps up his pregame warmup for tonight’s game against the Kings. pic.twitter.com/9ra1CsGVdy – 9:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM
Vaughn says there is no update on the Kyrie situation. He says Sean Marks is in “constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai.”
“[Marks] tells me when he has an update, he’ll let me know.” – 8:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s status or timeline for a return. #Nets #NBA – 8:38 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
On if Ben Simmons feels more pressure w/ Kyrie out: “I always have pressure on me. Everything I do. It’s just like when does it max out, you know? There’s got to be some point where it’s just like, fu-k. It is what it is at this point. I realize that.” #Nets – 8:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Ben Simmons labors through ‘roller coaster’ adjustment as #Nets backup nypost.com/2022/11/15/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM
Ben Simmons on his joy for the game: “I love the game. Do I like all the bullsh1t around it? No. But I love the game & it comes with it…It is what it is. I love playing basketball & I love to work. Not every day’s gonna be perfect. Everyone has down days; but thats life.” #Nets – 7:11 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry ⛔️
Team USA under Steve Kerr will try to reclaim the top at the 2023 World Cup with a new lineup. Who’s most likely to join in?
basketnews.com/news-180927-a-… – 5:44 PM
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry ⛔️
Team USA under Steve Kerr will try to reclaim the top at the 2023 World Cup with a new lineup. Who’s most likely to join in?
basketnews.com/news-180927-a-… – 5:44 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Clippers at Mavericks
LA’s defense has been tested in its last four games by the explosive scoring talents of Donovan Mitchell (W), LeBron (W), Durant (L), and Jalen Green (W). Now comes Luka Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer and MVP frontrunner. pic.twitter.com/c2WMT6iXvo – 5:19 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/P7FeUm5Jvk – 4:03 PM
Now you can listen AND watch @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App!
Today’s Topics: #JimmyButler #Hawks #Celtics #JaysonTatum #GrizzliesVsPelicans #BenSimmons and more…
👀 https://t.co/yw8JniYPBX pic.twitter.com/P7FeUm5Jvk – 4:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
One month into the NBA season, a look at how Luka Doncic’s MVP start compares to Giannis, Embiid, Jokic and Durant:
(Spoiler: v well) dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday after the Nets owner said Kyrie Irving “has more work to do” before returning from suspension.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
Full story for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 3:15 PM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday after the Nets owner said Kyrie Irving “has more work to do” before returning from suspension.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
Full story for @Clutch Points. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-jayl… – 3:15 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.
That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM
Excited to see @Chris Broussard become utterly apoplectic in moments when @kevinwildes tries to take credit for last night’s Upset Alert.
That, plus we discuss if the Bills should still be Vegas’ favorite, how Dallas has looked with Dak & if Kyrie ever plays for BK again. – 2:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday following the owner’s comments saying Kyrie Irving has more work to do.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
This comes amid reports the NBPA may file a grievance on Irving’s behalf. Full story coming. – 2:28 PM
Jaylen Brown called out Joe Tsai again Monday following the owner’s comments saying Kyrie Irving has more work to do.
“Our society has more work to do, including Joe Tsai.”
This comes amid reports the NBPA may file a grievance on Irving’s behalf. Full story coming. – 2:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has had an embarrassment of All Star riches. – 2:28 PM
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has had an embarrassment of All Star riches. – 2:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has been spoiled with All Star player riches. – 2:14 PM
Thunder had 18 All Star selections from 2010-2020.
Westbrook: 8x
KD: 7x
George: 2x
CP3: 1x
If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes it this year, OKC would have an All Star in year 3 of a rebuild.
After only a 2 year All Star drought.
OKC has been spoiled with All Star player riches. – 2:14 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:
▪️ How long can the Nets keep Kyrie out?
▪️ Inside Boston’s surge
▪️ The Knicks are malfunctioning (or are they?)
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 1:53 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:
▪️ How long can the Nets keep Kyrie out?
▪️ Inside Boston’s surge
▪️ The Knicks are malfunctioning (or are they?)
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 1:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players averaging 30/5/5 on 50 FG% this season:
— Giannis
— Steph
— Durant
Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/zXSdE0KcRK – 1:44 PM
Players averaging 30/5/5 on 50 FG% this season:
— Giannis
— Steph
— Durant
Start. Bench. Cut. pic.twitter.com/zXSdE0KcRK – 1:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says time for larger conversation with Kyrie Irving still suspended.
“Our society has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, who they’re associated with” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:38 PM
NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says time for larger conversation with Kyrie Irving still suspended.
“Our society has work to do, including Joe Tsai. It’s 2022. It takes 10 minutes of time to see who these business owners, corporations, who they’re associated with” nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:38 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POD ($) with @sportsrapport: Ryan was wrong?! (Revisiting takes on Udoka, Kyrie, and the Midterms, plus Ryan’s excellent rundown of the SBF scandal) https://t.co/VCy8ZKuIVY pic.twitter.com/a84GRKRaJP – 12:30 PM
NEW POD ($) with @sportsrapport: Ryan was wrong?! (Revisiting takes on Udoka, Kyrie, and the Midterms, plus Ryan’s excellent rundown of the SBF scandal) https://t.co/VCy8ZKuIVY pic.twitter.com/a84GRKRaJP – 12:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Jayson Tatum is the new NBA MVP favorite per @betonline_ag
KD at 22/1 pic.twitter.com/uPaJyW71vK – 11:47 AM
Jayson Tatum is the new NBA MVP favorite per @betonline_ag
KD at 22/1 pic.twitter.com/uPaJyW71vK – 11:47 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Kevin Durant: 16.0
4. Stephen Curry: 15.4
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3
6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2
7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM
Nov. 15 RPR MVP standings:
1. Jayson Tatum: 16.8
2. Luka Doncic: 16.8
3. Kevin Durant: 16.0
4. Stephen Curry: 15.4
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.3
6. Donovan Mitchell: 13.2
7. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
8. Joel Embiid: 12.8 pic.twitter.com/DtBD08D8Ej – 11:30 AM
More on this storyline
Obviously, Ben Simmons has returned to action after a long and challenging hiatus. How do you get him to get back to the NBA All-Star he was in order to help the Nets compete for a championship? Kevin Durant: Just keep encouraging. More than anything, that comes from within. Internally figure that out. And we can encourage and be there for him as much as we can, but it’s all about the individual and I think he wants it. So, you’ve got to be patient, but also know that there’s some sense of urgency as well. So, it’s a balance you got to have with him. But most of the time, most of it’s going to come internally. -via Andscape / November 16, 2022
You had a trade request with Nets this past offseason that you pulled back. What made you want to stay, and do you still want to stay? Kevin Durant: I just love the people in here. We had a rough season last year. A lot of ups and downs. I felt like me pressing a trade or telling how I felt about the organization, we were able to have some honest conversations on both sides. So, I think that was what we needed, and we were able to move forward. So, it was about grinding. I committed here. I signed here. So, it’s about grinding, seeing where it takes us. -via Andscape / November 16, 2022
Sabonis found Huerter for a running 3-pointer to make it 109-70 with four minutes left. But it had long since been garbage time. “They made shots. I mean, that’s demoralizing when you see teams making shots,” Durant said. “It’s not like we didn’t try. It just felt like they were just better than us on the offensive side of the ball.” -via New York Post / November 16, 2022
Coach Jacque Vaughn had no update on Irving’s status for the Nets’ game Thursday at Portland or beyond that. “I think overall [he] is in constant communication with the league and Joe Tsai, and will fill me in on a need basis,” Vaughn said. “I checked in with him [Tuesday], told him shootaround was great. Ready to coach this group, and that’s where we leave it. He tells me when he has an update he will let me know.” The Anti-Defamation League sent a letter to Amazon turning up the heat to remove the film Irving shared, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from its platform. The e-commerce giant had promised action more than a week ago. -via New York Post / November 16, 2022
One of those people seems to be comedian Andrew Schulz. In a recent episode of his podcast, Schulz had now-former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya as his guest. Obviously, the topic of conversation centered around fighting, so at one point, the host decided to throw some massive shade on Kyrie: “Oh, I would beat the s**t out of Kyrie,” said Schulz. “Easy. That’s easy. That’s easy. No, that’s easy. That’s easy. KD that’d be more difficult obviously because he’s 7-feet tall.” -via Clutch Points / November 16, 2022
Unfiltered Media : Andrew Schultz said on an interview with Israel Adesanya that “he’d beat the sh*t out of Kyrie Irving in a fight” -via Twitter / November 16, 2022
According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons had been building in recent weeks within the organization. The coaching staff and players have been concerned about his availability and level of play, with some questioning his passion for the game, those sources said. But even when he did play, Simmons’ struggles in his first nine games this season were part of the Nets frustration as well. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
The Brooklyn Nets held a players-only meeting on Oct. 29 to discuss point guard Ben Simmons’ performance this season, sources with direct knowledge of those meetings, but who are unauthorized to speak about it, tell The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know: The team’s level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface when they met after a loss to the Indiana Pacers. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
Veteran forward Markieff Morris spoke in front of the team about how they need Simmons to succeed and that he has to respond when he deals with adversity on the court. Simmons appeared to take Morris’ words in stride and was responsive and attentive throughout, sources said. -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.