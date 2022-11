Kevin Durant on trade request: 'I didn't like how we were preparing'

To gauge what could happen in the future, it’s important to know why certain things occurred in the past. “It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about ball,” Durant told B/R. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s–t. Hold me accountable. Get on my ass in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.’Source: Chris Haynes @ Bleacher Report