Knicks 55, Nuggets 54: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (7-7) play against the Denver Nuggets (4-4) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022
New York Knicks 55, Denver Nuggets 54 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Just two Canadians hoopin’ (nicely) 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ZkzG07n5sn – 11:12 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Knicks +2 1H was an adventure but gets there with a 1-point lead despite RJ Barrett shooting 2-for-12. Julius Randle with 24 points to aid the cause. – 11:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Close game after the half
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A fresh 24 incoming. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/bihT9IKXXE – 11:07 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Knicks 55-54.
-Murray has 12-4-5, shooting the ball well
-MPJ…not shooting the ball well. Just 1/6 from 3
-Julius Randle has 24 points on 12 shots and I have no idea how
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s game plan tonight was to make Julius Randle beat them from 3. He’s beat them from both beyond the arc and two-point range. Randle went for 24 first-half points. He’s 7-12 from the floor, 3-7 from deep. – 11:07 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
24 POINTS. FIRST HALF. @Julius Randle pic.twitter.com/8rCMwNWBu1 – 11:06 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are up 55-54 at the half and Randle has 24 — and does not seem to believe that Jeff Green can defend him. – 11:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeAndre Jordan just got hit with what feels like a makeup call. Played great vertical defense on that Randle drive. – 10:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That is a horrible shooting foul call on another Julius Randle fadeaway jumper. – 10:47 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Jamal Murray looks to be playing at half speed and the Knicks defenders seem to have no chance at stopping him.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Bones-Murray lineup featured some pretty incredible shotmaking. – 10:43 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian braun didn’t need no wingspan to get to that block. – 10:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Before the game Nuggets coach Mike Malone said: “Jericho Sims, young player, one of the most athletic bigs in the NBA.” Jericho is showing some of that off. – 10:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
THE @Immanuel Quickley X JERICHO SHOW 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CmMYy7IerW – 10:36 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
One down. Three to go.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Murray in for Bruce Brown. Jeff Green in for MPJ to start the second quarter. – 10:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Christian Braun’s probably the only guy in this bench configuration that’s played well so far.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
THE FELLAS GOIN OFF!!!!
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bench lineup for the Nuggets tonight:
Bones, Bruce, CB, MPJ, Zeke
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Julius Randle connecting on two 3s to open the 1st quarter will be a good thing for Denver tonight. Call it the Joffrey Lauvergne rule. – 10:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bruce Brown just met Isaiah Hartenstein at the rim for a stuff.
A guard vs. an actual big man and Brown comes up with the block that ends with a DeAndre Jordan dunk.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Feels like Jeff Green is shooting 80% this season on the team’s Jeff Green ISO play. They call it 3 or 4 times per game to get him a switch and an ISO on the left block/elbow. – 10:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Julius Randle really isn’t the king of high quality shot selection. He’s got a couple threes to go, but if he’s gonna turn and fade 1-on-1 in the post against KCP, go ahead. – 10:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam Reddish is either having trouble with the thin air or gravity in the early going here in Denver. – 10:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MPJ kicks the game off in MPJ fashion 🪣🎯 pic.twitter.com/vlCpVoWjVo – 10:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I swear the Nuggets’ center court looked like this at shootaround. Not sure what happened. pic.twitter.com/zfT2ECIEh2 – 10:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
DeAndre Jordan wins the tip and comes up with a big block on Denver’s first defensive possession against the Knicks. Michael Porter Jr. opens the scoring with a corner 3 a couple of offensive possessions later. – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, we’re getting ready here. Both the Nuggets and Knicks are in City Edition unis. Unique jersey matchup to say the least. – 10:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets starters vs. Knicks
Jamal Murray
KCP
MPJ
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Porter Jr. finds a shooting rhythm in his pregame workout.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thing to know about the Knicks: they’re second in the NBA in points in the paint and 28th in the NBA in 3P%.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Looks like Bones Hyland is going to give it a go tonight against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/5DVnLRJ9Yy – 9:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Bones Hyland is on the court in uniform so looks like he’s going to go for Nuggets — but not starting. DeAndre Jordan, KCP, Murray, Porter Jr and Jeff Green. – 9:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser finished +35 tonight. Best +/- in the #NBA at +121, blowing by Nikola Jokic’s +112. – 9:46 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets will start Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan tonight against the Knicks. – 9:32 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets starters tonight vs New York:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter jr.
Jeff Green
Nuggets starters tonight vs New York:
Jamal Murray
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Here come the #Celtics shooting for that record they set against the #Knicks with 27 threes a few weeks ago. Up to 19 on Pritchard’s early in the 4th. – 9:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser’s insane +/- run continues. +26 tonight. Entered the day T-8th at +86 this season.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live for tonight’s Pregame Lounge
– Game Notes
– When will Nikola Jokic return?
– Step up time
– Best @DKSportsbook
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Not the best 3-point shooting week for Ayo Dosunmu, who is 0-for-6 from behind the arc between Sunday’s game against the Nuggets and tonight. – 9:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s road trip so far …
at New York: 37 points
at Boston: 37 points
Katy Winge @katywinge
We are ready for you on @AltitudeTV! @ChrisMarlowe @ScottHastings and I (plus @Chris Dempsey on the sidelines!) for Nuggets vs Knicks. LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/bkn1DvUpBx – 9:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far for the Knicks, they’ve lost their only back-to-back, getting blown out by the Boston Celtics.
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland has not played in a few games as he was in health and safety protocols.
He’s questionable headed into tonight’s game but is out and going through pregame workouts. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/POiqCQtGrE – 8:36 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone on next steps for Nikola Jokic who is in health and safety protocols: “Get healthy, clear protocols, come back. That’s in our sports science team’s (hands). …” – 8:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bones Hyland is out going through his pregame warmup. He’s been cleared from health and safety protocols but is a game time decision based on how he’s feeling. pic.twitter.com/3cIkDOHFIJ – 8:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on how roles change for Jamal/MPJ with Jokic (and Gordon) OUT:
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon is OUT tonight against the New York Knicks. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/MLQJeHzRNT – 8:19 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone updates on Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland ahead of their matchup with the New York Knicks. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/2yMAffgVwP – 8:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on AG: “I don’t think he’s going to play.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics overtake Bucks for top spot, Nuggets up to third nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/16/nba… – 8:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone on Aaron Gordon “I don’t think he’s playing.”
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mike Malone said he believes Aaron Gordon isn’t playing – along with Nikoka Jokic. Bones Hyland has been cleared to play, but a game time decision. – 8:16 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Christian Braun was the first Nugget out getting shots up.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Can’t wait to rock these in front of Nuggets Nation tonight 🤩
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Going to be even harder to differentiate Nikola Jovic from Nikola Jokic when the former is playing like this. – 7:48 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I still think he can get you 15 to 20 points a night”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 1
Mavs (4:39)
Nuggets (11:41)
Dubs (20:18)
Rockets (28:22)
Clippers (36:55)
Lakers (44:13)
Grizzlies (52:18)
Katy Winge @katywinge
MY FAVORITE PLAYS THE NEXT (next, next, next) DAY after the Nuggets beat the Bulls 126-103 on Sunday.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
These two are going to battle it out tonight 🆚
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
– 10-game slate
– Cavs & Bucks square off
– Donovan Mitchell status
– Warriors/Suns grudge match
– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT
– Breaking lineup news across the league
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If the Knicks are bonding over the Eagles failures it’s gonna be a tough February when they win the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Nd7BmbGWsY – 6:27 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish gets the chance few thought would happen this season— an opportunity that has thus far eluded Obi Toppin trib.al/sMMj8wf – 6:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Is there any way Denver…could get Kevin Durant?”
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Started the trip out west with a dub ✅ pic.twitter.com/rMVLO7Gv4o – 5:30 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Heads up!
We’ll be collecting donations benefitting the Denver Rescue Mission outside Ball Arena before our game tonight vs. the Knicks.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Some City Editon wallpapers
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From franchise record to DNP: Evan Fournier’s role diminished as Knicks search for answers newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
ICYMI: Really great conversation with Nuggets scout, Dethie Fall. Check it out. Covered Kamagate, scouting Africa, Europe, and more.
